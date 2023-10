Frank Chin was my friend, and we worked together for many years (“‘Uncle Frank’ turned Chinatown into a force,” Page A1, Oct. 11). Frank was the first Asian American to have real political clout in the city of Boston. I was often a guest at his restaurant, at New Year celebrations and at many other happy occasions. He was a mentor to many and a guide to many more. May he rest in peace.

Lawrence S. DiCara