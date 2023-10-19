See older updates from the Israel-Hamas war

What we know about the explosion at the hospital in Gaza — 11:06 p.m.

By The New York Times

Hundreds of people were feared dead after an explosion at a hospital in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, a little over a week after the Palestinian group Hamas staged a terrorist attack on Israel that killed 1,400 people and led Israel to declare war and begin bombing the territory.

Hamas, which controls Gaza, blamed the blast on an Israeli airstrike. Israel said it was caused by an errant rocket fired by another armed group, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, which denied the assertion.

A protestor wearing a Palestinian Keffiyeh scarf takes part in a demonstration in solidarity with Palestinians in front of the International Criminal Court in the Hague on Oct. 18, a day after the death of hundreds of people in a strike on a Gaza hospital. JOSH WALET/ANP/AFP via Getty Images

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden backed Israel’s position, citing “the data I was shown by my Defense Department.”

The competing claims have not been independently verified. The New York Times is working to assess the various accounts through an analysis of photos, video footage and other evidence, as well as on-the-ground interviews.

In Tel Aviv, Biden’s embrace of Israel came with a gentle warning — 9:59 p.m.

By The New York Times

As President Joe Biden slowly made his way around a hotel conference room, each of the survivors or relatives of victims of the devastating Hamas attacks in Israel told him their story of tragedy or defiance. One by one, he gave each of them a hug and talked about his own experiences with loss.

In a way, Biden flew to Israel on Wednesday to give the whole country a hug, to say how much America grieves with Israel and stands by Israel and has Israel’s back. But with the hug came a whisper in the ear as well, a gentle warning not to give into the “primal feeling,” not to let overwhelming grief or overpowering anger drive the country to go too far, as he believes America did after Sept. 11, 2001.

“Shock, pain, rage — an all-consuming rage,” Biden said later in a speech to the Israeli nation. “I understand and many Americans understand. You can’t look at what has happened here to your mothers, your fathers, your grandparents, sons, daughters, children, even babies and not scream out for justice. Justice must be done. But I caution this — while you feel that rage, don’t be consumed by it. After 9/11, we were enraged in the United States. While we sought justice and got justice, we also made mistakes.”

Across Mideast, protests erupt over ‘horrific scenes’ in Gaza — 9:03 p.m.

New York Times

They donned the black-and-white checkered Palestinian scarf known as the kaffiyeh in Tunis, unfurled giant Palestinian flags in downtown Cairo, and chanted against Israeli occupation in the normally sleepy Oman capital of Muscat. In Morocco and Bahrain, they demanded a reversal of their government’s normalization with Israel, the country they consider responsible for oppressing their Palestinian brethren.

In Lebanon, they pushed toward the US Embassy, denouncing the superpower for enabling Israel’s brutality toward civilians in the Gaza Strip. In Istanbul, 80,000 people massed outside the Israeli Consulate, including some who attempted to storm the building with stones, sticks, torches, and fireworks.

Thousands of protesters marched in grief, fury, and solidarity across the Middle East on Tuesday night and Wednesday, after hundreds of Palestinian civilians were killed in an explosion at a hospital in Gaza. Although Israel and the United States said the evidence pointed to a faulty rocket fired by Islamic Jihad, a Palestinian militant group, there was little doubt for those protesters that Israel was to blame — and not just for the hospital attack, but for the broader conflict as well.

Plymouth family stuck in Gaza apartment since Monday, relatives killed in bombardment — 8:15 p.m.

Maggie Scales, Globe Correspondent

A Plymouth family have been stuck in an apartment near Gaza’s southern border since Monday, with limited food and water, according to a relative

Hazem Shafai, 47, his wife, Sanaa Shafai, 36, and their children, Seera, 13, Yomnah, 10, and Jaser, 2, were visiting Hazem’s father and stepmother who live on a farm located two miles south of Gaza’s northern border when the enclave was attacked on Oct. 7, said his brother, Hani Shafai.

Hani said that this experience has been very stressful for his nieces and nephew, and his brother and sister-in-law are upset that their children are being exposed to the atrocities.

At least six Jewish protesters arrested at pro-Palestine rally outside JFK federal building in Boston — 7:23 p.m.

Danny McDonald and Tonya Alanez, Globe Staff

At least six Jewish protesters were arrested at a pro-Palestine demonstration that descended on Senator Elizabeth Warren’s Boston office on Wednesday “to push for de-escalation and a ceasefire” of the war between Israel and Hamas.

The rally was organized by a local coalition of progressive Jewish groups to mourn Israeli and Palestinian victims of the war between Israel and Hamas and to call out Warren who said in a recent post on X that Israel must “minimize civilian harm” in its response to Hamas.

Those arrested had entered the John Fitzgerald Kennedy Federal Building, next to Boston City Hall, and refused to leave while scores of demonstrators gathered outside to call for peace and a ceasefire in Gaza. Some carried signs saying “Ceasefire now” and “Jews against genocide.”

US senators say after classified briefing that Israel not behind hospital blast — 6:40 p.m.

By the Associated Press

Senators who attended a classified briefing with top defense, intelligence and other administration officials said they were briefed that Israel was not responsible for the hospital blast.

“The intelligence community assesses that Israel is not to blame for the explosion of the hospital in Gaza,” Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said as he left. “They believe it was an errant rocket from terrorists in Gaza.”

Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut said the intelligence is “definitive” that it was not an Israeli operation.

In a joint statement earlier in the day, Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Mark Warner, D-Va., and Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, the top Republican on the panel, said they had reviewed intelligence and “feel confident that the explosion was the result of a failed rocket launch by militant terrorists and not the result of an Israeli airstrike.”

UN officials warn over Gaza health system, risk of conflict expanding — 6:38 p.m.

By the Associated Press

UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths told an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council that the deadly destruction of a hospital has heaped further pressure on Gaza’s crumbling health system, depriving the territory of a facility that cared for 45,000 patients every year.

Speaking in a video briefing from Qatar, Griffiths also said the Al Ahli hospital was previously struck on Oct. 14.

He also said the death toll in the 11 days since Hamas’ surprise attack inside Israel has already exceeded what was seen during seven weeks of Israeli-Hamas hostilities in 2014.

Meanwhile the UN Mideast envoy warned that the risk of the conflict expanding is “very real and extremely dangerous.”

Tor Wennesland told the council that recent events “have served to reignite grievances and re-animate alliances across the region.”

Earlier in the day at the UN, the United States vetoed a resolution that would have condemned violence against civilians in the Israel-Hamas war and pushed for humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza.

US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said President Biden was in the region engaging in diplomacy and “We need to let that diplomacy play out.”

President Biden to address nation tomorrow night — 6:34 p.m.

By Shanna Kelly, Globe staff

President Biden will make an Oval Office address tomorrow at 8 p.m. on the US response to the Hamas terrorist attacks, as well as the Russia-Ukraine war, according to a statement from Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

President Biden wraps up his visit to wartime Israel with a warning against being ‘consumed’ by rage — 5:49 p.m.

By the Associated Press

President Biden swept into wartime Israel for a 7 1/2-hour visit Wednesday that produced a heaping dose of vocal support, a deal to get limited humanitarian aid into Gaza from Egypt, likely by the end of the week, and a plea for Israelis not to allow rage over the deadly Hamas attack to consume them.

“I understand. Many Americans understand,” Biden said as he wrapped up his stay in Tel Aviv, likening the Oct. 7 Hamas assault to the attacks against the United States on Sept. 11, 2001, that killed nearly 3,000 people. “You can’t look at what has happened here ... and not scream out for justice,” he said.

“But I caution this: While you feel that rage, don’t be consumed by it,” he said. “After 9/11, we were enraged in the United States. And while we sought justice and got justice, we also made mistakes.”

Biden urged Israel to step back from the brink, not just to ease growing tensions in the Mideast that threaten to spiral into a broader regional conflict, but also to reassure a world rattled by images of carnage and suffering, in Israel and Gaza alike. One million people have been displaced in roughly 10 days, according to the United Nations.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak heads to Middle East in bid to contain conflict — 5:46 p.m.

By the Associated Press

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is flying to Israel and nearby countries as part of diplomatic efforts to stop the crisis triggered by Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack from worsening.

Sunak’s office says he will meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog on Thursday. He will condemn Hamas’ “horrific act of terror” and express condolences for the “terrible loss of life” in both Israel and Gaza.

He’ll also visit “a number of other regional capitals,” Downing Street said, without providing details.

The British leader’s trip follows a visit to Israel on Wednesday by U.S. President Joe Biden.

Sunak said in a statement that Tuesday’s explosion at the al-Ahli hospital in Gaza “should be a watershed moment for leaders in the region and across the world to come together to avoid further dangerous escalation of conflict.”

U.K. Foreign Secretary James Cleverly is also on a visit to the region that begins with talks in Egypt on Thursday. He is also due to visit Qatar and Turkey.

Starbucks, Workers United union sue each other in standoff over pro-Palestinian social media post — 5:30 p.m.

By the Associated Press

Starbucks and the union organizing its workers sued each other Wednesday in a standoff sparked by a social media post over the Israel-Hamas war.

Starbucks sued Workers United in federal court in Iowa Wednesday, saying a pro-Palestinian social media post from a union account early in the Israel-Hamas war angered hundreds of customers and damaged its reputation.

Starbucks is suing for trademark infringement, demanding that Workers United stop using the name “Starbucks Workers United” for the group that is organizing the coffee company’s workers. Starbucks also wants the group to stop using a circular green logo that resembles Starbucks’ logo.

Workers United responded with its own filing, asking a federal court in Pennsylvania to rule that it can continue to use Starbucks’ name and a similar logo. Workers United also said Starbucks defamed the union by implying that it supports terrorism and violence.

Hamas is barred from social media. Its messages are still spreading. — 5:25 p.m.

By The New York Times

Hamas is barred from Facebook, removed from Instagram, and run off TikTok. Yet posts supporting the group that carried out terrorist attacks in Israel this month are still reaching mass audiences on social networks, spreading gruesome footage and political messages to millions of people.

Several accounts sympathetic to Hamas have gained hundreds of thousands of followers across social platforms since the war between Israel and Hamas began on Oct. 7, according to a review by The New York Times.

One account on Telegram, the popular messaging app that has little moderation, reached more than 1.3 million followers this week, up from about 340,000 before the attacks. That account, Gaza Now, is aligned with Hamas, according to the Atlantic Council, a research group focused on international relations.

Most online platforms have long banned terrorist organizations and extremist content. Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and X (formerly known as Twitter) have banned accounts linked to Hamas or posts that are overtly sympathetic to its cause, saying they violate their content policies against extremism.

Gaza Now had more than 4.9 million followers on Facebook before it was banned last week, shortly after the Times contacted Meta, Facebook’s parent company, about the account.

Security forces arrest dozens, fire live rounds to disperse protests in the occupied West Bank — 4:35 p.m.

By the Associated Press

Rights groups in the occupied West Bank say Palestinian security forces arrested dozens of people protesting the deadly explosion at al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza.

The protests late Tuesday devolved into skirmishes with Palestinian security forces, who fired tear gas, stun grenades and live fire to disperse stone-throwing demonstrators, wounding several.

Lawyers for Justice, a legal aid group, said Wednesday that some 50 Palestinians protesters were arrested overnight by Palestinian security forces in Ramallah.

The Palestinian Red Crescent meanwhile reported that Israeli soldiers using live rounds and rubber bullets shot and wounded 10 Palestinian protesters in the southern city of Hebron 21 people in the northern city of Nablus. A 24-year-old Palestinian man was killed, according to the humanitarian organization.

Americans in Mass. worry for loved ones in Gaza — 4:30 p.m.

By Boston Globe Today

Palestinian Americans in Mass. worry for loved ones in Gaza

Angry protests continue in Tunisia and Morocco — 4:25 p.m.

By the Associated Press

Large protests erupted Wednesday in Tunisia and Morocco, with demonstrators outraged by a blast that killed hundreds at a hospital in Gaza.

Police stood by as protestors gathered outside the Parliament in Rabat chanting “Down with America” and demanding that Morocco reverse its 2020 decision to normalize relations and deepen security ties with Israel.

In Tunis, protesters gathered outside the U.S. and French Embassies to condemn those nations’ support of Israel and demanding that their ambassadors be removed from Tunisia.

Observers said Wednesday’s demonstrations were among the largest since the Arab Spring more than a decade ago.

Ezer Imeny, a Tunisian student protesting outside the French Embassy, said the war shows rulers worldwide, including Arab ones, lack moral authority.

“Palestine, we are with you to the death,” Imeny said “An eye for an eye.”

McGovern joins other lawmakers in calling for a ceasefire in Israel and Gaza — 4:15 p.m.

By Amanda Kaufman, Globe Staff

Massachusetts Representative Jim McGovern and six other lawmakers issued a statement Wednesday calling for an immediate ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war to save civilian lives.

“We remain outraged by the horrific terror attacks carried out by Hamas against Israeli civilians,” the lawmakers said in the statement. “We are also deeply alarmed by the rising civilian death toll in both Israel and Gaza, including nearly 1,400 Israelis and 3,000 Palestinians. This is a moment that calls for moral and strategic clarity. That is why we believe that the United States must help achieve an immediate ceasefire, or at minimum, a temporary cessation of all hostilities that stops the threats to civilians in Israel and Gaza.”

Democratic Representatives Pramila Jayapal of Washington, Greg Casar of Texas, Barbara Lee of California, Joaquin Castro of Texas, Veronica Escobar of Texas, and Jesús “Chuy” Garcia of Illinois also signed on to the statement.

The lawmakers said their call for a ceasefire “should not be mistaken as a lack of support for the protection of the people of Israel. To the contrary, it is because of our dedication to the safety of both Israelis and Palestinians that we seek a path forward without further escalating the toll of civilian dead and injured.”

Protesters condemning Israel hold ‘die-in’ at Harvard Business School — 4:10 p.m.

By Hiawatha Bray, Globe Staff

About 200 people gathered for a “die-in” outside of Harvard Business School on Wednesday, condemning the Israeli government’s airstrikes and blockade of the Gaza Strip.

The protest targeted the Israel’s planned incursion into Gaza in the aftermath of a terrorist attack by Hamas Oct. 7 that killed over 1,300 Israelis. A bombing campaign has forced hundreds of thousands of Gazans from their homes and left thousands dead.

As helicopters whirred overhead, the protesters at Harvard lay prone as if dead on the lawn behind Klarman Hall while holding signs accusing Israel of genocide and demanding an immediate cease-fire.

The protesters demonstrated as the school was hosting an event that was set to feature former President Barack Obama. He was unable to attend because of illness, an aide announced.

Boston, MA 10/18/23 A pro-Palestinian protest of Harvard students and their supporters, ends on the lawn behind Klarman Hall, at Harvard Business School, after starting at noon in the Old Yard by Massachusetts Hall. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Riot police quell pro-Palestinian protest in Athens — 3:20 p.m.

By the Associated Press

Greek riot police fired tear gas Wednesday after participants in a thousands-strong pro-Palestinian march tried to advance on the Israeli Embassy in Athens.

No arrests or injuries were reported, and the unrest ended quickly.

An estimated 10,000 people took part in Wednesday evening’s demonstration, many waving Palestinian flags. The march was organized by left-wing groups and Palestinians in Greece.

Earlier, about a hundred people took part in a pro-Israeli gathering outside the embassy. That ended well before the pro-Palestinian march.

The Greek government has voiced strong support for Israel in its war with Hamas.

Protesters running away from tear gas after a clash with riot police during a pro-Palestinian demonstration in Athens, Greece on Wednesday, October 18, 2023. DIMITRIS KAPANTAIS/SOOC/AFP via Getty Images

Senators from Mass, NH, urge Biden administration to help Americans trapped in Gaza — 3:10 p.m.

By Travis Andersen and Laura Crimaldi, Globe Staff

Senators from Massachusetts and New Hampshire on Wednesday urged the Biden administration to “immediately implement a plan” to help American citizens trapped in Gaza leave the war-torn area safely, including a Medway family and other New England constituents who’ve sought help from the lawmakers.

“We write to urge you to do everything possible to provide assistance to U.S. citizens fleeing the Gaza Strip, including our constituents from New England,” wrote US Senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey, both of Massachusetts, and Senator Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire to US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

Hundreds of US citizens remain trapped in Gaza, which has been under relentless bombardment since an Oct. 7 incursion into Israel by Hamaskilled roughly 1,400 people. The militants also took at least 199 people hostage, and Israel’s retaliatory bombing campaign has killed roughly 2,800 Palestinians, with another 1,200 people believed to be buried dead or alive under the rubble, health authorities said.

“We fully support Israel’s right to defend itself and we have called for Israel to uphold the rule of law and protect innocent civilians in Gaza,” the senators wrote Wednesday. “We will continue to do so. We are also concerned that our offices have received requests from multiple families from New England who are seeking assistance.”

Read the full story.

NY Governor visits Israel to show solidarity — 3:00 p.m.

By the Associated Press

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul arrived in Israel Wednesday to show support for the country during its war with Hamas.

