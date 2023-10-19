Lanternfly infestation reported in Wellesley

Town officials said the insects attack grapes, hops, and maple trees, as well as a common invasive tree species in Wellesley called Tree of Heaven (Ailanthus altissima).

Wellesley’s Natural Resources Commission reported that the infestation was found near Carisbrooke Reservation, by the Weston-Wellesley town line.

Officials in Wellesley are warning residents to be on the lookout for spotted lanternflies as an infestation of the highly invasive insect that threatens fruit crops and trees was recently discovered in town.

The flies swarm in large numbers and leave behind a sticky honeydew, officials said, but they do not bite or sting.

“Residents should become familiar with this pest, report any sightings, and check their property for SLF and its favorite host plants, tree-of-heaven and grape,” Wellesley officials said in a notice on the town’s website Wednesday.

Officials said anyone who finds a spotted lanternfly should kill it and report it. Lanternfly sightings can be reported online by filling out a form with the state Department of Agricultural Resources.

Infestations of lanternflies and lanternfly egg masses have also been reported this year in Weston and Southborough, according to the department’s online invasive pest dashboard.

The spotted lanternfly is native to China and was first detected in the US in Pennsylvania in 2014, according to the US Department of Agriculture. The species cannot fly long distances but has spread to other states in the years since by latching onto outdoor materials, equipment, and vehicles, according to the USDA.

While the species is most commonly seen during the late summer and fall months, lanternfly egg masses can survive the winter. The USDA encourages people to check outdoor items for egg masses ahead of the holidays and scrape them into a plastic zippered bag filled with hand sanitizer, before throwing it away.

Residents are also urged to check trees and plants on their property for lanternflies, as well as bricks, stones, and other smooth surfaces, according to the USDA. The insects commonly gather at dusk and during the night on tree trunks and plant stems, officials said.

