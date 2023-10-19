For BC sophomore Cutter Gauthier, the NHL can wait — he has work to do for the Eagles

But when he starred for Team USA last May in the World Championship in Latvia and Finland, speculation grew with each game that Gauthier would begin his NHL career sooner than later. When he finished the tournament with seven goals and two assists in 10 games, the commentators for Canada’s The Sports Network seemed certain that he would next be suiting up for the Flyers.

After he was selected with the fifth pick of the 2022 NHL Draft by the Flyers, there was speculation that the forward from Scottsdale, Ariz., would sign with Philadelphia last spring. It seemed that would end when Gauthier announced that he was returning to the Boston College men’s hockey team for his sophomore season.

“That was a super-fun experience, just getting the opportunity to go over there and playing for your country,” said Gauthier, who posted a team-high 37 points on 16 goals and 21 assists for BC as a freshman. “It was definitely in the back of my mind, but I’m a man of my word, and when I said I would come back, I meant it. There was no wavering in me.”

BC fans can be thankful for that. The Eagles are off to a 2-0 start, including a season-opening 2-1 win over defending national champion Quinnipiac in which Gauthier scored the overtime winner.

“His intensity and focus have been outstanding these first six weeks,” said BC coach Greg Brown. “It’s noticeable, the difference from last year to this year. He’s more comfortable. Just the way he goes about everything is at another level.”

A visit to a recent practice found Gauthier sticking around for some extra work, blasting one-timers on freshman goalie Jacob Fowler, who was forced to retrieve another stick after one of Gauthier’s slap shots snapped the blade off.

The workout concluded with Gauthier skating with BC’s three first-round picks from 2023 — Will Smith, Ryan Leonard, and Gabe Perrault — and brushing up on some moves. The trio arrived at Chestnut Hill this fall from the US National Team Development Program, as Gauthier had done the previous year, so the sophomore was familiar with them and their journey.

“They’re all competitive spirits, which is nice,” said Gauthier. “It’s been fun this year.”

Hopefully the fun will continue this weekend as BC, which has vaulted to No. 3 in the latest polls, will be home for a pair of games beginning Friday night against RPI. On Saturday, the Eagles will welcome the second-ranked Denver Pioneers, who are one season removed from winning the national championship at TD Garden in 2022.

The following weekend will bring a visit from ninth-ranked Michigan State for a pair of games before the Eagles launch into their Hockey East schedule in November.

“It’s nice to start that way, but there’s so much hockey to go,” said Brown. “We can have confidence that we had a good start, but we know that we have to be a much better team at the end of the year than we are now. There’s a lot of work ahead.”

No letup for UNH

New Hampshire certainly will not have time to rest on its laurels after toppling Boston University, 6-4, last weekend. Next up is a pair of games with Quinnipiac at the Whittemore Center beginning Friday night.

Coach Mike Souza knows another challenge is on tap for his squad.

“For me, it’s about continuing to grow,” said Souza. “We have to harness the excitement from last week but remember that it doesn’t mean anything for this week, other than that it was a credit because of their attention to detail.

“I told them, ‘You didn’t win the game on Friday. You won the game with your preparation.’ So that’s been our approach this week.”

Fourth-ranked Quinnipiac bounced back from the loss to BC with a pair of wins over AIC last weekend.

Chance to regroup

BU is hoping a trip to Notre Dame for a pair of games will help it get on track after a couple of tough performances last week at UNH and in an exhibition loss to the US National Under-18 team. Junior Jack Hughes is expected to make his debut for the Terriers after missing the first two weeks with an injury. … Before heading to BC, Denver will be at Providence Friday night. The Friars, who moved up to 10 in the latest poll from USCHO.com, will then host RPI Saturday. … UMass hits the road for a pair of games at Minnesota State. … Holy Cross will put its 3-0 record on the line with a pair of games at Robert Morris. … Merrimack, which dropped a pair of games at Arizona State last weekend, will plays its first two games at home this weekend against a pair of ECAC schools. The Warriors will face Clarkson Friday and St. Lawrence Sunday.

Follow Andrew Mahoney @GlobeMahoney.