The Democrat was met at Ben-Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv by Israel’s ambassador to the U.S., Michael Herzog.

After a security briefing, Hochul met with families near the airport and was scheduled to head to a food pantry to help pack and drop off boxes for people displaced by the conflict. Hochul is expected to stay in Jerusalem overnight.

She said her trip is meant as a gesture of solidarity and support for Israel. New York is home to the largest Jewish population of any U.S. city, according to the American Jewish Population Project at Brandeis University.

“There is a deep, direct connection between New York state and Israel that has always been there, a bond steeled over decades,” Hochul said.

Protesters around the world berate Biden for Israel support — 2:55 p.m.

By the Associated Press

U.S. President Joe Biden, who defended Israel during his visit to Tel Aviv, has become a target of angry protests in support of Palestinians.

Biden’s visit Wednesday came a day after a blast caused massive carnage at a Gaza hospital. Hamas said it was from an Israeli airstrike while Israel blamed a rocket misfired by other Palestinian militants. Biden sided with Israel, saying the explosion appeared to be the work of the “other team.”

The Associated Press has not independently verified any of the claims or evidence released by the parties.

In Amman, a sign hoisted by one protester labeled Biden and Netanyahu war criminals, saying: “Partner in Crime.”

“Today, the Jordanians declare that the Americans are an enemy, just as the Israeli enemy is,” political activist Rania al-Nimr said.

At the Palestinian refugee camp of Ein el-Hilweh in south Lebanon, protesters set fire to a cardboard cutout of Biden’s head with a rope around his neck and blood painted over his mouth.

In Tokyo, protesters outside the U.S. Embassy chanted “USA, shame on you” and “Joe Biden, shame on you.”

Egypt foreign minister confirms agreement on aid to Gaza — 2:50 p.m.

By the Associated Press

Egypt’s foreign minister has confirmed there’s an agreement between Egypt, Israel and other international actors to allow aid to enter the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing.

In an interview with Al-Arabiya, Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said he hoped aid would enter the Palestinian enclave soon but did not provide a timeframe. He said Egypt would work under “the supervision of the United Nations, and in coordination with the Egyptian and Palestinian (branches) of the Red Cross.”

Asked whether foreign nationals would be allowed to leave Gaza, Shoukry was more cautious, replying: “As long as the (Rafah) crossing is operating normally and the (crossing) facility has been repaired.” Egyptian authorities say the Rafah crossing has been damaged by four Israeli airstrikes.

Hamas reportedly rejects claims that Israel isn’t behind hospital blast — 2:43 p.m.

By the Associated Press

Hamas is denying Israel’s claims that another militant group was responsible for the massive explosion at a Gaza City hospital that killed hundreds of people, according to the AP.

In a statement Wednesday, Hamas said that in the days before Tuesday’s blast at al-Ahli Hospital, Israeli authorities sent threats to several Gaza Strip hospitals and told each to evacuate otherwise “they will be responsible for what happens.”

Hamas said Israeli forces have targeted several emergency departments and ambulances since the violence began, adding that Israeli military officials contacted 21 hospitals including Al-Ahli, demanding that they evacuate “immediately because they are located in area of operations for the Israeli” army.

There have been conflicting claims about who was responsible for the explosion. Hamas officials in Gaza quickly blamed an Israeli airstrike, saying nearly 500 were killed. Israel denied it was involved and released a flurry of video, audio and other information that it said showed the blast was instead due to a rocket misfire by Islamic Jihad, another militant group operating in Gaza. Islamic Jihad dismissed that claim.

The Associated Press has not independently verified any of the claims or evidence released by the parties.

Hundreds of angry protesters have clashed with Lebanese security forces in the Beirut suburb of Aukar near the United States Embassy — 2:23 p.m.

By the Associated Press

Hundreds of angry protesters clashed Wednesday with Lebanese security forces in a Beirut suburb near the U.S. Embassy in support of both Gaza’s civilian residents and Hamas in its war with Israel.

The protest in the Aukar neighborhood came as U.S. President Joe Biden made a show of solidarity with Israel during his visit there Wednesday, a day after an explosion at a Gaza Strip hospital killed at least 500 people and prompted mass protests.

Biden offered his assessment that the explosion was not the result of a strike by the Israeli military.

The Palestinian group Hamas, which rules Gaza, and many Arab countries accuse Israel of striking the hospital, while the Israeli military claims it was a misfired rocket from the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group in Gaza.

Demonstrators holding Palestinian flags and the flags of various Palestinian factions took down a security wall and cut a barbed wire barrier on a winding road that leads to the U.S. Embassy outside of Beirut.

Riot police lobbed dozens of teargas canisters and fired water canons to disperse the protesters, eventually pushing them back. Several protesters were injured.

Lebanese army soldiers clash with protesters during a demonstration, in solidarity with the Palestinian people in Gaza, near the U.S. embassy in Aukar, a northern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023. Hassan Ammar/Associated Press

Any vehicle will do in rush to get airstrike victims to Gaza hospital — 2:15 p.m.

By the Associated Press

A steady stream of ambulances, taxis, cars and a motorcycle sped to the entrance of the Khan Younis hospital carrying the victims of reported Israeli airstrikes on Gaza Wednesday.

Sirens blared and horns honked to clear the way before they screeched to a stop. Crowds lining the street outside watched the urgent scene repeat itself.

Men jumped from the vehicles and scrambled to open rear and side doors and remove the casualties laying on car seats. Hospital workers and others standing nearby helped carry bodies that appeared to be in various states of consciousness.

A man rushed into the hospital with a limp child in his arms. A girl with a large cloth on her head as a bandage was helped from the car but still walking. Several of the injured had to be carried by multiple men or hoisted onto gurneys.

As soon as the wounded were unloaded, the drivers sped off and more vehicles arrived.

UNHCR says it has 3,000 tons of aid for Gaza ready in Egypt — 1:40 p.m.

By the Associated Press

The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said in a Wednesday news release that an estimated 3,000 tons of humanitarian assistance are awaiting entry to Gaza from Egypt.

OCHA said it estimates about one million people are internally displaced, including about 352,000 people sheltering in UNRWA schools in central and southern Gaza “in increasingly dire conditions.”

It said Gaza is “still under a full electricity blackout.”

Hostages’ families decry Israeli decision to let aid into Gaza — 1:30 p.m.

By the Associated Press

The families of hostages held in Gaza have harshly criticized the Israeli government’s decision to allow limited humanitarian aid into Gaza.

A statement released Wednesday by the Hostage and Missing Families Forum said the move only increased their suffering.

“Children, infants, women, soldiers, men, and elderly, some with serious illnesses, wounded and shot, are held underground like animals and without human conditions, and the Israeli government pampers the murderers and kidnappers with baklavas and medicines,” the statement read.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said earlier Wednesday that Israel would allow deliveries of food, water and medicine to Gaza, as long as the supplies do not reach Hamas.

Hamas says militants are holding 250 hostages in Gaza.

Demonstrators called for the return of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Tel Aviv on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023. AVISHAG SHAAR-YASHUV/NYT

President Biden hugged Rachel Edri, who was held hostage by the Palestinian militant group Hamas, while meeting with people affected by this month's Hamas attack on Israel, on Oct. 18, 2023, in Tel Aviv. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Photographs of some of those taken hostage by Hamas during their recent attacks are seen on Oct. 18, 2023, in Tel Aviv, Israel. Leon Neal/Getty

Boston City Council takes no action on pro-Israel resolution after discussion — 1:04 p.m.

By Danny McDonald, Globe staff

The Boston City Council on Wednesday discussed, but did not pass, a resolution condemning Hamas and expressing solidarity with Israel.

The matter was sent to the committee on the whole. The proposal, sponsored by Councilor Michael Flaherty, proposed that the legislative body express its solidarity “with the State of Israel and the Israeli people, as well as those innocent Palestinians suffering as a result of the terrorist acts perpetrated by Hamas.”

”War is hell,” Flaherty said on the council floor.

Councilor Frank Baker railed against the Hamas attacks against Israelis, saying “we need to call it what it was.”

“I stand with Israel,” he said.

Councilor Gabriela “Gigi” Coletta said that while she rejects violence in all forms, she had concerns that one resolution would not speak to all the complexities of the Middle East conflict.

”This is a very nuanced conversation,” she said.

Her objection sent the matter to the committee on the whole.

‘I saw horrors.’ What an MIT grad found when he returned to Israel to search for his cousin. — 12:45 p.m.

By Mike Damiano, Globe staff

Doron Hazan and his friends were hanging out late after Shabbat dinner in Manhattan on Oct. 6 when one of them, Rotem Hemo, received a video call from his brother in Israel. A rocket attack had targeted their hometown near the border with Gaza, the brother said. Not long after, another friend got a WhatsApp message with even graver information: terrorists had breached an Israeli city.

“So we turned on the TV and saw. . .” Hazan said.

Hazan and his friends — most of them young Israeli expats living in New York, where Hazan recently moved after graduating from MIT — spent the night watching Israeli television and monitoring social media, trying to absorb the details of Hamas’s attack, according to Hazan and Hemo.

The aftermath of the massacre at the Supernova music festival in southern Israel. Doron Hazan

Drone attack on base hosting US troops intercepted in Iraq — 12:30 p.m.

By the Associated Press

Two drones launched at a base hosting U.S. troops in western Iraq were intercepted Wednesday, a U.S. defense official said.

Hours later, an Iraqi militia announced it had launched another drone attack on a second base. No injuries were reported in either incident.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella group of Iranian-backed militias, issued a statement afterward claiming responsibility for the two attacks and saying it “heralds more operations” against the “American occupation.”

The salvos came at a time of increasing tension and fears of a broader regional conflict in the wake of the latest Hamas-Israel war.

City Hall prepares for protest as Council takes up pro-Israel resolution — 12:15 p.m.

By Danny McDonald, Globe staff

Authorities were preparing for a significant protest outside City Hall Wednesday.

Metal barricades were erected around the building’s entrance facing the Government Center MBTA stop. A significant police presence could be seen inside and outside the building. On the fifth floor, which is home to the city council chamber and the mayor’s office, more than a dozen uniformed police officers milled about before the noontime meeting.

There was no official word on what sort of protest might be taking place. While the press corps and police were present on City Hall Plaza before noon, there was no sign of protesters.

But the preparations are coming just as the City Council prepares to debate a resolution supporting Israel in its war with Hamas offered by Councilor-at-Large Michael Flaherty.

US vetoes UN resolution to condemn violence in Israel-Hamas war — 12:00 p.m.

By the Associated Press

The United States has vetoed a U.N. resolution that would have condemned violence against all civilians in the Israel-Hamas war including “the heinous terrorists attacks by Hamas” against Israel, and would have pushed for humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza.

Twelve of the 15 Security Council members on Wednesday voted in favor of the resolution sponsored by Brazil. The United States voted against, while Russia and the United Kingdom abstained.

U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said after the vote that President Joe Biden is in the region engaging in diplomacy to secure the release of hostages, prevent the conflict from spreading, and stress the need to protect civilians.

“We need to let that diplomacy play out,” she said.

Russia’s U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia accused the United States of “hypocrisy” and “double standards,” saying the Americans didn’t want a solution in the Security Council.

Brazil, France, China, the United Arab Emirates and many other council members expressed regret and disappointment at the U.S. veto.

US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield voted on a resolution regarding the situation in Israel and Gaza at a Security Council meeting on the situation in the Middle East, at the United Nations on Oct. 18, 2023 in New York. BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty Images

Biden says US to provide $100m for Palestinians in Gaza and West Bank — 11:55 a.m.

By the Associated Press

The United States is promising $100 million in humanitarian assistance to help Palestinian people who have been displaced or otherwise affected by conflict in Gaza and the West Bank.

President Joe Biden announced in a news release Wednesday that the assistance would be provided through trusted partners, including U.N. agencies and international NGOs.

Biden is in Tel Aviv to show support for Israel following the Hamas attacks more than a week ago that killed some 1,400 people. His announcement came after Israel agreed to allow limited aid into Gaza from Egypt.

“Civilians are not to blame and should not suffer for Hamas’s horrific terrorism,” Biden said. “Civilian lives must be protected and assistance must urgently reach those in need.”

President Joe Biden arrived in Tel Aviv Wednesday to show support for Israel, hoping to tamp down tensions and prevent the war in Gaza from spreading.

Aid group warns of unnecessary deaths at Gaza hospitals — 11:50 a.m.

By the Associated Press

Doctors Without Borders says severely injured people at overwhelmed Gaza hospitals are likely to die because the medical system is collapsing.

The aid group’s president in France, Isabelle Defourny, said Wednesday that one of their surgeons in Gaza reported he will likely have to perform amputations on patients in the coming days because the breakdown in medical care means their limbs cannot be saved.

“The seriously injured who arrive every day … are condemned in the days to come,” she said. “The doctors, the nurses courageously continuing to work won’t succeed in saving their lives. Help is needed extremely urgently.”

Representative Seth Moulton says Israel must minimize civilian deaths and have a plan for future in Gaza — 11:40 a.m.

By Travis Andersen, Globe staff

Representative Seth Moulton said in a Tuesday op-ed that Israel must have a plan for Gaza after the defeat of Hamas and minimize civilian deaths, or risk creating more insurgents, drawing from his own experiences as a Marine in Iraq.

“I hope Israel succeeds against enormous odds, but they have to have a better plan than simply killing a lot of people,” wrote Moulton, a Salem Democrat who sits on the House Armed Services Committee and who briefly ran for president in 2020.

Read the full story.

Current US assessment is Israel was ‘not responsible’ for Gaza hospital blast, White House says — 11:29 a.m.

By the Associated Press

The White House said Wednesday that a current intelligence assessment shows Israel was “not responsible” for the explosion at a Gaza hospital, but that information was still being collected.

The assessment is “based on analysis of overhead imagery, intercepts and open source information,” National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said Wednesday in a social media post, following President Joe Biden’s comment to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that “based on what I’ve seen, it appears as though it was done by the other team, not you.”

There have been conflicting claims of who was responsible for the hospital blast. Officials in Gaza quickly blamed an Israeli airstrike. Israel denied it was involved and released a flurry of video, audio and other information that it said showed the blast was instead due to a missile misfire by Islamic Jihad, another militant group operating in Gaza. The Islamic Jihad dismissed that claim.

Israel allows Egypt to deliver limited aid to Gaza — 11:10 a.m.

By the Associated Press

Israel says it will allow Egypt to deliver limited quantities of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said the decision was approved Wednesday in light of a request from visiting President Joe Biden.

In a statement, it said it “will not thwart” deliveries of food, water and medicine, as long as the supplies do not reach Hamas. The statement made no mention of badly needed fuel.

It was not clear when the aid would start flowing. Egypt’s Rafah crossing has only a limited capacity, and Egypt says it has been damaged by Israeli airstrikes.

Israel, which controls most crossings into Gaza, says it will not allow deliveries from its territory. It also demanded that international Red Cross be allowed to visit kidnapped Israelis held captive in Gaza.

President Biden, left, met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, right, to discuss the the war between Israel and Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023. Miriam Alster/Associated Press

Iran accuses US of complicity in Israeli attacks on Gaza — 11:00 a.m.

By the Associated Press

President Ebrahim Raisi said Wednesday that Iran will retaliate against Israel for its attacks in the Gaza Strip and accused the United States of complicity.

Addressing a crowd of thousands in central Tehran, Raisi warned of “severe revenge.”

Raisi called Washington an “accomplice” of Israel, saying “the bombs that are falling on the people of Gaza belong to you.”

He said Iran and other Muslim nations are ready to defend the Palestinian people.

Pro-Palestinian protesters clash with security forces in Lebanon — 10:50 a.m.

By the Associated Press

Hundreds of protesters in support of Gaza clashed with Lebanese security forces Wednesday in a suburb of Beirut near the United States Embassy.

Rioters holding Palestinian flags and flags of Palestinian factions took down a security wall and cut a barbed wire barrier on a road leading to the embassy. Riot police lobbed dozens of teargas canisters and fired water canons to disperse the protesters in the intense standoff.

Several protesters were wounded.

Meanwhile, in another suburb south of Beirut, Hezbollah organized a rally in support of the Palestinians and to slam the U.S. for its ongoing support of Israel.

“The time has perhaps come for the peoples of the region to declare their word in the face of American tyranny,” Senior Hezbollah official Hashem Safieddine said in a speech at the rally.

Hezbollah and Israeli troops continue to clash in a handful of towns along the Lebanon-Israel border.

A protester threw a stone towards Lebanese army soldiers during a demonstration, in solidarity with the Palestinian people in Gaza, near the US embassy in Aukar, a northern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023. Hassan Ammar/Associated Press

Riot police used tear gas against protesters during a demonstration, in solidarity with the Palestinian people in Gaza, near the US embassy in Aukar, a northern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023. Hassan Ammar/Associated Press

France says 24 French citizens died in Hamas attacks, 7 missing — 10:40 a.m.

By the Associated Press

France’s death toll from the Hamas assault on Israel has climbed to 24, with seven other French citizens still listed as missing, including several thought to be held hostage in Gaza.

