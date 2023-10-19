Jim Jordan faces long odds in his fight to become speaker

Nero may have metaphorically fiddled while Rome burned, but the ancient emperor looks like a paragon of emergency-response efficiency compared with modern House Republicans. He, history tells us , at least got the essentials done before seeking solace in song.

If he succeeds, he would qualify as a political Lazarus. The Ohio congressman has no capital in the categories of accomplishment and comity. Rather, he has proved by his past that he is utterly unfit to preside over a legislative body where compromise and collegiality are still sometimes required. His rat-a-tat-tat attacks, evidence-free insinuations, and “oversight” exaggerations make former speaker Kevin McCarthy look like a towering statesman by comparison. And that takes some doing.

Meanwhile, despite his dodging and dissembling about his own role in Donald Trump’s scheming to subvert the 2020 presidential election, the House Jan. 6 panel concluded Jordan was a “significant player” in that plotting, huddling with Trump’s team of intriguers, advising that legitimate Electoral College tallies be ignored, and voting himself against the results in Pennsylvania and Ohio. He was twice in telephonic touch with Trump on Jan. 6 itself. Making him speaker, then, would mean turning the gavel over to a member of the auto-coup cabal.

Still, the repeated split we’ve seen among House Republicans in the votes that ousted McCarthy and twice thwarted Jordan reflects something larger: a paralyzing divide between conservative populism and more traditional Republicanism. Those who ascribe to the latter aren’t comfortable with Jordan-style hyperpartisanship and brinkmanship. Although relatively narrow when it comes to numbers, the gap is a deep conceptual chasm, one that has so far proved unbridgeable.

Populism tends by its nature to be combative. It often pits a population defined as real, honest, or everyday Americans against a disliked “them,” almost inevitably portrayed as arrogant elites.

On the Democratic side, a populist approach is usually expressed in taxing-and-spending terms. That is, who pays what in taxes and who gets what in benefits.

But with limited exceptions, this is not what we see with conservative populism, for this reason: The party’s would-be populist wing also opposes higher taxes, insisting instead that the federal government should rely solely on spending cuts to reduce the country’s large budget deficit.

You can’t be a working-class populist and support, say, stabilizing Social Security merely through benefit reductions. Nor can you be a working-class populist and favor repealing or slashing the premium tax credits for the Affordable Care Act, which provides health coverage for millions of low and moderate earners. That’s why right-wing faux populists are left to argue against Social Security or the ACA based on the notions that they are somehow freedom-defying instances of communism or socialism. But there’s only so much mileage in that kind of hyperbole.

The inherent policy limitations imposed by its fiscal politics no doubt help explain why conservative populists are so intent on kindling culture wars.

But just as McCarthy’s willingness to compromise with Democrats on spending levels made him unacceptable to the House’s far right, so has Jordan’s no-compromise combativeness rendered him unacceptable to more centrist Republican members.

Moderate Republicans and some Democrats are open to transforming Patrick McHenry, Republican of North Carolina, from a caretaker speaker to one with the actual power to run the House. But with his hopes sinking, Jordan and his allies have tried to reframe the struggle by arguing that the alternative to electing him speaker would be to give the gavel to someone installed with the help of, and thus beholden to, House Democrats. In the heated Thursday meeting, hard-right Republicans were reportedly livid about such a possibility.

It increasingly looks as though Democratic help will be needed to install a new speaker. In exchange, Democrats want a no-government-shutdown commitment and the promise of a military-aid package that includes Ukraine. They should also insist that any new speaker nix the so-called Hastert rule that nothing can come to the House floor that doesn’t have the support of the majority of the majority party. That restriction prevents legislation that might otherwise attract bipartisan support from even being considered.

A House without that rule, and with a speaker respected by both sides, would be an experiment worth enabling. Why, it might even re-empower the center.

And in these polarized times, that would be good news indeed.

Scot Lehigh is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at scot.lehigh@globe.com. Follow him @GlobeScotLehigh.