Four dead in central Washington shooting including gunman, police say

TOPPENISH, Wash. (AP) — A 19-year-old man shot four people Thursday in central Washington state, killing three of them, and then killed himself, police said.

Toppenish Police Chief John Clary said in a statement that at about 5 a.m. the man shot and killed a 13-year-old boy, an 18-year-old woman and a 21-year-old woman at a house in Toppenish. The man also shot a 21-year-old man who was taken to a hospital in critical condition, Clary said.

The 19-year-old man who shot them then killed himself, according to the police chief.