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne delivered the latest toll in a briefing to senators Wednesday.

The family of 24-year-old French-Israeli citizen Karin Journo is among those who have recently learned of a loved one’s death. Her sister, Meitav Journo, said the funeral was held Tuesday.

Biden says Israel has agreed to allow humanitarian assistance to move into Gaza from Egypt — 10:30 a.m.

By the Associated Press

President Biden said Wednesday that Israel had agreed to allow humanitarian assistance to begin flowing into Gaza from Egypt with the understanding it would be subject to inspections and that it should go to civilians and not Hamas militants.

In remarks from Tel Aviv where the president had gone to show support for Israel following a brutal and deadly Oct. 7 attack that killed roughly 1,400 people, Biden cautioned the nation against all-consuming rage.

Israel cut off the flow of food, fuel and water in Gaza following the attack. Mediators have been struggling to break a deadlock over providing supplies to desperate civilians, aid groups and hospitals.

Biden said that he had spoken with the Israeli cabinet “to agree to the delivery of life-saving humanitarian assistance of civilians in Gaza.”

“Let me be clear,” Biden said. If Hamas diverts or steals the assistance, they will have demonstrated once again that they have no concern for the welfare of the Palestinian people.”

Biden also said an additional $100 million in humanitarian assistance would be delivered to Gaza and the West Bank.

Watch live: President Biden speaks from Tel Aviv — 10:02 a.m.

By Amanda Kaufman, Globe staff

President Biden is speaking from Tel Aviv on Wednesday after meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and families and first responders affected by the Israel-Hamas war.

Watch live.

Gaza residents line up for fuel — 9:48 a.m.

By the Associated Press

A shortage of fuel led to a long line of cars and motorbikes blocking a street outside at a gas station in Khan Younis as motorists and people on foot with containers hoped to fill up.

Men and boys stood in a parallel line holding empty plastic jugs and water bottles as they waited for a turn at the pump.

Palestinians are struggling to survive since Israel cut off supplies of food, electricity, water and fuel to Gaza in retaliation for the attack launched Oct. 7 by Hamas militants. Scarce fuel that can be found can help to run generators and power water pumps.

“Everyone needs fuel to pump water to their homes, to irrigate their farms and to provide water for poultry, cattle and sheep,” said Khalid al-Najjar. “The whole world relies on fuel; it is an essential commodity just like food for us.”

A Palestinian cook cooked and prepared food for displaced people whose homes were destroyed during Israeli raids on the southern Gaza Strip on Oct. 18, 2023 in Khan Yunis, Gaza. Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty

Food prepared by a Palestinian cook for displaced people whose homes were destroyed during Israeli raids on the southern Gaza Strip on Oct. 18, 2023 in Khan Yunis, Gaza. Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty

A Palestinian cook cooked and prepared food for displaced people whose homes were destroyed during Israeli raids on the southern Gaza Strip on Oct. 18, 2023 in Khan Yunis, Gaza. Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty

Hezbollah militants killed near Lebanon-Israel border — 9:45 a.m.

By the Associated Press

A Hezbollah spokesperson says the Lebanese Red Cross has collected the remains of four of the group’s militants.

An AP photojournalist saw three body bags and a bag of remains transferred from the Lebanese Red Cross to Hezbollah’s Islamic Health Unit at Hiram Hospital, which is near southern Lebanon’s city of Tyre.

The spokesperson said the bodies belonged to militants who were pronounced dead Tuesday. He did not say how they died.

The Israeli military said Tuesday that its forces killed four militants who were allegedly carrying an explosive device and were suspected of attempting a cross-border operation.

Boston City Council to take up resolution in support of Israel — 9:35 a.m.

By Travis Andersen, Globe staff

The Boston City Council is scheduled Wednesday to take up a resolution supporting Israel in its war with Hamas, records show.

Councilor-at-Large Michael Flaherty offered the resolution “in support of the state of Israel and the Israeli people,” according to a meeting agenda posted to the city’s website. The meeting starts at City Hall at noon.

Flaherty had previously voiced support for Israel on Oct. 10 in a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Former Treasury Secretary Lew, Biden’s pick for ambassador to Israel, to face senators at hearing — 9:30 a.m.

By the Associated Press

The Senate is moving quickly to confirm Jacob Lew as ambassador to Israel, holding a hearing on his nomination Wednesday as President Joe Biden visits the region to reinforce U.S. support for Israel and try to ease tensions in its new war with Hamas.

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing comes as the White House has told lawmakers that it is considering a request of between $90 billion and $100 billion for the wars in Israel and Ukraine and for Taiwan as it faces threats from China, according to four people familiar with the conversations. The request to Congress would cover a year, according to another person familiar with the Biden administration’s expected request.

Gaza carnage spreads anger across Middle East, alarming US allies and threatening to widen conflict — 9:16 a.m.

By the Associated Press

Within hours after a blast was said to have killed hundreds at a Gaza hospital, protesters hurled stones at Palestinian security forces in the occupied West Bank and at riot police in neighboring Jordan, venting fury at their leaders for failing to stop the carnage.

President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi of Egypt, King Abdullah II of Jordan and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas — friends of the U.S. who normally relish the chance to meet with American presidents — called off a planned Wednesday summit with Joe Biden, who will now only visit Israel.

Demonstrators gestured as they attend eda rally in support of Palestinians, outside the Israeli Consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 8, 2023. OZAN KOSE/AFP via Getty Images

Protesters chanted slogans during a demonstration in solidarity with the Palestinian people in Gaza, near the US embassy in Aukar, a northern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023. Hassan Ammar/Associated Press

A huge Palestinian flag hung on a building as Hezbollah supporters waved Hezbollah flags as they chanted slogans during a protest in solidarity with the Palestinian people in Gaza, in the southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, Wed., Oct. 18, 2023. Hassan Ammar/Associated Press

US announces sanctions against group of Hamas members and financial network over Israel attack — 8:55 a.m.

By the Associated Press

The U.S. announced sanctions on Wednesday against a group of 10 Hamas members and the Palestinian militant organization’s financial network across Gaza, Sudan, Turkey, Algeria and Qatar as it responds to the surprise attack on Israel that left more than 1,000 people dead or kidnapped.

President Joe Biden, who arrived in the Middle East late Tuesday to show support for Israel, has tried to tamp down tensions in the escalating war between Israel and Hamas, but those efforts have faced massive setbacks, including a deadly explosion at a Gaza hospital that killed about 500 people.

Death toll from Gaza hospital explosion unclear — 8:45 a.m.

By the Associated Press

The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry revised the death toll from an explosion at a Gaza City hospital down from 500 to 471 on Wednesday but did not elaborate on how authorities reached that figure.

Staff members at al-Ahli Hospital said they could not gauge the toll because the blast had dismembered so many bodies. Hospital director Suhaila Tarazi and Episcopal Church officials that run al-Ahli could only estimate that the toll was “in the hundreds” and refrained from giving an exact number.

Mohammed Abu Selmia, general director of Shifa Hospital where all the wounded and dead were transferred following the explosion, told The Associated Press early Wednesday he believed the death toll was closer to 250, with hundreds more wounded.

A chaotic scene unfolded at Al Shifa hospital Tuesday night as Palestinians injured in a blast at another hospital in Gaza City arrived for treatment.

Survivor recounts friends ‘torn to pieces’ by blast at Gaza hospital — 8:40 a.m.

By the Associated Press

A displaced Gaza resident says he was wounded and not killed by a blast at a hospital because he had gone to fetch coffee for a group of men with whom he’d been sitting on a staircase.

“When I returned, they were torn to pieces,” Mohammed al-Hayek, wearing a head cloth covering one injured eye, said. The blood of his relatives and friends splattered the stone walls, he said.

He and his family, including several cousins, had gone to the hospital from the Zeytoun neighborhood, east of Gaza City, thinking it would be a safe place to find refuge.

“No one knows anyone,” al-Hayek said, referring to the difficulty of identifying the victims. “They became pieces, all of those poor people, civilian citizens.”

UK leader urges lawmakers not to ‘rush to judgement’ on hospital blast — 8:30 a.m.

By the Associated Press

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak says U.K. intelligence services are “rapidly analyzing the evidence to independently establish the facts” behind the devastating explosion at a Gaza hospital.

Sunak urged lawmakers in the House of Commons not to “rush to judgment” about the blast at the al-Ahli hospital, which Hamas blames on Israel and Israel blames on Palestinian militants.

Calling it an “awful situation,” Sunak said: “Every member will know that the words we say here have an impact beyond this House.”

He added: “The Israeli president has made it very clear that their armed forces will operate in accordance with international law, and we will continue to urge the Israelis to take every precaution to avoid harming civilians.”

Bishop says staff failed to heed warnings to evacuate church-run hospital — 8:25 a.m.

By the Associated Press

The Anglican bishop of Jerusalem said a Gaza City hospital run by the Episcopal Church had received at least three Israeli military orders to evacuate that staff members refused to heed before a lethal Tuesday night explosion.

The Israeli army delivered the warnings by phone beginning Sunday after Israeli shelling hit two floors of the al-Ahli Hospital hospital, Bishop Hosam Naoum said.

Naoum refused to assign blame for the blast, and urged the public to focus on the wider destruction and deaths unfolding in Gaza. “As people of the cloth, we are not military experts,” he said. “We just want to let people see what is happening on the ground and hope that people will come to the conclusion that we’ve had enough of this war.”

Naoum said the blast at the hospital also ripped through a church at the center of a courtyard where Palestinians had taken refuge. He said the casualties were “in the hundreds” based on reports he heard from local staff.

Palestinian diplomat accuses Israel of intentionally bombing Gaza hospital — 8:20 a.m.

By the Associated Press

Palestinian Foreign Minister Riad Malki accused Israel of “intentionally” bombing a hospital in Gaza and said the strip’s residents are being subjected to genocide.

Malki, who spoke in Saudi Arabia during a Wednesday meeting of the 57-nation Organization of Islamic Cooperation, alleged the Israeli military had attacked the same hospital two days earlier and warned doctors there.

He added that he thinks the international community is allowing Israel to kill under the “slogan of self-defense.”

Malki asserted that Israeli bombing has killed 1,300 children in the Gaza Strip in past 11 days. Israel’s military retaliated after Hamas militants broke through a border fence and killed more than 1,400 people in the country, according to Israeli authorities.

Red Cross says it has 60 tons of aid ready for Gaza delivery when it’s safe — 8:15 a.m.

By the Associated Press

The International Committee of the Red Cross said it has mobilized a convoy carrying 60 tons of aid, including medical supplies, for deployment into Gaza, but it needs safe access to deliver them.

“The recent violence in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territory is at a level that the ICRC has not witnessed in many years,” the Geneva-based humanitarian organization said in a statement Wednesday.

Egypt’s president declares national mourning for victims of Gaza hospital blast — 8:10 a.m.

By the Associated Press

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi declared three days of national mourning for those killed in the blast at al-Ahli Hospital and other Palestinians killed in the ongoing Hamas-Israel war. In a statement on social media, El-Sissi blamed Israel for a deadly blast at a Gaza City hospital. The Hamas-led Health Ministry in Gaza says the blast killed hundreds of Palestinian civilians, many of whom were sheltering from Israeli airstrikes at the hospital.

Gaza hospital director makes urgent appeal for war to end — 8:00 a.m.

By the Associated Press

The director of al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza made an urgent and emotional appeal for an end to the latest Hamas-Israel war after a devastating blast there Tuesday night.

Speaking to The Associated Press by phone, Suhaila Tarazi said the grisly scenes she encountered in the aftermath of the explosion were “unlike anything I have ever seen or could ever imagine.” She was not at the hospital at at the time of the Tuesday night blast but described body parts of children strewn everywhere in the hospital and the courtyard.

“Our hospital is a place of love and reconciliation,” Tarazi said. “We are all losers in this war. And it must end.”

Tarazi declined to comment directly on the death toll reported by the Hamas-run Health Ministry of at least 500 victims. “It could be more, it could be less. There are so many body parts that no one can really tell.”

Hamas spokesperson praises cancellation of Biden summit — 7:45 a.m.

By the Associated Press

A spokesperson for Hamas in Lebanon praised the decision to cancel a summit in Jordan between Arab governments and U.S. President Joe Biden following a deadly hospital blast in Gaza.

Biden was supposed to meet with Jordanian, Egyptian, and Palestinian leaders on Wednesday in Amman in hopes of resolving the ongoing Gaza-Israel war.

Hamas spokesperson Osama Hamdan called for an immediate cease-fire, a humanitarian corridor into the blockaded Gaza Strip and the continuation of mass regional protests that took place after Tuesday night’s blast at the al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza City.

He also called for Palestinians living in the occupied West Bank and Israel to “rise up against the Zionist enemy and clash with it in all cities, villages, and camps.”

Israeli airstrike destroys a bakery at a Gaza refugee camp — 7:30 a.m.

By the Associated Press

Fierce Israeli airstrikes hit houses in Gaza City and the southern border town of Rafah. Near the port, survivors said an Israeli airstrike hit a three-story building belonging to the Haboush family, killing 40 people and wounding 25.

In the central Gaza Strip, an airstrike hit a bakery at the Nuseirat refugee camp and ignited a massive fire that killed four bakers, witnesses told a journalist for the AP. Dozens of other bakeries across Gaza were forced to shut down due to a lack of water and electricity.

Supermarkets have dwindling supplies and are unable to restock because wholesalers cannot navigate the territory’s ravaged infrastructure to make deliveries.

The World Food Program has warned that Gaza’s population is at “the risk of starvation” if 310 tons of food aid languishing at the Gaza-Egypt Rafah crossing are not urgently let through.

Biden pledges solidarity with Israelis during visit — 7:00 a.m.

By the Associated Press

President Joe Biden vowed to show the world that the U.S. stands in solidarity with Israelis during his visit there Wednesday, and offered an assessment that the deadly explosion at a Gaza Strip hospital apparently was not carried out by the Israeli military.

“Based on what I’ve seen, it appears as though it was done by the other team, not you,” Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a meeting. But Biden said there were “a lot of people out there” who weren’t sure what caused the blast.

Biden didn’t offer details on why he believed the blast was not caused by the Israelis. The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry said an Israeli airstrike caused the destruction and hundreds of deaths. The Israeli military denied involvement and blamed a misfired rocket from the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, another militant group. However, that organization also rejected responsibility.

Biden had been scheduled to visit Jordan to meet with Arab leaders after the stop in Israel, but the summit was called off after the hospital explosion. And his remarks spoke both of the horrors the Israelis had endured, but also the growing humanitarian crisis for Palestinian civilians in Gaza.

He told Netanyahu he was “deeply saddened and outraged” by the hospital explosion. He stressed that “Hamas does not represent all the Palestinian people. and it has brought them only suffering.”

Israeli airstrike destroys a bakery at a Gaza refugee camp — 6:50 a.m.

By the Associated Press

Fierce Israeli airstrikes hit houses in Gaza City and the southern border town of Rafah. Near the port, survivors said an Israeli airstrike hit a three-story building belonging to the Haboush family, killing 40 people and wounding 25.

In the central Gaza Strip, an airstrike hit a bakery at the Nuseirat refugee camp and ignited a massive fire that killed four bakers. Dozens of other bakeries across Gaza were forced to shut down due to a lack of water and electricity.

Supermarkets have dwindling supplies and are unable to restock because wholesalers cannot navigate the territory’s ravaged infrastructure to make deliveries.

The World Food Program has warned that Gaza’s population is at “the risk of starvation” if 310 tons of food aid languishing at the Gaza-Egypt Rafah crossing are not urgently let through.

Iran’s foreign minister calls for oil embargo against Israel — 6:40 a.m.

By the Associated Press

Iran’s top diplomat is calling on Muslim nations to expel their Israeli ambassadors and launch an oil embargo on Israel after an explosion at a hospital in the Gaza Strip.

The comments Wednesday by Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian mark the first time an oil embargo has been discussed as Israel wages war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip after its unprecedented Oct. 7 attack.

“We expect the Islamic countries that have diplomatic relations with the Zionist regime to cut off their relations immediately and expel the Israeli ambassador from their country,” Amirabdollahian said in a clip aired by state television in Iran. “Secondly, the export of oil to the country of Israel and any project that exists between any Islamic state and Israel must be stopped immediately.”

There was no immediate acknowledgment of the call by Israel, nor any other nation. Amirabdollahian made the call while in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, for an emergency meeting of the 57-nation Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

British foreign secretary urges people to ‘wait for facts’ on hospital blast — 6:20 a.m.

By the Associated Press

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has urged people to “wait for the facts” about what caused the explosion at al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza.

The U.K. government has not formally attributed blame for the blast, which Hamas said was caused by an Israeli airstrike. The Israeli military said a rocket misfired by other Palestinian militants caused the massive explosion. President Joe Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday that the explosion appeared to not have been caused by Israel.

Cleverly wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: “Last night, too many jumped to conclusions around the tragic loss of life at Al Ahli hospital. Getting this wrong would put even more lives at risk. Wait for the facts, report them clearly and accurately. Cool heads must prevail.”

