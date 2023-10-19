2024 MIAA basketball finals will be back at Tsongas Center, but Hockey East playoffs may be in play

“That could potentially impact the schedule, which we could look at an alternate schedule format — and possibly alternate sites — if we needed to,” said MIAA assistant director Peter Smith, speaking at the first basketball committee meeting of the 2023-24 school year Thursday morning.

It comes with a catch, however: the arena’s availability for at least part of that weekend hinges on the UMass Lowell men’s hockey team, which would host a Hockey East quarterfinal on Saturday, the 16th, if it earns a top four seed. Seeding positions will decided by March 9.

FRANKLIN — The MIAA is scheduled to return to the Tsongas Center for its 10 state basketball state finals on March 15-17, 2024.

“UMass Lowell is very open to being flexible with us with the schedule and we can navigate for the finals. It’s a little bit of a wait and see, but we do have that plan in place.”

It led to a spirited discussion that the association should attempt to return to TD Garden. Until March 2020, eight state semifinals, featuring the boys’ and girls’ champions from the North and South, were held on the parquet floor. That year, COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the state finals.

Since 2021-21, the number of divisions has increased from four to five and the state instituted a statewide tournament.

“I think we’ve really done a disservice to the basketball players of our state,” said Whitman-Hanson AD / boys’ basketball coach Bob Rodgers, whose 2020 team won the final game at the Garden before being declared Division 2 state co-champions with Taconic. “It’s been a tradition the kids aspire to get to, and I think we need to find a way to make it happen.”

He proposed condensing the tournament schedule and having the finals on Monday and Tuesday — the dates the Garden was traditionally set aside for schools.

The six hockey finals will continue to be held at the Garden, a one-day event, while three days of football championships will be crowned at Gillette Stadium, beginning on Wednesday, Nov. 29.

▪ As the tournament management committee looks to finalize the 2024-25 formats in January — particularly in terms of the power seeding system that is being used for a third year — the state basketball coaches association continued its push to adjust the formula so that it prioritizes winning over margin of victory.

In May, the basketball committee approved a motion 13-0-1 to not support a power ranking system that includes margin of victory.

▪ On the floor this winter, the biggest change will be the demise of the 1-and-1 free throws following seven team fouls in a half. It will be replaced with shooting two free throws after the fifth team foul in each quarter – bringing the national federation in line with the NBA and women’s college basketball.

▪ St. Mary’s of Lynn AD / girls’ basketball coach Jeff Newhall was reelected as the chair and Malden High principal Chris Mastrangelo was reelected as secretary while Lawrence High assistant principal Tim Finn was elected as vice chair. Bourne AD / boys’ basketball coach Scott Ashworth, Taunton High principal Scott Holcomb and Kevin Sareault, chairman of the Sandwich school committee, joined the committee.