Big Oil’s plans for climate change

In recent years, a glut of cheap fracked gas has been driving exponential growth in plastics production. But plastic is not an innocuous use of hydrocarbons.

Re “ Exxon works hard to keep US addicted to fossil fuels ,” (Business, Oct. 16): Acquiring Pioneer Natural Resources will give Exxon more shale gas fields — and with them, more of the raw material from which plastics are synthesized. In the United States today, virtually all plastics are derived from ethane , a byproduct of natural gas.

Turning ethane into plastic feedstock requires enormous amounts of energy. Plastic products and microplastics also release greenhouse gases. Micro- and nanoplastics in the sea are eaten by plankton, potentially affecting the planet’s biological carbon pump, with grave implications for the climate.

Making plastic also requires chemical additives, which can leach into our food, beverages, and directly into our bodies. Many of these chemicals are known to be linked to chronic disorders that plague us today.

As the world shifts to renewable energy, plastic is Big Oil’s plan B. We turn a blind eye at our peril.

Rebekah Creshkoff

Callicoon, N.Y.





Shell game

Re “Talking Points: Shell says it still cares about the climate,” (Business, Oct. 18): It seems Wael Sawan has mastered the art of speaking out of both sides of his mouth. According to the report, Shell, under Sawan’s leadership, is focused on improving returns to investors by refocusing on its core oil and gas business. This is the antithesis of Sawan’s claim that he “believes in urgent climate action.” Burning fossil fuels is the main cause of our climate crisis, and the more we burn, the worse it gets. Instead of focusing on oil and gas profits, Shell should be focused on immediately transitioning to green energy.

Marjorie Lee

Wayland