Teen charged with murder in Fall River shooting

A 17-year-old boy was held without bail on Thursday in connection with a fatal shooting on Saturday, officials said.
Antwyne Robinson of Fall River was arrested late Thursday morning and charged with murder, police said in a statement.
Robinson was arraigned in Fall River District Court in the afternoon, said Gregg Miliote, a spokesperson for the Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III’s office.
On Saturday, Jovanni Perez, 18, of Fall River and East Weymouth, was found shot near 253 Locust St. at 12:18 p.m., police said.
He was pronounced dead at Charlton Memorial Hospital in Fall River at 1:41 p.m., police said.
The shooting remains under investigation by the State Police, Fall River police, and detectives and homicide unit prosecutors.