Save the Children calls for humanitarian corridor — 5:50 a.m.

By the Associated Press

As people in Gaza continue to suffer from dire shortages of water, food, electricity and fuel, aid organizations are pleading for a humanitarian corridor to allow for the entry of urgently needed supplies.

Jason Lee, Save the Children’s country director for the Palestinian territory, told The Associated Press that until that happens humanitarian agencies will be unable to deliver life-saving and essential assistance — and that time is running out.

“We have no visibility in our offices, on warehouses, the facilities that we have because we have all been told to move south,” he said. Despite this, some Save the Children staff are still delivering what services they can. “It is imperative once again, that the protection of civilians and adherence to international law is paramount. The rights of children apply all the time to every single child in every circumstance.”

Pope Francis announces prayer for peace in St. Peter’s Square — 5:40 a.m.

By the Associated Press

Pope Francis has announced an evening prayer service in St. Peter’s Square next week to pray for peace as he begged for an end to the Israeli-Hamas conflict and the unfolding “humanitarian catastrophe” in Gaza.

Francis announced the day of fasting and prayer Oct. 27 during his weekly general audience Wednesday. He urged all Christians and believers of other faiths to join in with local initiatives, while he presides over an evening hour of prayer in the Vatican.

Francis begged for all sides to do whatever is possible to prevent the war from spreading and to avoid a “humanitarian catastrophe” in Gaza, where a blast Tuesday at a hospital killed hundreds.

Saying he was thinking of both Palestinians and Israelis, Francis said the situation in Gaza was desperate.

“Silence the weapons. Listen to the cry for peace of the poor, of the people, of children,” he said. “War never resolves any problem. It only sows death and destruction, increases hatred, multiplies vendettas.”

Egyptian president rejects calls to move Palestinians to Sinai peninsula — 5:20 a.m.

By the Associated Press

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi says his country rejects what he calls efforts to force Palestinians in Gaza to Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula, warning that such an effort would jeopardize his country’s peace with Israel.

Speaking at a joint press conference in Cairo with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, el-Sissi said Wednesday that his government views Israel’s siege on Gaza, including cutting off water, food and fuel and preventing humanitarian aid from flowing into the territory as a scheme to expel the Palestinians to Egypt.

“We are rejecting the liquidation of the Palestinian cause and the explosion of Palestinians to Sinai,” the Egyptian leader said, adding that Sinai would be turned into a launching ground for “terrorist attacks” against Israel, which would in turn blame Egypt for such attacks.

He said Egyptians reject such efforts and proposed that Israel move the Palestinians to Negev in Israel until it ends “its announced mission” of destroying Palestinian militant groups.

Biden says hospital blast in Gaza ‘appears as though it was done by the other team’ and not Israel — 5:03 a.m.

By the Associated Press

President Biden said Wednesday that an explosion that killed hundreds in a Gaza Strip hospital appears to not have been caused by Israel.

“Based on what I’ve seen, it appears as though it was done by the other team, not you,” Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a meeting. But Biden said there were “a lot of people out there” who weren’t sure what caused the blast.

The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry said an Israeli airstrike caused the destruction. The Israeli military denied involvement and blamed a misfired rocket from the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, another militant group. However, that organization also rejected responsibility.

Biden was also scheduled to visit Jordan after stopping in Israel, but the meetings were called off after the explosion at the hospital.

President Biden met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Evan Vucci/Associated Press

Biden arrives in Israel following hospital explosion in Gaza — 4:13 a.m.

By the Associated Press

President Joe Biden touched down in Israel on Wednesday for a diplomatic scramble to prevent the war with Hamas from spiraling into an even larger conflict, a challenge that became more difficult as outrage swept through the Middle East over an explosion that killed hundreds in a Gaza Strip hospital.

Biden was originally scheduled to visit Jordan as well, but his meetings with Arab leaders were called off as he was leaving Washington, costing him an opportunity for the face-to-face conversations that he views as crucial for navigating this fraught moment.

Now Biden’s only stop is Tel Aviv, where he’s expected to push for allowing critical humanitarian aid into Gaza during meetings with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Israel has been preparing for a potential ground invasion of Gaza in response to Hamas’ attacks on Oct. 7, which killed 1,400 Israelis.

President Biden was greeted by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after arriving at Ben Gurion International Airport, Oct. 18, in Tel Aviv. Evan Vucci/Associated Press

German synagogue attacked with Molotov cocktails, police say — 4:12 a.m.

By the Associated Press

A Berlin synagogue has been attacked with Molotov cocktails, police in Germany say. It comes as antisemitic incidents in the German capital have been rising following the violent escalation in the Middle East.

The Kahal Adass Jisroel community said its synagogue in the city’s Mitte neighborhood was attacked early Wednesday with two incendiary devices. The complex in the center of Berlin houses a synagogue, a kindergarten and a community center.

Police also said there were riots overnight between Muslim immigrants and police in the city’s Neukoelln and Kreuzberg neighborhoods and at Berlin’s landmark Brandenburg Gate in which several officers were injured.

German police have increased security for Jewish institutions in Berlin and elsewhere following Hamas’ attack on Israel.

Rafah border crossing remains shut, Egyptian official says — 4:10 a.m.

By the Associated Press

No humanitarian aid or people were passing through the Rafah border crossing as of Wednesday morning, an Egyptian official said. The official spoke on condition of anonymity since he was not authorized to speak with the media.

During an interview with CNN on Tuesday evening, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said Rafah was not open due the damage inflicted by numerous Israeli airstrikes on the access roads linking the Egyptian and the Gaza sides of the crossing.

“The Rafah crossing over the last days has been bombed four times,” Shoukry said. “Among them, once when we were trying to repair some of the damage. Four Egyptian workers were injured.”

Hamas’ border authorities did not immediately respond to AP’s request for comment.

Thousands protest in Turkey against Gaza hospital blast — 4:05 a.m.

By the Associated Press

Thousands of people protested across Turkey on Tuesday to denounce the strike on a hospital in Gaza that killed hundreds of people. Protests were held in Istanbul and the capital, Ankara, where police pushed protesters away from Israeli diplomatic missions.

In Istanbul, police used tear gas and water cannon to disperse the crowds protesting outside the Israeli Consulate after a group tried to storm the building and others threw fireworks toward the building. Many protesters waved Palestinian flags, shouted anti-Israeli slogans and recited prayers for the victims of the strike. In Ankara, police Gov. Vasip Sahin tried to calm crowds after a group tried to push through police barricades protecting the ambassador’s residence.

Israeli military lays out intelligence on hospital explosion — 4:00 a.m.

By the Associated Press

An Israeli military spokesman said Israel crosschecked intelligence that proved a failed Islamic Jihad rocket launch caused a deadly explosion at a Gaza hospital.

Had it been an Israeli strike, “we would have seen craters and structural damage to the building, both of which haven’t been identified,” Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said.

Most of the damage was caused by propellant in the rocket and not by the warhead, he said. Propellant remained because the launch failed and the rocket didn’t travel as far as intended, he said.

According to Israeli intelligence reports, Islamic Jihad fired about 10 rockets from a nearby cemetery at 6:59 p.m. Tuesday, and there were reports of an explosion at the hospital at that time, Hagari said..

He alleged that Hamas understood it was an Islamic Jihad rocket that misfired but “launched a global media campaign to hide what really happened.”

Gaza’s largest hospital will soon run out of fuel — 3:55 a.m.

By the Associated Press

Shifa Hospital, where hundreds of victims of the al-Ahli Hospital blast were taken, will run out of fuel on Wednesday unless more supplies enter the Gaza Strip, the hospital’s general director says.

The hospital, Gaza’s largest, is stretched far beyond its capacity following the al-Ahli explosion, Mohammed Abu Selmia said Wednesday, adding that health workers were still treating severely wounded patients.

“They are all in a terrible situation,” he told The Associated Press. “A young woman whose limbs were amputated, a child whose intestines came out, many others have had limb amputations, bleeding in the brain, bleeding in the liver and spleen.”

He said earlier that doctors were performing operations on the floor without anesthesia and that a shortage of essential medical supplies was an urgent issue.

If the hospital runs out of fuel, it could be forced into a total shutdown of services, he said, adding that doctors would “remain with the sick and wounded.”

Gaza’s doctors struggle to save hospital blast survivors as Middle East rage grows — 3:50 a.m.

By the Associated Press

Doctors in Gaza City faced with dwindling medical supplies performed surgery on hospital floors, often without anesthesia, in a desperate bid to save badly wounded victims of a massive blast that killed hundreds of Palestinians sheltering in a nearby hospital amid Israeli bombings and a blockade of the territory.

The Hamas militant group blamed the blast on an Israeli airstrike, while the Israeli military blamed a rocket misfired by other Palestinian militants. At least 500 people were killed, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said.

Rage at the hospital carnage spread through the Middle East as U.S. President Joe Biden headed to the region in hopes of stopping a spread of the war, which started after Hamas militants attacked towns and cities across southern Israel last week.

Jordan’s foreign minister said his country canceled a meeting there between Biden, Jordan’s King Abdullah II, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi. Biden will now visit only Israel, a White House official said.

The war between Israel and Hamas was “pushing the region to the brink,” Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi told state-run television.

Israel continued its airstrikes on Gaza on Wednesday, according to Gaza’s interior ministry.

A chaotic scene unfolded at Al Shifa hospital Tuesday night as Palestinians injured in a blast at another hospital in Gaza City arrived for treatment.

US State Department raises travel advisory for Lebanon — 3:45 a.m.

By the Associated Press

The State Department has raised the travel advisory for Lebanon, urging people not to travel to the country “due to the unpredictable security situation related to rocket, missile, and artillery exchanges between Israel and Hizballah or other armed militant factions.”

The advisory issued on Tuesday also urged people to reconsider travel to Lebanon “due to terrorism, civil unrest, armed conflict, crime, kidnapping” and the U.S. Embassy in Beirut’s limited capacity to provide support to U.S. citizens. The State Department authorized the voluntary, temporary departure of family members of U.S. government personnel and some non-emergency personnel from the U.S. Embassy in Beirut due to the unpredictable security situation in Lebanon.

The advisory was hiked to Level 4, “Do not travel” — the highest level — from Level 3, “Reconsider travel.”

US treasury official warns over Hamas funding — 3:40 a.m.

By the Associated Press

A Treasury official said the U.S. IS renewing plans to pursue Hamas funding streams and called on allies and the private sector to do the same or “be prepared to suffer the consequences.”

“We cannot, and we will not, tolerate money flowing through the international system for Hamas’ terrorist activity,” said Brian Nelson, under secretary for terrorism and illicit finance, at an anti-money laundering conference.

“Treasury will bring our tools to bear against Hamas’ financing and the overall funding of terrorism,” he said.

Western intelligence leaders wary of potential fallout in their countries — 3:20 a.m.

By the Associated Press

Leaders of Western intelligence services said they are attuned to the potential fallout in their home countries of the deadly attacks by Hamas on Israel.

Representatives from intelligence agencies from the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, New Zealand and Australia — a coalition known as the “Five Eyes” — convened in California to discuss Chinese economic espionage. But the meeting unfolded against the backdrop of the conflict in the Middle East.

FBI Director Christopher Wray said his agency is working with local law enforcement to address threats of violence against both the Jewish and Muslim communities. It is also working through its legal attache office in Tel Aviv, Israel, to locate and identify Americans who remain unaccounted for after the Oct. 7 attacks.

David Vigneault, director of the Canadian Security Intelligence Service, said events like the Hamas attack lead to “soul searching” about “what we know, what we knew, what we can do in our own countries” to protect against similar violence.

Arab countries at UN demand immediate cease-fire — 3:00 a.m.

By the Associated Press

The 22 Arab countries at the United Nations joined in demanding an immediate cease-fire in Gaza following the devastating explosion and fire at a Gaza City hospital.

Riyad Mansour, the Palestinian U.N. ambassador, said Arab Group members are “outraged by this massacre” and also united in demanding the immediate delivery of humanitarian aid and preventing “forcible displacement” of Palestinians.

Mansour said that after the “massacre,” the highest objective is a cease-fire because “saving lives is the most important thing.”

Also Tuesday, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he was “horrified” at the deaths and “hospitals and medical personnel are protected under international humanitarian law.”

The Security Council scheduled a Wednesday vote on a draft resolution that currently condemns “the heinous terrorist attacks by Hamas” against Israel and all violence against civilians. It also calls for “humanitarian pauses” to deliver desperately needed aid to millions in Gaza.

UN to vote on Gaza resolution that would condemn attack by Hamas and all violence against civilians — 2:27 a.m.

By the Associated Press

The U.N. Security Council scheduled a Wednesday vote on a resolution that initially condemned “the heinous terrorist attacks by Hamas” on Israel as well as all violence against civilians, while calling for “humanitarian pauses” to deliver desperately needed aid to millions in Gaza.

Negotiations on wording of the draft resolution sponsored by Brazil continued throughout Tuesday, and the final version to be voted on had not been released by late Tuesday.

The vote follows the council’s rejection Monday evening of a Russian-drafted resolution that condemned violence and terrorism against civilians and called for a “humanitarian cease-fire” but made no mention of Hamas.

Former Treasury Secretary Lew, Biden’s pick for ambassador to Israel, to face senators at hearing — 1:10 a.m.

By the Associated Press

The Senate is moving quickly to confirm Jacob Lew as ambassador to Israel, holding a hearing on his nomination Wednesday as President Joe Biden heads to the region to reinforce U.S. support for Israel and try to ease tensions in its new war with Hamas.

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing comes as the White House has told lawmakers that it is considering a request of between $90 billion and $100 billion for the wars in Israel and Ukraine, and for Taiwan as it faces threats from China, according to four people familiar with the conversations. The request to Congress would cover a year, according to another person familiar with the administration’s expected request.

Lew, a Treasury Secretary under former President Barack Obama, was nominated by Biden last month after former Ambassador Tom Nides left the post in July. Democrats say Lew’s wealth of government experience — he also served as a White House chief of staff and director of the Office of Management and Budget under Obama — makes him the right person to fill the post at an important moment in the two countries’ relationship.

Biden will be plunging into Middle East turmoil on his visit to Israel — 12:29 a.m.

By the Associated Press

President Joe Biden will touch down in Israel on Wednesday for a diplomatic scramble to prevent the war with Hamas from spiraling into an even larger conflict, a challenge that became more difficult as outrage swept through the Middle East over an explosion that killed hundreds in a Gaza Strip hospital.

Biden was originally scheduled to visit Jordan as well, but his meetings with Arab leaders were called off as he was leaving Washington, costing him an opportunity for the face-to-face conversations that he views as crucial for navigating this fraught moment.

Now Biden’s only stop will be Israel, where he’s expected to huddle with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Israel has been preparing for a potential ground invasion of Gaza in response to Hamas’ attacks on Oct. 7, which killed 1,400 Israelis.

John Kirby, a White House national security spokesman, told reporters aboard Air Force One that Biden “wants to get a sense from the Israelis on the situation on the ground” and will “ask some tough questions.”

President Biden boarded Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, on Oct. 17. Biden traveled overnight to Israel. KENNY HOLSTON/NYT

October 17, 2023

‘Not knowing’ plunges the families of Israel’s missing into a limbo of pain and numbness — 10:45 p.m.

By the Associated Press

The families of Israel’s dead are holding funerals and mourning in the wake of Hamas’ deadly rampage. The loved ones of people thought to have been taken hostage are demanding the captives’ release.

But nearly two weeks after the worst civilian massacre in Israel’s history, the families of the missing are wandering through a landscape of pain and numbness with no clear horizon and few, if any answers. The not-knowing, they say, plunges them into cycles of sorrow and hope.

“I don’t know what will be,” said Rachel Goldberg, whose 23-year-old son, Hersh Goldberg-Polin was last seen being loaded into a pickup with other hostages abducted by the Hamas militants from the Tribe of Nova music festival. Witnesses said he lost part of an arm in a grenade attack.

“So in the meantime, I just keep walking through hell, because if I stop, then I’m just in hell,” his mother said.

Two women hugged in an emotional embrace as people demonstrate in support of Palestinians in San Juan, Puerto Rico on Oct. 17. RICARDO ARDUENGO/AFP via Getty Images

Brookline synagogue hosts multifaith service in support of Israel — 9:37 p.m.

By the Tonya Alanez, Globe Staff

Christians, Jews, and people of other faiths assembled at a synagogue here Tuesday evening for a multifaith vigil to pray for peace and mourn the loss of thousands killed in the Israel-Hamas war.

Congregation Kehillath Israel hosted the gathering in partnership with St. John Missionary Baptist Church – Boston and Bethel AME Church in Jamaica Plain.

The event, held at one of the region’s oldest synagogues, offered voices of hope after days of unprecedented violence in the long-conflicted Middle East.

“The goal here tonight is to be together, to be together with people from the Jewish community, and other communities to pray for peace, and to pray for the situation in the Middle East, and to be together, to express solidarity with one another,” Rabbi Pam Frydman, who volunteers at the synagogue on Harvard Street, said prior to the 7:30 p.m. vigil.

