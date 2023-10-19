Watch live: President Biden speaks about Israel-Hamas, Russia-Ukraine wars

President Biden is delivering a rare Oval Office address Thursday night as he prepares to ask for additional billions of dollars in military assistance for Israel and Ukraine.
