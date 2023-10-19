How Natalee Holloway’s case put a spotlight on media coverage of missing white women

On Aug. 11 of that year, after months of coverage, CNN anchor Anderson Cooper was fed up. There had been no substantive updates in the case, and yet networks had kept running stories. He showed a montage of clips from those stories, including one of then-Fox News host Bill O’Reilly referring to the case as “a soap opera” and “a reality show.”

In the summer of 2005, major news networks were running a seemingly endless barrage of stories about the 18-year-old, who had gone missing while on a graduation trip in Aruba.

"It’s getting downright ridiculous," Cooper said, before telling viewers he was done talking about the Holloway case until there was actual news to relay.

More than 18 years later, the Holloway case is back in the headlines. On Wednesday, 36-year-old Joran van der Sloot, a longtime suspect, confessed to killing her on an Aruban beach because she had rejected his sexual advances. Van der Sloot’s admission brought some finality to a story that dominated the airwaves nearly two decades ago and has lingered in the American consciousness ever since. The coverage of her disappearance played into a well-worn, centuries-old trope that University of Maryland journalism professor Mark Feldstein calls the “maiden-in-peril narrative,” an idea that in recent years has gained traction as the “missing white woman syndrome.”

The saturation of coverage that dominated headlines and airwaves "tells us a lot about what we care about as a society and who we are as a society," Feldstein said of the Holloway coverage.

Holloway’s case wasn’t the start of those priorities, Feldstein told The Washington Post. The media has been using the “maiden-in-peril” formula for nearly 200 years, since newspapers made an “instant sensation” of Helen Jewett, a New York City sex worker who was brutally killed in a bordello. What became known as the “Helen Jewett affair” was described by one book reviewer as “the O.J. trial of the 19th century,” in part because her alleged killer hailed from a well-to-do family in Connecticut.

More than six decades later, in 1897, newspaper baron William Randolph Hearst started a campaign to free the niece of a Cuban revolutionary leader locked up in a Havana prison. On top of covering her incarceration, Hearst sent one of his reporters from the New York Journal to successfully break the woman out of jail and smuggle her into the United States. Then, Hearst sold the story to readers.

“This maiden-in-peril narrative goes back a long way,” Feldstein said. “… It’s a formula, and the formula works.”

In 1997, the disappearance of 18-year-old college student Kristen Modafferi dominated the news. In 2001, it was Chandra Levy, the 24-year-old congressional intern who went missing while having an affair with Representative Gary Condit. And in 2002, it was Laci Peterson, a 27-year-old pregnant woman.

It’s a narrative that continued after Holloway’s name faded from the headlines. In 2021, the nation’s eye transfixed on Gabby Petito, a 22-year-old who disappeared in Wyoming while traveling across the country with fiancé Brian Laundrie. The Petito case involved a newer twist that helped fuel interest: online sleuths digging through social media profiles for clues about her fate and whereabouts.

All the while, news of Black people who disappeared was muted, even though they make up 13 percent of the population and 31 percent of missing persons cases, according to American University.

Lawyer and criminologist Zach Sommers set out to test the theory behind “missing white woman syndrome,” the media’s tendency to highlight missing persons cases involving young, attractive white women, while paying less attention to other people, including Black and Indigenous women, older women, and men overall. In a 2016 paper published in the Journal of Criminal Law and Criminology, Sommers compiled all 2013 stories about missing people from four prominent news websites and compared them with the FBI’s data on missing persons from that year.

He found “striking support” for the “missing white woman syndrome” hypothesis. The data showed that the disappearance of a white woman was far more likely to make the news than those of other women or white men. And when it did, many more stories were written about white women than others.

Feldstein said that the media has mustered some self-awareness about its coverage and called itself out for sensationalizing stories about white women who have disappeared while ignoring or underreporting cases about missing women of color.

"But writing those articles and criticizing yourself just further contributes to the excessive coverage," he said.

Readers and viewers are to blame as well, Feldstein continued. News organizations produce those stories, in part, because people read and watch them, and that means more money from advertisers. As long as news organizations are for-profit businesses, they’re going to consider what sells in addition to how a story impacts the lives of its readers, he said.

"It’s all about the bottom line," he added.

Until that changes, the "missing white woman" stories are likely to stick around, he added.

Gwen Ifill, the late PBS NewsHour co-anchor, is credited with popularizing the “syndrome” name by using it at a journalism conference in 2004. From the lectern, she explained to the audience the rules of the news coverage.

"If there’s a missing white woman," she said, "we’re going to cover that — every day."

A year later, Holloway disappeared. Then came the news stories — hundreds and hundreds of them.