Trauma begets more trauma

To date Israel’s revenge of a destructive incursion into Gaza is the worst possible response to the crimes committed by Hamas (“Palestinians in Mass. feel relatives pain,” Page A1, Oct. 18). This revenge is displacing, killing, and injuring thousands. If “successful,” will Israel then have to reoccupy Gaza? Will Israel become a pariah nation among many nations and individuals? Might it even lead to strengthening Hamas’s terrifying, lawless members and sympathizers?

Over generations, collective trauma begets more such trauma. Violence begets violence — or a violently maintained peace.

Israel has a game-changing option over which it actually has sole control: to continue to condemn the inhuman Hamas murdering spree, fully pursue the Hamas criminals under international law, admit its mistreatment of the last decades in refusing Palestinian citizens of Israel and Palestinian neighbors the rights all humans are due, and start making real changes for the Palestinian people.