Fighting between Israel and Hezbollah intensifies on border With Lebanon — 8:38 p.m.

By the New York Times

Fighting intensified on the border between Lebanon and Israel on Tuesday, as Hezbollah said that five of its fighters had been killed in what would be the deadliest day for the Iran-backed Lebanese militant group since clashes erupted more than a week ago.

The violence between Israel and Hezbollah has been mostly contained, but the two sides have traded fire near daily, raising fears of another conflict in the region that could further devastate crisis-hit Lebanon and push Israel into another battle as it responds to the largest attack on its soil in 50 years.

The Israeli military said on Tuesday that anti-tank missiles had been fired at northern Israeli towns, echoing claims they made a day earlier that Hezbollah was now “targeting Israeli civilian communities” after stepping up its attacks.

Lebanese officials and the country’s military have accused Israel of striking civilian targets inside Lebanon.

Biden could face physical risk in trip to Israel — 7:55 p.m.

By the Washington Post

When President Biden arrives in Israel on Wednesday, he will be flying into an active war zone where hostilities are high and the course and breadth of the war between Israel and Hamas remain extraordinarily unpredictable.

Israel and Hamas have exchanged fierce rocket fire and aerial strike. Israel has launched an aerial counterattack.

Adding to the risks of Biden’s trip was a deadly airstrike on a Gaza hospital on Tuesday that killed at least 500 people, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. Palestinian officials say an Israeli airstrike hit the hospital courtyard where displaced Gazans were taking shelter, while the Israel Defense Forces blamed an errant rocket from the Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group, saying “a barrage of rockets” was passing near the hospital when it was hit.

The hospital bombing has set off fierce protests in the Middle East, including in Jordan, where the Israeli Embassy was surrounded by protesters Tuesday evening. A planned visit by Biden to Amman on Wednesday was canceled after the strike, forcing the U.S. president to forgo a scheduled meeting with Jordanian King Abdullah II, Egyptian President Abdel Fatah El-Sisi and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

Some security experts said the physical risk to Biden would be relatively small despite the chaos in the region. Biden is one of the most protected people on the planet, they said, and Air Force One is equipped with sophisticated air defense systems that can thwart incoming rockets and missiles.

4-way summit in Jordan of Biden and other leaders canceled — 5:58 p.m.

By the Associated Press

Jordan has called off a four-way summit scheduled for Wednesday with President Biden and other leaders, the country’s foreign minister told state-run television.

Ayman Safadi told al-Mamlaka TV that the war between Israel and Hammas was “pushing the region to the brink” and the summit would be postponed.

After visiting Israel Wednesday, Biden had planned to travel to Amman for the meeting.

The White House said Biden had hoped to use the summit to discuss the bloody Oct. 7 Hamas militant attack on Israel with the United States’ Arab allies and the Palestinian Authority, which exercises limited autonomy in parts of the occupied West Bank.

Biden Plans to Ask Congress for $100 Billion in Ukraine, Israel Aid — 5:56 p.m.

By Bloomberg

President Biden is considering a supplemental request of approximately $100 billion that would include defense assistance for Israel and Ukraine alongside border security funding and aid to nations in the Indo-Pacific, including Taiwan, according to people familiar with the matter.

Biden has pledged support for Israel in the wake of the deadly attack earlier this month by Hamas, a group designated by the US and EU as a terrorist organization. Aid for Israel enjoys broad bipartisan support in the US Congress.

Assistance for Ukraine, however, has struggled to earn the favor of House Republicans. A group of lawmakers supportive of additional aid for Kyiv earlier this month proposed that the administration pursue a joint aid package for Israel and Ukraine in hopes of overcoming Republican opposition.

The decision to include border security funding in the package is also aimed at garnering the support of Republicans in Congress who have long linked additional foreign assistance to addressing an influx of migrants in the US.

A spokesperson for the Office of Management and Budget declined to comment.

A person familiar with the administration’s effort to coordinate the request said that details of the package were still being worked out and stressed that the amount would cover an entire fiscal year. The previous request from the White House — which included $24 billion in Ukraine assistance — covered only a three-month period.

President Biden leaves for Israel — 5:36 p.m.

By Shanna Kelly, Globe staff

President Biden left the White House at 5:16 p.m. for Joint Base Andrews, according to a White House pool report. From there, the president will head to Israel. He’s expected to discuss the United States’s support for Israel, deterring other actors in the region from joining the conflict, the hostages held by Hamas, and the humanitarian situation in Gaza, John Kirby, the national security council coordinator for strategic communications, said on X. More than a dozen White House officials are joining him on the trip, the pool report said.

Israel denies involvement in bombing of Gaza city hospital — 4:10 p.m.

By the Associated Press

The Israeli military says it had no involvement in an explosion that killed hundreds of people at a Gaza City hospital and that the blast was caused by a misfired Palestinian rocket.

The Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza says an Israeli airstrike caused the blast, which killed some 500 people, many of whom had sought shelter from an ongoing Israeli offensive.

The Israeli military, however, said Palestinian militants fired a barrage of rockets near the hospital.

Video and photos capture scene at Gaza city hospitals — 3:50 p.m.

By the Associated Press

A chaotic scene unfolded at Al Shifa hospital Tuesday night as Palestinians injured in an attack on another hospital in Gaza City arrived for treatment.

The Hamas-run Health Ministry said an Israeli airstrike killed at least 500 people at al-Ahli Hospital.

Photos purportedly taken at al-Ahli Hospital shared widely on social media showed fire engulfing the building, with bodies scattered among the wreckage. Those photos could not be independently verified.

Footage captured by The Associated Press showed ambulances and private cars converging on Al Shifa hospital, where medics and others rushed the injured inside on stretchers and a wheelchair.

One person had a bloody stump where their left leg was missing. Four men carried a body bag to a civil defense vehicle.

Inside Al Shifa, the wounded were laid out on bloody floors, screaming in pain, as shouting people surrounded them. Some of the injured were not moving. Workers in scrubs ran outside and sirens wailed as more Red Crescent ambulances arrived.





Palestinian official reportedly drops out of Biden meeting citing hospital airstrike — 3:20 p.m.

By the Associated Press

A senior Palestinian official says President Mahmoud Abbas has canceled his participation in a meeting scheduled Wednesday with President Joe Biden and other Mideast leaders, according to the Associated Press.

Abbas was scheduled to join Jordan’s King Abdullah II and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi at Wednesday’s summit in Amman, Jordan, where they are to discuss the Israel-Hamas war with Biden.

But the senior official told the AP Abbas was withdrawing to protest an alleged Israeli airstrike on a hospital in Gaza that health officials say has killed over 500 people.

“The president is very angry after the news of the Israeli massacre at the hospital in Gaza, and he decided to immediately return to Ramallah,” the official said.

The official spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the cancelation has not been formally announced.

UN secretary-general to discuss Palestinian aid during Egypt visit — 3:10 p.m.

By the Associated Press

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will arrive in Cairo on Thursday, focused on reopening the Gaza border to allow in desperately needed aid for millions of Palestinians.

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric, who made the announcement Tuesday, said the secretary-general will engage with Egyptian leaders including President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi and speak at an international conference on Saturday hosted by the president.

“This situation is becoming more than critical,” he said. “We are at a time of extreme tension, where we’re calling to move away from further escalation and any possible miscalculation.”

U.N. humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths is already in Cairo meeting with U.S. and other officials to try to get the most basic humanitarian aid — food, water, fuel and medicine — into Gaza, Dujarric said.

The U.N. spokesman told reporters at U.N. headquarters in New York that humanitarian corridors are essential to move aid through Gaza safely, and there must also be distribution points to deliver aid safely, without fear of active bombardment.

Illinois boy killed in alleged hate crime remembered as kind, playful as suspect appears in court — 3:00 p.m.

By the Associated Press

A 6-year-old Palestinian-American boy who authorities allege was stabbed 26 times by his landlord in response to escalating right-wing rhetoric on the Israel-Hamas war was being remembered as a kind child while multiple authorities investigate the attack that has become a symbol of larger struggles with hate crime in the U.S.

Crowds of mourners in the heavily Palestinian Chicago suburb of Bridgeview, paid respects Monday as Wadea Al-Fayoume was buried. His mother, who was also critically injured in the attack that led to condemnation from local elected officials to the White House, remained hospitalized. A Tuesday evening vigil was planned at a community center in a nearby suburb.

During funeral services, family and friends remembered Wadea as an energetic boy who loved playing games. The child, who recently celebrated a birthday, was also seen as another innocent casualty in the escalating war.

Residents line up to collect scant water supplies in Gaza — 2:40 p.m.

By the Associated Press

Palestinians desperate for water lined up to fill bottles and large jugs Tuesday at a desalination plant in Gaza.

Children and men took turns using a hose in Nusairat to fill containers that they hauled away using bicycles, a wheelchair and a cart pulled by a donkey.

Ismael Al-Hafi said people are rationing the water they can find and wait two or three days to clean themselves.

“This is suffering,” Al-Hafi said. “Gaza is in complete collapse. There is no solar to operate the desalination plants. This means that you have to struggle to fill two gallons of water. This is suffering. May God help the people.”

No place is safe in Gaza after Israel targets areas where civilians seek refuge, Palestinians say — 2:30 p.m.

By the Associated Press

Even the “safe zones” of Gaza aren’t safe for Palestinians.

Intense Israeli strikes Tuesday destroyed homes, hit a U.N. school sheltering the displaced and killed dozens of people in south and central Gaza.

“The situation is very, very difficult with artillery shelling and aerial bombardment on homes and defenseless people,” said Abu Hashem Abu al-Hussein, who initially welcomed displaced families into his home in Khan Younis, but then fled to a U.N. school, where he hoped to find safety himself.

Read the full story.

Israel warns Hezbollah against escalating border tensions — 2:15 p.m.

By the Associated Press

Israel’s military Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi is threatening aggressive retaliation if the Lebanese group Hezbollah escalates tensions on their shared border.

“This is a war on the home,” Halvey said after meeting with Israeli troops near the northern border. “If Hezbollah makes a mistake, it will be annihilated.”

Clashes between Hezbollah and Israeli troops along the tense border have escalated in recent days but remain largely controlled and limited to several border towns.

Israeli women share horrifying accounts of Hamas slayings and abductions during briefing in Jerusalem — 2:09 p.m.

By Travis Andersen, Globe staff

Two Israeli women on Tuesday shared wrenching accounts of Hamas militants murdering and abducting their loved ones in the Oct. 7 attack that killed more than 1,400 people in Israel, sparking retaliatory bombings that have killed roughly twice as many in Gaza ahead of an expected Israeli ground assault on the besieged territory.

“I could hear my youngest, who was on the phone with me with his phone, saying ‘don’t take me, I’m too young,’” said Renana Gome Yaacov, whose 12-year-old and 16-year-old sons were taken hostage, during a remote briefing in Jerusalem held by Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Read the full story.

GOP blames Biden for Israel-Hamas war. Policy experts disagree. — 1:51 p.m.

By Boston Globe Today

Hundreds killed in alleged Israeli airstrike on Gaza City hospital, Hamas says — 1:27 p.m.

By the Associated Press

The Hamas-run Health Ministry in the Gaza Strip says at least 500 people have been killed in an explosion that it says was caused by an Israeli airstrike on a Gaza City Hospital.

If confirmed, the attack on the al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza City would be by far the deadliest Israeli airstrike in five wars fought since 2008.

Hundreds of people were seeking shelter at the hospital at the time of the blast.

Israeli military spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said he had no details on the hospital deaths.

“We will get the details and update the public,” Hagari said, adding that he couldn’t immediately confirm it was an Israeli airstrike.

Hamas authorities said most of the people killed were hospital patients and displaced families.

“A new war crime committed by the (Israeli) occupation by bombing the Al-Ahli Hospital in the center of Gaza City,” said Salama Marouf, a spokesperson for Hamas. “The hospital was housing hundreds of patients, wounded, and those forcibly displaced from their homes due to the strikes.”

Italy confirms death of citizen in Hamas attack on Be’eri kibbutz — 1:20 p.m.

By the Associated Press

The Italian government says one of three Italian-Israeli citizens believed kidnapped by Hamas was killed in Israel during the militant attack on the Be’eri kibbutz in southern Israel.

The Italian foreign ministry reported Tuesday that DNA tests conducted by Israeli authorities confirmed the death of Eviatar Moshe Kipnis, 65. The ministry said it remained committed to locating Kipnis’ wife and another Italian-Israeli citizen who remain unaccounted for.

The Kipnis family sounded the alarm about Kipnis and his wife, 60-year-old Lilach Lea Havron, after their kibbutz was stormed by Hamas militants Oct. 7. At least 120 people were killed there and an unknown number was taken hostage.

The family initially believed the couple, plus eight members of Havron’s family, were among the hostages since their bodies weren’t initially recovered and their cellphones were traced to Gaza.

How international law applies to war, and why Hamas and Israel are both alleged to have broken it — 1:14 p.m.

By the Associated Press

Hamas and Israel have both been accused of breaking international law during their latest conflict, and the United Nations says it is collecting evidence of war crimes by all sides.

Enforcing the law amid the fog of war is difficult. Holding perpetrators to account once conflicts are over has often proved elusive.

Palestinian emergency services and local citizens searched for victims in buildings destroyed during Israeli raids in the southern Gaza Strip on Oct. 17, 2023 in Khan Yunis, Gaza. Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty

Mourners attended the funeral of the Israeli woman Celine Ben David -Nagar, killed by Hamas militants while attending a music festival at a cemetery in Holon, central Israel, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023.\ Petros Giannakouris/Associated Press

Here is a look at some of the issues.

Biden speaks with Schumer, others who went to Israel — 12:42 p.m.

By Shannon Larson, Globe staff

President Biden convened a call with a bipartisan delegation led by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer that recently returned from a trip to Israel, according to a White House pool report. Biden is prepared to head to the region, and his visit to Israel Wednesday is meant to signal the White House’s support for a key ally.

Participants on the call included Schumer, along with senators Bill Cassidy, Republican of Louisiana; Mark Kelly, Democrat of Arizona; Jacky Rosen, Democrat of Nevada; and Mitt Romney, Republican of Utah as well as White House Chief of Staff Jeff Zients, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, Counselor to the President Steve Ricchetti, Deputy National Security Advisor Jon Finer, and Director of Legislative Affairs Shuwanza Goff,” according to the report.

Schumer, a New York Democrat, said on the platform X Monday that “supporting Israel is at the top of the Senate’s attention” and that he is “urging every member to support the resolution reaffirming Israel’s right to self-defense & expressing we stand ready to support.”

He added that lawmakers “must confirm an ambassador to Israel ASAP.”

”I will be working with the Biden admin on an emergency supplemental that will give Israel the tools it needs to defend itself,” Schumer said on X. ”We want to move this quickly. The Senate must go first.”

Schumer added in a post Tuesday that meeting with the families of hostages while in Israel was the “most heart-wrenching” part of the trip and that he “promised the families we will do everything we can.”

Germany urges Israel to provide access for aid to Gaza — 12:18 p.m.

By the Associated Press

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz says he discussed ways to quickly get humanitarian help to civilians in Gaza during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“In contrast with Hamas, which wants to hold Gaza’s citizens as human shields, we are concerned about them too,” said Scholz, who visited Israel on Tuesday. “We want to protect civilians and prevent civilian victims.”

Scholz said he discussed “the possibility of improved humanitarian access to the Gaza Strip” with Netanyahu and that he planned to discuss the same issue with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi in Cairo on Wednesday.

Scholz reiterated that Israel’s security is a core element of German policy, calling it a “responsibility that arises from the Holocaust.”

UNRWA says at least 6 killed in attack on school in Gaza — 12:03 p.m.

By the Associated Press

The U.N. agency for Palestinians says at least six people were killed when one of its schools in central Gaza Strip was hit Tuesday.

Philippe Lazzarini, UNRWA Commissioner General, said dozens of people were also injured, including agency staff, when the UNRWA school in the al-Maghazi refugee camp came under bombardment. He said the school — which has served as a shelter for some 4,000 displaced people since the latest hostilities began — is seriously damaged.

“This is outrageous and it again shows a flagrant disregard for the lives of civilians,” Lazzarini said in a statement. “No place is safe in Gaza anymore, not even UNRWA facilities.”

Lazzarini did not specify who was behind the attack, but the area has come under bombardment from Israeli air strikes in recent days.

5 Hezbollah fighters killed along Lebanon and Israel border — 11:59 a.m.

By the Associated Press

Clashes erupted Tuesday along the Lebanon-Israel border that left five Hezbollah fighters dead, marking the largest number of casualties for the militant group in a single day as tensions with Israel escalate.

Israeli forces and armed groups in Lebanon have engaged in a series of low-level skirmishes since the outbreak of the latest war in Gaza between the Israeli military and the Hamas militant group. Hezbollah has announced the death of 10 militants since skirmishes began.

The escalation comes amid fears that the war could spread into Lebanon, where Hezbollah has expressed strong support to the militant Palestinian group Hamas. Israel considers the heavily-armed group in Lebanon an even bigger threat than Hamas. So far, artillery exchanges between Hezbollah and Israel have been limited to several towns along the border.

