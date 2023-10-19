Suspect in custody in theft of Vermont police cruiser and rifle

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A suspect in the theft of a Vermont State Police cruiser and a patrol rifle inside the vehicle is in custody and was awaiting a court appearance, police said.
The cruiser has since been recovered, police said. Police found the stolen patrol rifle in a pull-off area of Route 7 in Arlington in Bennington County Thursday afternoon, authorities said.
The man was seen walking in Burlington earlier Wednesday. He ignored commands to stop and was subdued by troopers, police said. The 29-year-old was expected to face a federal charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
The cruiser was stolen from outside a residence in Rutland early Tuesday morning. It was later found somewhere else in the city, police said.
Vermont State Police policy requires troopers to lock unattended cruisers. Investigators said they have been unable to determine if the cruiser was locked when the trooper parked it outside his home, state police said. They also said a key had been left inside the vehicle. The patrol rifle had been locked in the storage rack in compliance with state police policy, police said.