Bring home the hostages held by Hamas

On Oct. 7, as Hamas terrorists overtook his base, Sherman texted his mother that he was going to hide under the bed. Fighters had been killed, he wrote in Hebrew messages his aunt shared with the Globe. He told his mother: Goodbye, Mom. I love you. That’s it. They’re here. It’s over.

Ron Sherman, 19, loves animals and traveling. The son of an Argentinian father and Israeli mother, Sherman grew up in a small town in southern Israel. He was serving his mandatory military service on a base near the border, checking goods going in and out of Gaza. He was excluded from combat because he has asthma, his aunt, Shalhav Kimchy, told the Globe.

The last his family saw of him was a video posted on an Arabic news site. Sherman is seen being manhandled and sitting with his hands behind his back.

His family holds onto that image. “They took him alive, and they took him healthy. You see he’s OK, he’s not wounded,” Kimchy said in a phone interview this week from Israel. “We know we have a chance to get him back.”

The Israel Defense Forces has notified 203 families that their loved ones were taken hostage by Hamas, the terrorist organization that infiltrated Israel Oct. 7 and killed more than 1,400 people. The United States has a role to play in helping Israel guarantee the release of the hostages, but getting them back is complicated. The hostages are likely spread across locations in Gaza, potentially in Hamas’s network of underground tunnels. Israel’s challenge will be to gather intelligence to determine who is held where and whether diplomatic or military action is best in each case. Hostage release operations must be balanced with Israel’s ongoing military campaign against Hamas leadership.

Israel is no stranger to hostage rescues. The dramatic 1976 Entebbe raid resulted in the rescue of 102 hostages from a plane hijackers diverted to Uganda. The sole military fatality was Yonatan Netanyahu, the brother of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel. In 1972, Benjamin Netanyahu was on the commando team that stormed the hijacked Sabena flight 571, killing the hijackers and rescuing 90 hostages at the Tel Aviv airport. In 1988, an Israeli counterterrorism unit successfully stormed a civilian bus captured by members of the Palestine Liberation Organization near the southern Israel city of Dimona.

Perhaps because Israel has universal conscription, the state highly values recovering military hostages. Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit was kidnapped in 2006 and held for five years until Israel negotiated his return in exchange for the release of more than 1,000 Palestinian prisoners in a controversial deal. (Israel has said one prisoner released, Ali Qadhi, was among the leaders of the Oct. 7 attack.)

The Red Cross is seeking access to the hostages to assess their medical needs. All governments whose citizens are being held should pressure Hamas to acquiesce and to treat the hostages humanely in accordance with the Geneva Conventions.

The US government should pressure any governments that have leverage with Hamas to work to secure the hostages’ release. The United States and Qatar recently froze Iran’s access to $6 billion transferred to Iran in a deal related to freeing American prisoners. The United States could make unfreezing that money contingent on Iran working to free the hostages. The United States may have other diplomatic levers, like the sale of US arms to Qatar, that it could use to pressure a country like Qatar, which has previously helped Hamas and is now acting as a mediator between Hamas and the United States. Some in Israel, including hostages’ family members, have discussed conditioning humanitarian aid to the Palestinians in Gaza on humane treatment of the hostages, although that raises its own moral quandaries.

President Biden has pledged to share intelligence and hostage recovery expertise with Israel, and the United States should continue to share any relevant information and technological or military assets. The United States may also have a role to play facilitating negotiations between Israel and other Arab states. Even if pressure grows on Israel to halt incursions into Gaza, the United States should ensure that Israel retains the flexibility to conduct any military operations needed to rescue the hostages.

The stories of those captured cannot be ignored.

California-born Hersh Goldberg-Polin, 23, moved to Jerusalem at age 7 with his parents and sisters. He is a soccer fan who loves travel, attending music festivals, and American sports and culture, according to a statement from his family. From the Nova music festival, Goldberg-Polin messaged his parents, “I love you” and “I’m sorry.” Eyewitness accounts say his arm was blown off before he was forced onto a pickup truck.

Adrienne Neta, 66, is a California native and retired nurse who moved to Israel in 1981 when she married an Israeli man. Her son told the Globe that her children were on the phone with her when terrorists barged into her home. They heard screaming, then nothing.

In Massachusetts, Israeli expats this week led volunteers in plastering posters around TD Garden before a Celtics game. The glaring posters read “Kidnapped.” Each featured a photograph and name: Kinneret Gat, 68, kidnapped from her home; Ariel, a 4-year-old smiling redhead, kidnapped from his home.

Anna Tambini, an Israeli living in San Francisco and one of the effort’s coordinators, said the goal of the global campaign is to raise awareness of the hostages’ plight. “Our wildest dream would be to raise enough global pressure to have our hostages back home,” she said.

That is the dream of parents like Renana Gome, who spoke to journalists at a Zoom briefing organized by Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Gome was on the phone with her sons, ages 12 and 16, as they hid in their home at kibbutz Nir Oz Oct. 7. Gome said her sons heard gunshots. Her eldest held the room’s door shut, but terrorists broke through. “I could hear my youngest saying ‘Don’t take me. I’m too young,’” Gome recalled. “That was the last I heard of him.”

Shira Schoenberg can be reached at shira.schoenberg@globe.com.