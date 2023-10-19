Suspect in custody in theft of Vermont police cruiser and rifle

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A suspect in the theft of a Vermont State Police cruiser and a patrol rifle inside the vehicle is in custody and was awaiting a court appearance, police said.

The cruiser has since been recovered, police said. Police found the stolen patrol rifle in a pull-off area of Route 7 in Arlington in Bennington County Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

The man was seen walking in Burlington earlier Wednesday. He ignored commands to stop and was subdued by troopers, police said. The 29-year-old was expected to face a federal charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.