Israel has threatened that if Hezbollah opens a new front, all of Lebanon will suffer the consequences.

Palestinian Americans in Mass. worry for loved ones in Gaza — 11:48 a.m.

By Sahar Fatima and Maggie Scales, Globe staff and Globe correspondent

Every morning for the past week, Heiam Alsawalhi has opened her eyes, grabbed her phone, and texted her younger sister to make sure she is still alive.

Alsawalhi, a Palestinian American who lives in Brookline, said her sister and her family, along with dozens of other relatives, are trapped in the Gaza Strip without electricity, clean water, and barely any food and internet connection as Israeli bombings increase ahead of an expected ground invasion.

“She is my baby sister, and she is the world to me,” Alsawalhi told the Globe Monday. “I’m living in fear.”

Hazem Shafai, right, his nephew, Sharaf Shafai, middle, and his brother, Hani Shafai, left. Hani Shafai

Heiam Alsawalhi's sister, Mervat Alsawalhi, held her grandson, Jamal. Heiam Alsawalhi

Egypt still negotiating with Israel on allowing aid into Gaza — 11:20 a.m.

By the Associated Press

Egypt is still negotiating with Israel on the delivery of humanitarian assistance and fuel to Gaza from its crossing points, Rafah and Kerem Shalom, a senior Egyptian official said as trucks loaded with aid waited for permission to cross into the besieged territory.

The official said Israel is searching all aid deliveries and wants to “ensure that such aid won’t benefit Hamas.” The official requested anonymity because he does not have permission to discuss the negotiations.

He said they’re also negotiating a compromise that would allow foreign passport holders to cross into Egypt. Egypt has proposed that the United Nations oversee the process with help from Egyptian forces, the official said. Israel has yet to respond to the proposal.

The U.S., Qatar, the U.N. and several European countries are involved in the talks, which are led by security agencies in Egypt and Israel, the official said.

WFP sends food aid to Egypt for delivery to Gaza — 10:53 a.m.

By the Associated Press

The World Food Program says it has tons of aid arriving in Egypt from warehouses around the region, ready to enter Gaza.

The Rome-based agency warned earlier Tuesday that stores in Gaza only have four or five days’ worth of essential food stocks available.

Video provided by WFP showed crates of aid arriving by cargo plane at the Arisha airbase in Egypt from warehouses in Dubai, bound for the Rafah crossing. WFP said it has mobilized 310 metric tons (305 tons) of food so far, including fortified biscuits and ready-to-eat meals sufficient to feed 244,000 people for a week, as well as canned food and date bars.

WFP’s Palestine country director, Samer Abdeljaber, said the agency is waiting for the green light to enter Gaza and warned that food stocks are running out. He said the number of bakeries WFP works with in Gaza is decreasing daily because they don’t have enough water or electricity to bake bread.

Also Tuesday, the regional director of the International Organization for Migration in Cairo urged both sides to facilitate the delivery of aid to Gaza.

“The humanitarian situation in Gaza is horrifying,” Othman Belbeisi wrote Tuesday on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Rapid and unimpeded access for humanitarian aid must be granted.”

France says 21 citizens killed, 11 missing in attacks on Israel — 10:36 a.m.

By the Associated Press

France’s foreign ministry has confirmed the death of 21 French citizens killed in the Hamas militants attacks on Israel. The ministry says 11 French citizens are missing.

French President Emmanuel Macron, speaking during a visit to Albania Tuesday, said his government was doing “everything possible” for the release of French and other hostages held in Gaza.

“This difficult moment for the Israeli people, the Palestinian civilians, for the whole region shows that the (unresolved) issue there is a political one which cannot be solved without a peaceful process,” Macron said.

Synagogues across Rhode Island receive threats over the weekend — 10:12 a.m.

By Brittany Bowker, Globe staff

A handful of synagogues across Rhode Island received anonymous threats over the weekend, according a spokesperson for the Jewish Alliance of Greater Rhode Island.

“I don’t want to go into so many details, because I don’t want to encourage copy cats,” said Stephanie Hague, the Alliance’s chief policy officer. Hague declined to note which synagogues received threats, but said they were all submitted through each synagogue’s contact desk page on their website.

“It’s similar to what’s happening nationally,” Hague said.

Hamas’s military wing says top commander killed by Israeli airstrike — 9:50 a.m.

By the Associated Press

Hamas’s military wing, the Qassam Brigades, said Tuesday that an Israeli airstrike in the central Gaza Strip killed top militant commander, Ayman Nofal.

Nofal is most high-profile militant to be killed so far in Israeli bombardment on the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli military says it is targeting Hamas hideouts, infrastructure and command centers.

Photos: Mourning on both sides — 9:45 a.m.

By Kevin Martin, Globe staff

People in both Gaza and Israel react to the loss amid the continuing conflict.

Mourners attended the funeral of the Kotz family in Gan Yavne, Israel, on Tuesday. The Israeli family of five was killed by Hamas militants on Oct. 7 at their house in Kibbutz Kfar Azza near the border with the Gaza Strip. (Ohad Zwigenber/Associated Press) A Palestinian woman reacted as others rushed to look for victims in the rubble of a building following an Israeli strike in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on Tuesday. (Mahmud Hams/Getty Images)

At least 16 journalists killed in Gaza and Israel since war began — 9:32 a.m.

By the Associated Press

The Committee to Protect Journalists, a New York-based watchdog, says it has confirmed the deaths of at least 13 Palestinian journalists in Gaza and three journalists in Israel since the war erupted. Several Palestinian journalists were killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza Tuesday, said the group, which was still working to investigate the latest deaths.

Over the past week, some Palestinian journalists were killed when Israeli airstrikes struck their homes across the Gaza Strip or the area housing their offices in the Rimal neighborhood, in central Gaza City. Others were killed while reporting on the evacuations of Palestinian houses under Israeli bombardment. Some were freelancers and others worked for a range of little-known local outlets. One of them worked for the Hamas-linked Al Aqsa Radio.

Three Israeli journalists, meanwhile, were killed during the brutal Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel, including an editor for Israeli public broadcaster Kan, an editor for Hebrew-language daily Ma’ariv and a photographer for the Hebrew-language Israel Hayom newspaper.

The CPJ count did not include the death of Reuters videographer Issam Abdallah, who was killed on Friday in south Lebanon when an Israeli shell landed in a gathering of international journalists covering clashes on the border. Six other journalists were injured.

Hospital in southern Gaza says it has received evacuation order — 9:20 a.m.

By the Associated Press

A hospital in the southern Gaza city of Rafah says it has received two Israeli warnings to evacuate the facility even though it is in the area where Israel told civilians to take refuge.

Sohaib al-Hams, director of the Kuwaiti Specialist Hospital, said staff would not abandon the hospital, which continues to receive patients amid relentless Israeli airstrikes.

“We will not leave our places and we will not let our people down,” al-Hams said in a video on the hospital’s official Facebook page, adding that Gazan hospitals are the final red line and that Israel had crossed all the others.

Officers in the office of the Israeli army spokesman were not immediately available for comment on why a hospital located in an area where civilians were told to flee was receiving an evacuation order.

International Energy Agency sees bad news for markets from Middle East war — 9:10 a.m.

By the Associated Press

The Israel-Hamas war is affecting oil markets already stretched by cutbacks in oil production from Saudi Arabia and Russia and expected stronger demand from China, the head of the International Energy Agency said Tuesday.

“As we see the tensions in the Middle East, the market becomes much more jittery, and it is definitely not good news coming out of this crisis,” Fatih Birol, executive director of the Paris-based IEA, told The Associated Press.

“We may very well see much more volatile prices, and it can push prices higher, which is definitely bad news for inflation,” he added.

Developing countries that import energy would be the most affected by higher prices, Birol said.

International benchmark Brent crude traded close to $90 per barrel on Tuesday, up from $85 on Oct. 6, the day before Hamas attacked Israel. Fluctuations last week pushed prices as high as $96.

US responds to hostage video, calls for immediate release of all those held — 8:40 a.m.

By the Associated Press

The United States has responded to Hamas’ release of a hostage video by calling on the group to immediately release all hostages.

“There should be no reason for them to have any hostages in the first place,” said US National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby on American TV Tuesday.

Asked if he believed the woman in the video, identified as 21-year-old Mia Schem, was being treated OK, Kirby said she was “probably forced” to record the message.

“There’s no question in my mind that that woman gave that video testimony under duress, probably forced to do it,” Kirby said on NBC’s “Today.”

“It’s a propaganda video much more than it is proof of life or, certainly, proof of concept for Hamas. It’s despicable, deplorable that they would take these hostages and then advertise how well they’re treating them when they’re the ones who hurt them in the first place.”

Foreign passport-holders wait in vain for Rafah crossing to open — 8:20 a.m.

By the Associated Press

For a third straight day, dual Palestinian nationals’ hopes to leave the Gaza Strip were dashed as the border remained closed.

Jameel Abdullah, a Swedish passport holder, said he had been told by his embassy to return to the border, but after waiting many hours he turned back toward Gaza where Israeli airstrikes continue to pound densely populated residential areas.

“We come to the border crossing hoping that it will open, but so far there is no information,” he said. “We plead with the Egyptian people to look at us with compassion because frankly we are in a very dangerous place. There is shelling all around us, and even if I wanted to return home (to Gaza), I would be risking my life.”

The sound of bombs falling echoed in the distance as he spoke.

People gathered on the Gaza side of the closed Rafah border crossing with Egypt on Monday, Oct. 16, 2023. SAMAR ABU ELOUF/NYT

Mother of Israeli woman in Hamas hostage video appeals for her release — 7:30 a.m.

By the Associated Press

The mother of a young Israeli woman held by Hamas appealed for her release on Tuesday, calling the seizure of some 200 hostages by the Palestinian militant group “a crime against humanity.”

A day earlier, Hamas’ military wing released a video showing a dazed Mia Schem, 21, having her arm wrapped with bandages. It was the first sign of life from any of the hostages since Gaza-based gunmen smashed through border fortifications on Oct. 7, killing more than 1,400 people in Israel.

“I didn’t know if she’s dead or alive until yesterday,” her mother, Keren Schem, said at a news conference. “All I knew is that she might be kidnapped. I’m begging the world to bring my baby back home. She only went to a party, to a festival party to have some fun. Now she’s in Gaza.”

Mia Schem was seized at a desert rave just over the border from Gaza that became the site of what is believed to be the worst civilian massacre in Israeli history. At least 260 people were gunned down as heavily armed militants in trucks and on motorcycles barreled through the vast field on Kibbutz Re’im where thousands had gathered for a carefree night of electronic music.

French President Emmanuel Macron decried the hostage-taking.

“To have taken hostages, both civilian and military, of all nationalities and to use blackmail at this time is absolutely odious and unacceptable,” Macron said at a news conference in Albania.

France, he added, was working with Israeli authorities and with Hamas through third parties to win the release of French and other hostages.

Keren Sherf Shem held a photograph of her daughter Mia Shem, during a press conference, following the release of new footage of the hostages taken by Hamas during their attack, Oct. 17, 2023, in Tel Aviv, Israel. Leon Neal/Getty

WFP warns food is running out in Gaza — 7:00 a.m.

By the Associated Press

In addition to dire water shortages, Gaza is running out of food stocks with only a few days worth of supplies remaining in shops, the World Food Program says.

Shops only have four or five days’ worth of essential food stocks available, said spokeswoman Abeer Etefa. There is enough food in warehouses to last about two weeks, but these are difficult to access because they are located in Gaza City, where Israel has ordered residents to evacuate.

Out of five mills in Gaza, only one is operating due to security concerns and the unavailability of fuel and electricity. Etefa said the primary challenge for WFP is being able to get food to shops amid the constant bombardment. Long lines have formed outside the few bakeries that are still able to operate.

UN human rights office condemns reported killing of fleeing civilians — 6:30 a.m.

By the Associated Press

The U.N. human rights office is decrying “appalling reports” that civilians who were trying to flee to southern Gaza were hit and killed by a military strike.

Spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani urged Israeli forces to avoid “aerial bombardments, indiscriminate or disproportionate attacks” and to “take precautions to avoid – and in any case, to minimize – loss of civilian life, injury to civilians and damage to civilian objects.”

She said those who managed to evacuate are now trapped in southern Gaza with scant access to shelter, food, water, sanitation and medicine.

“Appalling reports that civilians attempting to relocate to southern Gaza were struck and killed by an explosive weapon, must be independently and thoroughly investigated as must all allegations of serious violations of international humanitarian law,” she said.

Shamdasani also reiterated the call from the office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights to Palestinian armed groups “to immediately and unconditionally release all civilian hostages and to halt the use of inherently indiscriminate projectiles against Israel.”

A Palestinian man reacted as others look for victims under the rubble following an Israeli airstrike on buildings in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip on Oct. 17, 2023. MOHAMMED ABED/AFP via Getty Images

A Palestinian reacted as he was helped across the rubble following an Israeli airstrike on buildings in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip on Oct.17, 2023,. MOHAMMED ABED/AFP via Getty Images

Cruise ship carrying foreign nationals from Israel docks in Cyprus — 6:15 a.m.

By the Associated Press

A cruise ship carrying some 160 U.S. citizens and other foreign nationals who opted to leave Israel has arrived in Cyprus’ main port of Limassol.

The Rhapsody of the Seas docked at dawn Tuesday and were met by the U.S. ambassador to Cyprus, Julie Fisher. Passengers were processed by Cypriot authorities and local U.S. embassy officials before being bussed to temporary accommodation prior to their flight back home.

Barbara Zwillick, 73, was escorting her granddaughter to New York City at the request of her daughter, who has stayed behind to continue her work as a nurse.

“She doesn’t want to leave. I don’t want her to leave. But she wants her daughter out,” Zwillick told The Associated Press.

Naama Kopelman, who has relatives believed to be Hamas hostages, said she decided to leave Israel for the sake of her daughter.

“It’s a big relief to be out of there in a safe place. No alarms, no sounds of the planes going about all the time,” Kopelman said.

US citizens exited the arrivals lounge after disembarking from a cruise liner that brought them from Haifa, Israel, to the port in Limassol, Cyprus, on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023. Petros Karadjias/Associated Press

Ultra-Orthodox Jews exited the arrivals lounge after disembarking from a cruise liner that brought them from Haifa, Israel, to the port in Limassol, Cyprus, on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023. Petros Karadjias/Associated Press

Jordan’s king says it won’t accept Palestinian refugees — 6:00 a.m.

By the Associated Press

King Abdullah II of Jordan has said at a meeting with German Chancellor OIaf Scholz in Berlin that neither Jordan nor Egypt would be willing to take in any Palestinian refugees.

The Jordanian king told reporters on Tuesday that “this is a red line ... no refugees to Jordan and also no refugees to Egypt.”

“This is a situation that has to be handled within Gaza and the West Bank,” he said. “And you don’t have to carry this out on the shoulders of others.”

Abdullah also said that everything needs to be done to prevent a further escalation of the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians.

“The whole region is on the brink,” Abdullah said. “This new cycle of violence is leading us towards the abyss.”

Scholz, who is traveling to Israel later on Tuesday, stressed that the country has every right to defend itself and can count on Germany’s support.

Palestinian medics in Gaza struggle to save lives under Israeli siege and bombardment — 4:40 a.m.

By the Associated Press

For hours and hours, Moen Abu Aish digs through the rubble of demolished homes to find survivors of Israeli airstrikes, toiling in a vast and desperate search complicated by the shortage of critical supplies and the sheer scope of destruction across the Gaza Strip.

Even as rescue worker Abu Aish, 58, and his colleagues struggle to pry lifeless bodies from the concrete and twisted metal where residential towers once stood, the death toll keeps rising. Gaza’s Health Ministry has reported that Israel’s bombardment — launched after Hamas mounted a bloody, unprecedented attack on Israel on Oct. 7 — has killed more than 2,700 Palestinians, many of them women and children.

Palestinians inspected the rubble of a building after an Israeli airstrike on the Rafah refugee camp, in the southern Gaza Strip on Oct. 17. MOHAMMED ABED/AFP via Getty Images

But far more Palestinians have been killed than have been officially reported, with 1,200 people, among them some 500 minors, believed to be trapped under the rubble awaiting rescue, or recovery, health authorities said. They based their estimates on distress calls they received.

“So many times medics say they hear victims scream but they cannot do anything about it,” said Mohammed Abu Selmia, general director of Shifa Hospital, Gaza’s biggest medical center.

Palestinians report heavy shelling in south Gaza towns where civilians are seeking refuge — 2:03 a.m.

By the Associated Press

Palestinians in Gaza reported intense bombardments near the southern towns of Khan Younis and Rafah, where Israel ordered civilians to seek refuge, early Tuesday. Details of causalities were not immediately available.

Israeli bombs hit areas west and southeast of Khan Younis and west of Rafah, according to local reports. Thousands of people trying to escape Gaza are gathered in Rafah, which contains the territory’s only border crossing to Egypt, as international mediators press for a deal to allow aid in and refugees with foreign passports out.

