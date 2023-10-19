Warmer than usual winter predicted for New England, forecasters say

El Niño events occur at two- to seven-year intervals. This is the first time in four years that El Nino has been in place to drive the outlook for warmer-than-average winter temperatures, according to the Climate Prediction Center’s report.

Overall, the nation is predicted to experience wetter conditions in the south and warmer ones in the north this winter thanks to the return of El Niño, the unusual warming of surface waters in the eastern tropical Pacific Ocean that impacts wind patterns, as well as winter temperature and rain and snow patterns around the world.

Forecasters predict a warmer than usual winter for New England, especially in the far north, according to the the 2023-24 Winter Outlook issued Thursday by the National Weather Service.

Northern New England has the greatest odds for warmer-than average conditions from December through February, as does Alaska and the Pacific Northwest, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s forecast.

The rest of New England has a 40 to 50 percent probability of seeing above normal temperatures, according to the weather service.

The outlook does not project seasonal snowfall accumulations as snow forecasts are generally not predictable more than a week in advance, according to the report.

The sun rise on Feb. 9 illuminated the snow atop Mount Adams and Mount Jefferson as seen from Mount Washington in the White Mountains of New Hampshire. Forecasters say its too soon to say how much snow New England will get this winter. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

As for rainfall, odds lean toward a much drier than average winter for northern states from the Great Lakes to eastern Washington, especially for Michigan and northern Ohio and Indiana, the report said.

The south will likely see a much wetter than average winter, including the Gulf Cost and the lower Mississippi Valley, with the highest odds for a rainy winter in southeast states, the report said.

The enhanced precipitation that comes with El Niño will provide drought relief to the southern US during the next few months, the report said.

A third of the US., including Puerto Rico, is in drought, said Brad Pugh, operational drought lead with NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center.

“These outlooks provide critical guidance on the upcoming season for many industries and sectors of our economy, from energy producers to commodities markets to agricultural interests to tourism,” said Sarah Kapnick, a chief scientist at NOAA. “With a strengthening El Niño and more potential climate extremes in an already record-breaking year, we’re lucky to have scientists like those at the Climate Prediction Center helping to build a Weather and Climate-Ready Nation by providing critical operational seasonal climate predictions.”

New England, which is coming off an unusually rainy summer, is not in a drought, the report said.

























