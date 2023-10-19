Following Boston, Somerville residents no longer have to specify gender on marriage certificates

While the application for a marriage license, as set by the state, will continue to include a field for gender, applicants can now leave it blank, and information “entered into that field will not appear on a marriage certificate issued by the City of Somerville,” the statement said.

In a statement, Somerville officials said partners are “no longer compelled” to share their sex or gender identification on their marriage certificate.

Somerville officials announced Thursday that the city will no longer require people to specify their gender on marriage certificates, after Boston adopted a similar policy in August.

In addition, city officials said residents who’ve previously received a marriage license from Somerville that includes a sex or gender identifier can get a new license without that specification by contacting the city clerk’s office in person at City Hall, by email at cityclerksoffice@somervillema.gov, or on the phone at 617-625-6600, extension 4100.

“At its core, the purpose of a marriage license is to legally bind two individuals in love, regardless of their gender identity or expression,” said Mayor Katjana Ballantyne in the statement. “Our city believes in celebrating love in all its forms, and this change reflects our unwavering dedication to creating a Somerville where every resident is treated with the respect and dignity they deserve.”

The move comes after Boston officials in August announced that it would no longer require residents to specify their gender or sexual identity on marriage licenses as part of a new slate of guidelines recognizing diverse gender identities.

Mayor Michelle Wu in a statement called the change “a huge step in building a city that is truly inclusive.”

Boston residents who want an updated marriage license issued without sex or gender identification can request a new copy.

Somerville and Boston aren’t alone in giving residents the option to not specify gender identity on marriage licenses.

States such as California, New York, and Washington offer marriage licenses without gender markers.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