As Biden heads to Israel and Jordan, aid is held up for a Gaza on the verge of total collapse — 1:13 a.m.

By the Associated Press

The U.S. hoped to break a deadlock over delivering aid to increasingly desperate civilians in besieged Gaza following a brutal attack by Hamas militants, as President Joe Biden was set to head to Israel and Jordan on Wednesday.

Aid workers warned that life in Gaza was near complete collapse because of the Israeli siege, with hundreds of thousands of people seeking shelter, ever-decreasing water supplies and power running out at hospitals.

Palestinian children sat on the ground as people search through the rubble of a building after an Israeli strike in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on Oct. 17. MAHMUD HAMS/AFP via Getty Images

At the Rafah crossing, Gaza’s only connection to Egypt, truckloads of aid were waiting to go into the tiny, densely populated territory, and trapped civilians — many of them Palestinians with dual nationalities — were hoping desperately to get out.

Mediators were trying to reach a cease-fire to open the border, which shut down last week after Israeli airstrikes, but by early Tuesday it was unclear who was keeping the crossing closed.

Biden didn’t make Israeli-Palestinian talks a priority. Arab leaders say region now paying the price. — 12:26 a.m.

By the Associated Press

From its first months in office, the Biden administration made a distinctive decision on its Middle East policy: It would deprioritize a half-century of high-profile efforts by past U.S. presidents, particularly Democratic ones, to broker a broad and lasting peace deal between Israel and the Palestinians.

Since Richard Nixon, successive U.S. administrations have tried their hands at Camp David summits, shuttle diplomacy and other big-picture tries at coaxing Israeli and Palestinian leaders into talks to settle the disputes that underlie 75 years of Middle East tensions. More than other recent presidents, Joe Biden notably has not.

Instead, administration officials early on sketched out what they called Biden’s policy of quiet diplomacy. They advocated for more modest improvements in Palestinian freedoms and living conditions under Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s hardline government, which has encouraged settlement in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and which includes coalition partners that oppose the U.S.-backed two-state solution. The less-ambitious approach fit with Biden’s determination to pivot his foreign-policy focus from Middle East hotspots to China.

October 16, 2023

UN Security Council rejects Russia’s resolution on Gaza that fails to mention Hamas — 11:24 p.m.

By the Associated Press

The U.N. Security Council rejected a Russian resolution Monday night that condemned violence and terrorism against civilians but made no mention of Hamas, whose surprise attack that killed 1,300 Israelis was the worst Jewish massacre since the World War II Nazi Holocaust.

Only four countries joined Russia in voting for the resolution — China, United Arab Emirates, Mozambique and Gabon. Four countries voted against it — the United States, Britain, France and Japan. The other six countries abstained. Adoption needs a minimum of nine “yes” votes in the 15-member council.

The U.N.’s most powerful body, which is charged with maintaining international peace and security, has failed to respond to Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel and to Israel response with retaliatory airstrikes that have killed 2,750 and an order to Gazans in the north to head south to avoid an expected ground war.

US and Israel to develop plan to get aid to Gaza, Blinken says — 9:52 p.m.

By Bloomberg

The US and Israel agreed to come up with a plan to get badly needed humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip without it falling into the hands of Hamas, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said after about nine hours of talks with Israeli officials.

Blinken said President Joe Biden would discuss the idea when he arrives in Israel on Wednesday. Otherwise, he offered few details aside to say that the US and Israel would work on a way to get aid to civilians and create areas where people could get out of harm’s way.

“If Hamas in any way blocks humanitarian assistance from reaching civilians, including by seizing the aid itself, we’ll be the first to condemn it,” Blinken said in a brief statement in Tel Aviv early Tuesday. “And we will work to prevent it from happening again.”

Biden will travel to Israel and Jordan on Wednesday — 9:07 p.m.

By Bloomberg

President Joe Biden will travel to Israel Wednesday, in a visit designed to signal US solidarity with its closest Middle East ally and help prevent the conflict from engulfing the region.

“He’s coming here at a critical moment for Israel, for the region and for the world,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said early Tuesday in Tel Aviv.

Biden, who was invited by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, will meet with the Israeli leader to discuss US assistance ahead of expected ground operations in the Gaza Strip and to caution other nations and militant groups to not use the crisis to undermine Israel.

The president will also stop in Jordan where he will speak with King Abdullah II, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

Thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators rally in Copley Square — 8:15 p.m.

By Nick Stoico and Danny McDonald, Globe correspondent and Globe staff

Thousands rallied in Copley Square and marched to the Israeli consulate calling for Palestinian liberation on Monday evening, as war raged between Israel and Hamas more than a week after a sneak attack by the militant group killed more than 1,000 Israelis — most of them civilians — and Israel retaliated with a siege on the Gaza Strip.

Demonstrators carrying signs reading, “Free Palestine!” “End the Occupation Now!” and “Let Gaza Live!” spilled across the steps of the Boston Public Library’s main branch amid sporadic rain and later marched through the Back Bay, chanting, “Free, free, Palestine!” and “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free!”

Biden consults with world leaders and top advisers about Israel-Hamas war — 7:15 p.m.

By the Associated Press

President Joe Biden consulted with a trio of world leaders and his own national security team on Monday amid growing global concern about the humanitarian crisis unfolding in the Gaza Strip and fears that the Israel-Hamas war could metastasize into a broader regional conflict.

Biden spoke by phone with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz about the fallout from Hamas militants’ surprise attacks on Israel that left 1,400 dead and retaliatory strikes that have killed at least 2,778 Palestinians.

Earlier Monday, Biden and Vice President Harris were briefed in the Oval Office by their national security team on the situation on the ground in Israel and Gaza. White House chief of staff Jeff Zients joined the briefing led by National security adviser Jake Sullivan, Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines and Central Intelligence Agency Director Bill Burns, according to the White House.

Biden had been scheduled to travel to Pueblo, Colorado, on Monday but decided to postpone the visit so he could consult with his aides and speak with fellow leaders about the unfolding situation in the Middle East. He had been scheduled to take a tour of CS Wind, the world’s largest facility for wind tower manufacturing.

The president is considering traveling to Israel this week in a show of solidarity with the close U.S. ally in the aftermath of the most lethal assault against Jews since the Holocaust, according to a senior administration official. The official, who was not authorized to comment about the president’s potential visit, said a final decision to visit Israel hasn’t been made.

Trump, campaigning in Iowa, vows to ban Hamas sympathizers from US if he wins a second term — 6:25 p.m.

By the Associated Press

Doubling down on the hardline immigration policies that have long animated his base, former President Donald Trump on Monday vowed to bar refugees from Gaza and immediately expand his first-term Muslim travel ban if he wins a second term following the deadly attack on Israel last week.

Trump, speaking to supporters in Iowa, said that if he returns to the Oval Office, he will immediately begin “ideological screening” for all immigrants and bar those who sympathize with Hamas and Muslim extremists. The war has sparked what is now the deadliest of five Gaza wars for both sides, with more than 4,000 dead.

“No longer will we allow dangerous lunatics, haters, bigots, and maniacs to get residency in our country,” he said. “If you empathize with radical Islamic terrorists and extremists, you’re disqualified... If you want to abolish the state of Israel, you’re disqualified. If you support Hamas or any ideology that’s having to do with that or any of the other really sick thoughts that go through people’s minds — very dangerous thoughts — you’re disqualified.”

It is unclear how he would enforce that dictate, though current and former members of communist and totalitarian parties and their sympathizers are already banned.

The proposals marked a dramatic expansion of the controversial — and legally dubious — policies that drew alarms from immigrant rights and civil liberties activists — but helped him win the GOP primary in 2016.

Mass. politicians condemn murder of 6-year-old Muslim boy in Illinois — 5:39 p.m.

By Vivi Smilgius, Globe correspondent

Massachusetts politicians have condemned the killing of a 6-year-old Muslim boy in Illinois this weekend, denouncing hate speech and Islamophobia in the wake of the war between Israel and Hamas.

On Saturday, 71-year-old Joseph M. Czuba was charged with fatally stabbing a Palestinian-American boy and seriously wounding his mother, who were tenants of Czuba’s. Police declared the attack a hate crime after relatives of the landlord said he targeted the victims because of their faith as a response to the war between Israel and Hamas.

US Representative Ayanna Pressley, a Boston Democrat, released a statement Monday afternoon via X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, calling the boy’s murder “a clear hate crime emboldened by hateful Islamophobic rhetoric.”

One hour later, Boston City Council President Ed Flynn released a statement on X, condemning “acts of hate toward anyone.” The statement also said racism and hate crimes have no place in Boston or America.

For hostages’ families, an ‘endless loop of hope and despair’ — 5:33 p.m.

By the New York Times

Yakov Argamani has the pale face and broken soul of a man whose child is in extreme danger. He shuffles around his immaculate house in southern Israel, a Book of Psalms in his right hand, the front door constantly banging open and shut with visitors, plates of freshly made food, more than he could ever possibly eat, piling up on the countertops.

“Noa was here, there, everywhere,” he said of his daughter, Noa, who was kidnapped. “Her smell is missing, her voice. All of a sudden it’s gone.”

“And I’m lost,” he said.

Hen Avigdori, a screenwriter, is missing his wife and daughter. He sits in a quiet apartment near Tel Aviv with his teenage son. They have a deal: Avigdori shares all the information he has — which isn’t much — and his son shares how he is feeling.

But Avigdori is struggling himself.

“I’m in this endless loop of hope and despair, hope and despair,” he said. “I need some proof of life. I need to know where my wife and daughter are. It’s driving me crazy.”

Ilan Regev Gerby, a door salesman with a stubbly salt-and-pepper beard, is haunted by the last conversation he had with his daughter, Maya, which he recorded on his phone. She was at the rave party on Oct. 7 where gunmen from the Hamas militant group massacred hundreds of young people and kidnapped many others. She called as the gunmen closed in.

As war wages in Middle East, US Muslims battle Islamophobia — 5:27 p.m.

By Vivi Smilgius, Globe correspondent

Muslim Americans and organizations supporting them are bracing for an uptick in Islamophobic incidents as war rages between Israel and Hamas and a 6-year-old Muslim boy in Illinois was killed over the weekend in an apparent hate crime.

On Saturday, 71-year-old Joseph M. Czuba was charged with fatally stabbing the boy and seriously wounding his mother, who rented their home outside Chicago from Czuba. Police declared the attack a hate crime after relatives of the landlord said he targeted the victims because of their faith, in response to the war between Israel and Hamas. The boy was described as Palestinian American.

Tahirah Amatul-Wadud, executive director of the Center for American-Islamic Relations Massachusetts, said its helpline has received a record number of calls in the last week, and its three-person staff has been working 12-hour days answering phones and hosting emergency webinars with community members and activists.

“We’ve just been working non-stop,” she said.

The Wexner Foundation cuts ties with Harvard over Hamas response — 4:05 p.m.

By Hilary Burns, Globe staff

The Wexner Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to fostering Jewish and Israeli leadership, said in a Monday letter to Harvard University’s board that it is “formally ending its financial and programmatic relationships with Harvard and the Harvard Kennedy School,” because of the university’s response to this month’s surprise Hamas attack on Israeli civilians.

“Our core values and those of Harvard no longer align,” foundation leaders wrote. “HKS is no longer a place where Israeli leaders can go to develop the necessary skills to address the very real political and societal challenges they face.”

A spokesperson for the Kennedy School said that officials made clear last week “our rejection of the terrorist atrocities perpetrated by Hamas,” in statements issued by University President Claudine Gay and Kennedy School Dean Doug Elmendorf.

Air raid sirens punctuate Blinken’s return to Israel — 3:47 p.m.

By the Associated Press

Air raid sirens interrupted US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s return to Israel three times on Monday, twice as he met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his war cabinet for discussions over Israel’s war with Hamas.

The sirens signaling incoming rocket fire followed by the loud booms of Iran Dome air defenses intercepting rockets underscored an often-daily reality for Israelis, especially in the past week.

Members of the press pool covering Secretary of State Antony Blinken (not pictured) and Israeli soldiers took shelter in a stairwell at Israel's Ministry of Defence in Tel Aviv after air raid sirens were sounded on Oct. 16, 2023. JACQUELYN MARTIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Blinken and his team got their first taste of the warning system and Iron Dome response as they drove from Jerusalem to Tel Aviv, minutes after sirens sounded in both cities causing motorists to pull over and take cover.

Blinken’s motorcade did not slow or alter its route but sped quickly to the Israeli Ministry of Defense as motorists on the shoulders of the road returned to their vehicles.

Later, Blinken and his aides were meeting Netanyahu and his war cabinet at the prime minister’s office when sirens sounded again. Blinken, Netanyahu and the others took shelter in a bunker, according to State Department spokesman Matthew Miller.

Others huddled in defense ministry stairwells until the all clear was given.

Israeli soldiers ran to shelter at Israel's Ministry of Defence in Tel Aviv after air raid sirens were sounded on Oct. 16, 2023. JACQUELYN MARTIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Israel hits southern Gaza with more air strikes — 3:45 p.m.

By the Associated Press

Israeli air strikes continue to lay waste to Gaza, hitting homes sheltering people seeking safer ground and wiping out 18 members of the same family.

Three families who had fled Gaza City were in a house that was struck early Monday in the southern city of Rafah. The attack killed a dozen people and left nine buried in the rubble, according to surviving family members.

A vast crater marked where the building had stood.

In the Nuseirat refugee camp in the middle of the besieged Gaza Strip, the bodies of 18 members of the Ghabayen family were loaded onto a truck.

“This is an entire family,” said Mustafa Ghabayen, a relative. “Eighteen martyrs and three are still under the rubble.”

Canadian prime minister announces appointment of special envoy to combat antisemitism— 3:27 p.m.

By Shanna Kelly, Globe staff

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Monday the appointment of a special envoy to combat antisemitism and preserve Holocaust remembrance.

“We all must confront antisemitism, hatred, and intolerance in all its forms so we can build a better, safer future for everyone,” Trudeau said in a statement.

Deborah Lyons, who previously served as Canada’s ambassador to Israel from 2016-2020, will serve a two-year term. Lyons will lead efforts against antisemitism and for Holocaust remembrance in Canada and internationally, including serving as the head of Canada’s delegation to the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance, the statement said.

“Antisemitism is a daily reality for too many people from Jewish communities in Canada and around the world,” Lyons said in the statement. “By learning from our past, I believe that we can and will build a more just and inclusive future for all.”

Israeli bid to cast Hamas as ISIS hurt by Gaza deaths — 3:18 p.m.

By Bloomberg

After US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh Sunday, both posted a similar photo — but with contrasting descriptions.

Blinken said they talked about “the Hamas terrorist attacks on Israel,” in his post to X, formerly Twitter. The prince said they were looking for ways “to stop the military operations that have claimed the lives of innocent people,” a reference to Israel’s bombing of Gaza.

The disconnect isn’t limited to the Saudis. Just a few governments in the region have publicly denounced the Oct. 7 Hamas massacre of 1,300 Israelis. Instead, the focus of much of the rest of the world has shifted to civilian casualties in Gaza, where daily Israeli airstrikes have killed more than 3,000. Even allies like the US and UK have publicly called on Israel to protect noncombatants as it prepares for a massive ground invasion.

Israeli officials can’t believe it. They have spent every day since the attacks bringing foreign leaders and journalists to the unbearably grim sites of the killing, gathering testimonies from survivors and splicing together video of gruesome beheadings and eye-gougings recorded - often gleefully - by the perpetrators.

The aim of these presentations is to get the world to agree that Israel now has not only license to destroy Hamas — designated a terrorist organization by the US and European Union but a collective responsibility to do so, just as the US won international support after the Sept. 11 attacks to eradicate al Qaeda and later against ISIS.

‘He’s a survivor’: A mother fights for son kidnapped by Hamas militants — 2:51 p.m.

By the Associated Press

His mother describes Hersh Goldberg-Polin as like a lot of other young people.

The 23-year-old from Jerusalem loves music, wants to see the world and, now that he’s finished his military service, has plans to go to university, his family says. But first he has to come home.

Goldberg-Polin was last seen on Oct. 7, when Hamas militants loaded him into the back of a pickup with other hostages abducted from a music festival where at least 260 people were killed.

Despite those harrowing accounts, his mother, Rachel Goldberg, holds out hope she will see him again.

“He’s a survivor,” Goldberg said of her son, whose grin beams out from behind a sparse, youthful beard in family photos. “He’s not like this big, bulky guy. But I think that survival has a lot to do with where you are mentally.”

This undated photo provided by Rachel Goldberg shows her son Hersh Goldberg-Polin. Uncredited/Associated Press

European commission vows to triple aid to Gaza — 2:15 p.m.

By the Associated Press

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Monday that the European Union will this week send two humanitarian aid flights to Palestinians in Gaza via Egypt.

She said the Commission has tripled humanitarian aid for civilians in Gaza to 75 million euros ($79 million) and would “keep working with our partners in the region to assess and address the needs on the ground.”

Von der Leyen denounced the “heinous” Hamas attacks and said “Israel has the right to defend itself in line with humanitarian international law.”

The Commission head was speaking in Tirana at the end of a summit with Western Balkan leaders.

Forensic teams struggle to identify those killed in Hamas attacks — 2:04 p.m.

By the Associated Press

Some 400 of the 950 Israeli civilian bodies sent to the National Center of Forensic Medicine following the Hamas attacks remain unidentified, the head of the center said Monday.

“The amount of charred bodies that we receive now, the proportion is high,” Dr. Chen Kugel said. “I don’t know how long it will take.”

He said they were DNA, dental records and CT scans to help identify the dead.

More than 1,400 Israelis were killed, the vast majority civilians, in the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas militants.

The Gaza Health Ministry said 2,750 Palestinians have been killed since Israel launched counter strikes.

Mass. lawmakers work to help families in Israel and Gaza — 1:36 p.m.

By Tal Kopan, Globe staff

Lawmakers representing Massachusetts in Washington have been working to help Americans stuck in Israel and Gaza after a vicious terrorist attack by Hamas has prompted a war in the region.

Several lawmakers are engaged in trying to assist a Medway family with a toddler who have been stuck in Gaza while on a family visit, as the US has been trying to convince Egypt to open a path for Americans to evacuate Gaza to the south.

Worcester Representative Jim McGovern, a Democrat, personally called the deputy assistant secretary of state on Sunday night to “express the dire urgency and need for immediate action” when the Egyptian crossing was not opened as expected, McGovern’s office said.

Other offices have also been working to help Americans in Israel, either constituents stuck there or constituents who have family there, offices told the Globe.

Boston Representative Ayanna Pressley, a Democrat, had joined dozens of colleagues last week in calling for the State Department to organize charter flights for evacuations from Israel, which the department agreed to pursue.

See photos from Gaza and Israel — 1:29 p.m.

By the Associated Press

Hospitals in Gaza faced collapse Monday as water, power, and medicine neared depletion, while hundreds of thousands of Palestinians faced dwindling food supplies as Israel maintained punishing airstrikes in retaliation for last week’s deadly rampage by Hamas.

People gathered on the Gaza side of the closed Rafah border crossing with Egypt on Oct. 16, 2023. SAMAR ABU ELOUF/NYT

Father of Naor Hassidim grieved over his son's body, during his funeral in Ashdod, Israel, on Oct. 16, 2023. Tsafrir Abayov/Associated Press

US citizens waited at the port of Haifa to be evacuated to Cyprus on Oct. 16, 2023, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and Hamas. ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images

Pentagon sends deployment notices to 2,000 US troops — 1:23 p.m.

By the Associated Press

The Pentagon has sent “prepare to deploy” orders to about 2,000 U.S. troops to be ready to respond to the Israel-Hamas war, two U.S. officials said on the condition of anonymity to discuss a decision that has not been announced yet.

The troops would cover a variety of support roles, such as additional medical support or explosive ordnance support, such as providing additional security at gate crossings, one of the officials said.

They would not be sent to Israel but could be sent to countries in the region, one of the officials said. The Wall Street Journal was the first to report the orders.

As Israel and Hamas go to war, Republicans blame Biden. Foreign policy experts say that’s unfair. — 1:01 p.m.

By Jim Puzzanghera, Globe staff

President Biden has touted decades of foreign policy experience as one of his biggest strengths, but the world seems to be falling apart on his watch.

War has broken out in the Middle East after the Hamas militant group launched the worst attack on Israel in 50 years. The largest land war in Europe since World War II continues to rage after Russia invaded Ukraine in early 2022. Tensions have risen so much between China and Taiwan that some analysts worry a military confrontation could emerge there as well, while political instability in Latin America is fueling a flood of migrants to the US southern border.

Israel’s Shin Bet head takes responsibility for no warning before Hamas attack — 12:57 p.m.

By the Associated Press

The head of Israel’s Shin Bet security service has taken responsibility for the bloody Oct. 7 Hamas rampage that killed over 1,400 Israelis.

In a message sent to Shin Bet workers and their families over the weekend, Ronen Bar wrote that “despite a number of actions we took, unfortunately, on Saturday we were unable to create enough early warning to prevent the attack.”

“As the person at the head of the organization, the responsibility for that is on me,” he added. “There will be time for investigation — now is a time for war.”

The letter was obtained by The Associated Press on Monday.

The Shin Bet leads Israel’s efforts to track and monitor Palestinian militants. The Israeli news site Ynet has reported that on the eve of the attack, Bar was summoned to the office because of abnormal activity detected in Gaza. But officials believed that only a limited attack would take place, according to the report.

Biden, Harris briefed by national security team on Israel-Hamas war — 12:51 p.m.

By Shannon Larson, Globe staff

President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were briefed Monday morning by their national security team “on the latest updates in the wake of Hamas’s abhorrent attack in Israel and the resulting conflict in Gaza,” according to a White House pool report.

“Chief of Staff Jeff Zients joined the briefing led by National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines, and Director of the Central Intelligence Agency Bill Burns,” the report said.

Medway family still unable to cross border despite State department guidance — 12:43 p.m.

By Maggie Scales, Globe correspondent

A Medway family was not able to cross the border from Gaza to Egypt on Monday despite receiving an email from the US Department of State that they would be able to do so, according to Sammy S. Nabulsi, a lawyer in Boston and friend of the Medway family.

“My update is that there is no update, and that’s significant,” Nabulsi said. “The US has lost all ability to get its citizens back home.”

Nabulsi said the Department of State sent out an email announcement to citizens in Israel yesterday, informing Abood Okal and his wife, Wafaa Abuzayda, that they could cross the southern border of Gaza into Egypt at 9 a.m. on Monday morning.

From left, Wafaa Abuzayda, Yousef Okal, and Abood Okal. Family Photo

Muslim boy is buried, mother treated after attack in Illinois that police call a hate crime — 12:30 p.m.

By the Associated Press

A 6-year-old boy was being buried Monday and his mother was hospitalized with stab wounds after their 71-year-old landlord attacked them because of their Muslim faith and high emotions over the Israel-Hamas war globally and nationwide, police said.

Jewish and Muslim groups have reported an increase of hateful rhetoric in the wake of the war, and Chicago-area landlord Joseph Czuba had made disparaging remarks about Muslims to the Palestinian American family, according to the local Council on American-Islamic Relations.

On Saturday, the 32-year-old mother called 911 to report that her landlord had attacked her with a knife. She ran into a bathroom and kept fighting him off, the Will County Sheriff’s Office said.

Iman Negrete placed a teddy bear outside the home where Wadea Al-Fayoume, 6, had lived in Plainfield, Ill., Oct. 15, 2023. JAMIE KELTER DAVIS/NYT

Needham man returns to Israel to serve in military with four daughters — 12:15 p.m.

By Travis Andersen, Globe staff

A Needham man who served for more than two decades as a pilot in the Israeli Air Force has returned to Israel to join the fight against Hamas alongside his four daughters.

“We woke up to the terrible news [Oct. 7] of the horrifying events in the southern part of Israel, when hundreds of Hamas terrorists infiltrated Israel’s border and just massacred over 1,000 civilians,” Boaz Arbel, 53, said in a phone interview from Tel Aviv on Monday.

Arbel retired in 2010 as a major from the Israeli Air Force where he had flown American-made Skyhawk fighter jets, he said.

An undated photo of Boaz Arbel, left, and his wife Naomi as young officers in the Israeli military. Arbel has returned to Israel to fight Hamas alongside the couple's four daughters who all serve in the IDF, and his wife is working with a charity for wounded soldiers. Handout

EU leaders will meet to discuss Israel-Hamas war — 11:33 a.m.

By the Associated Press

European Union leaders will hold an emergency summit on Tuesday as concern mounts that the war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas could fuel inter-communal tensions in Europe and bring more refugees in search of sanctuary.

The leaders will also attempt to restore some order after a series of social media messages, statements and visits by EU officials sowed confusion about the 27-nation bloc’s intentions after Hamas attacked southern Israel on Oct. 7, triggering a new war in Gaza.

More than 4,000 people have been killed in Israel and Gaza since Hamas launched its bloody rampage and almost 200 Israelis, including children, were taken hostage. Rallies in support of both sides have been held around Europe. Some have been banned.

“The conflict could have major security consequences for our societies,” EU Council President Charles Michel said on Monday as he announced the video summit. The meeting will also focus on getting aid to civilians and working with other countries in the region to try to stop tensions from spreading.

UK prime minister says at least 6 Britons killed, 10 missing — 11:28 a.m.

By the Associated Press

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak says at least six British citizens were killed in Hamas’ attack on Israel and another 10 are missing.

He told lawmakers in the House of Commons Monday that some of the missing are feared dead.

Sunak said the people killed and missing in the attack came from more than 30 countries, as well as Israel. He called the attack “an existential strike at the very idea of Israel as a safe homeland for the Jewish people.”

He said Britain supports “absolutely Israel’s right to defend itself, to go after Hamas, take back the hostages, deter further incursions and strengthen its security for the long term … in line with international humanitarian law.”

He said the U.K. has earmarked $12 million to alleviate the “acute humanitarian crisis” in Gaza, and urged Israel and Egypt to open a border crossing to let in aid.

Food shortages across Gaza cause desperation — 10:50 a.m.

By the Associated Press

Across besieged Gaza, food shortages are causing desperation. With trucks full of humanitarian goods idling at the Rafah border, unable to get through, many in Gaza not only have no running water but also don’t have enough food.

Residents said they ate whatever morsels they could find in their fridge from before the war and were scared about the coming days. The worsening shortages were most visible in U.N. shelters, where hundreds of thousands of Palestinians have taken refuge after fleeing intensifying bombardment, and in houses where dozens of family members were sheltering.

Hourslong lines snaked from bakeries, where Palestinians waited anxiously to get whatever basic food they could to distribute among their relatives.

“I have been waiting for 10 hours to get bread ... and of course this amount is not enough,” said Ahmad Salah in Deir al-Balah, where he said he had to feed 20-30 family members. “This is a painful suffering for us.”

People line to buy bread and other supplies in Khan Younis, Gaza, on Sunday. SAMAR ABU ELOUF/NYT

Blinken meets with Israeli officials for second time in a week — 10:30 a.m.

By the Associated Press

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has renewed pledges of American support for Israel in its war against Hamas as he returned to the country for the second time in less than a week.

In Jerusalem on Monday to consult with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other senior officials, Blinken also briefed them about discussions he had with Arab leaders on the conduct of the war and the need to protect civilians.

Blinken “underlined his firm support for Israel’s right to defend itself from Hamas’ terrorism and reaffirmed U.S. determination to provide the Israeli government with what it needs to protect its citizens,” State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement.

Blinken also discussed U.S. efforts with the U.N. and others to provide humanitarian assistance to civilians, and the U.S. commitment to helping in attempts to rescue nearly 200 hostages held by Hamas.

Blinken arrived after a six-nation tour of Arab states during which he heard the concerns of Arab leaders about an impending Israeli ground invasion of Gaza causing a humanitarian catastrophe for Palestinians and possibly igniting a broader regional conflict.

After visiting Israel last Thursday to express U.S. solidarity, Blinken toured the region, meeting with the leaders of Jordan, the Palestinian Authority, Qatar, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Egypt, all of whom have said civilians must be protected and given assistance to survive the Israeli operation.

As those concerns have grown, the U.S. has also stepped up its emphasis on the importance of Israel respecting the laws of war regarding the treatment of civilians as it pursues Hamas. Blinken and other U.S. officials have been exploring ideas on setting up safe zones in the Gaza Strip and ensuring that badly needed humanitarian supplies reach civilians there.

Blinken has twice extended his diplomatic mission and plans to return to Jordan after his visit to Israel.

Netanyahu warns militants in the North: ‘Don’t test us’ — 10:00 a.m.

By the Associated Press

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has warned Hezbollah militants in Lebanon and their Iranian backers that they will pay a high price if they become involved in the war.

Speaking to the Israeli Knesset on Monday, Netanyahu warned Iran and Hezbollah, “Don’t test us in the north. Don’t make the mistake of the past. Today, the price you will pay will be far heavier,” referring to Israel’s 2006 war with Hezbollah.

With a ground invasion of Gaza expected, Israel is preparing for the potential of a new front opening on its northern border with Lebanon, where it has exchanged fire repeatedly with the Hezbollah. The military has ordered residents from 28 Israeli communities close to the border to evacuate.

Gaza hospitals warn they are on the verge of collapse — 9:35 a.m.

By the Associated Press

As the enclave’s food, water and medicine supplies dwindled, all eyes were on the Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt, where trucks carrying badly needed aid have been waiting for days as mediators press for a cease-fire that would allow them to enter Gaza and allow foreigners to leave. Rafah, Gaza’s only connection to Egypt, was shut down nearly a week ago because of Israeli airstrikes.

Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said Israel “has not taken a position to open the crossing from the Gaza side.” The Israeli government did not respond to a request for comment.

Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians sheltering in U.N. facilities are on less than 1 liter of water per day. Hospitals warn they are on the verge of collapse, with emergency generators that power machines like ventilators and incubators down to about one day of fuel and supplies of medicine almost exhausted.

Palestinians wounded in Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip arrived at a hospital in Khan Younis on Monday. Fatima Shbair/Associated Press

Blinken returns to Israel as Biden reportedly considers trip — 9:15 a.m.

By the Associated Press

Secretary of State Antony Blinken returned to Israel for a second time in less than a week after a six-country tour through Arab nations aimed at preventing the fighting from igniting a broader conflict. President Biden is also reportedly considering a trip to Israel, though no plans have been finalized.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Israel for crisis talks, after a tour of Arab nations, at Ben Gurion Airport, near Tel Aviv on Monday. JACQUELYN MARTIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Biden postponed a planned trip to Colorado on Monday to talk about his domestic agenda and instead will hold meetings with top aides on the Israel-Hamas conflict.

In a television interview Sunday night, Biden, who has repeatedly proclaimed support for Israel, said he thought it would be a “big mistake” for the country to reoccupy Gaza.

At the closed Rafah crossing, desperate people wait to escape — 9:00 a.m.

By the Associated Press

Crowds of Palestinian dual nationals waited anxiously at the still-closed Rafah crossing on Monday, sitting on their suitcases or crouching on the floor, comforting crying infants and trying to entertain bored children.

For many, the despair over the impasse was turning to outrage.

“They are supposed to be a developed country, talking about human rights all the time,” Shurouq Alkhazendar, a 34-year-old whose two children are American citizens, said of the United States.

People gathered on the Gaza side of the closed Rafah border crossing with Egypt on Monday. SAMAR ABU ELOUF/NYT

“If you want to do one of the basic things that you are talking about you should protect your citizens first, not leave them all alone suffering and being humiliated in front of the crossing.”

Rafah, Gaza’s only connection to Egypt, was shut down nearly a week ago because of Israeli airstrikes. While people wait to leave on the Gaza side, aid supplies are stalled inside Egypt. Mediators are pressing for a cease-fire.

UN says Gaza, without food, water, or medicine, is being strangled — 8:45 a.m.

By the Associated Press

The U.N.’s Palestinian refugee agency says Gaza “is being strangled” and the number of people seeking shelter at their schools and facilities in the south of the territory is overwhelming.

“If we look at the issue of water — we all know water is life — Gaza is running out of water, and Gaza is running out of life,” said Philippe Lazzarini, the commissioner-general of UNRWA at a press conference in Jerusalem on Sunday.

People lined up to buy bread at a bakery in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, on Sunday. SAMAR ABU ELOUF/NYT

“Soon, I believe, with this there will be no food or medicine either,” he said.

“Last week’s attack on Israel was horrendous,” he said. “The attack and the taking of hostages are a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law. But the answer to killing civilians cannot be to kill more civilians.”

At least 1 million people were forced to flee their homes in the previous week. At least 400,000 displaced people are crammed into UNRWA schools and buildings, and most are not equipped as emergency shelters. Conditions are unsanitary and appalling.

Most of the agency’s 13,000 staff in the Gaza Strip are now displaced or out of their homes, said Lazzarini.

30 Americans killed in Israel, 13 missing, State Department says — 8:30 a.m.

By the Associated Press

The US State Department says the number of Americans killed since the outbreak of war between Israel and Hamas has risen to 30.

“At this time, we can confirm the deaths of 30 U.S. citizens. We extend our deepest condolences to the victims and to the families of all those affected,” the State Department said in a statement released Sunday. The U.S. is also aware of 13 missing citizens and has been in contact with their families.

Hamas militants stormed into Israel on Oct. 7 and murdered more than 1,400 Israelis, the vast majority of them civilians. The militants also kidnapped at least 155 people — a number that includes babies and the elderly — and are holding them hostage in Gaza. Their whereabouts are not publicly known, but their families have been urgently pressing for their release.

“The U.S. government is working around the clock to determine their whereabouts and is working with the Israeli government on every aspect of the hostage crisis, including sharing intelligence and deploying experts from across the United States government to advise the Israeli government on hostage recovery efforts,” the statement said.

The Gaza Health Ministry said 2,670 Palestinians have been killed so far.