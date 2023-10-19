BC swimmers and divers seek court order lifting suspension for alleged hazing

A Middlesex County judge, acting on a 39-page legal document that contains new information about the alleged misconduct, has scheduled a hearing for next Tuesday to consider the request by 37 swimmers and divers for a temporary restraining order that would permit the 67-member team to resume competition.

The most serious allegation — cited by a BC official and rebutted by several athletes’ parents — involved freshman team members being instructed to binge-drink and consume their vomit.

More than half of Boston College’s swimming and diving team is seeking a preliminary court order to lift the university’s indefinite suspension of the program during an internal investigation for alleged hazing.

The swimmers and divers also are seeking unspecified financial damages, alleging the university’s mishandling of the case not only has harmed them physically, emotionally, and psychologically but hurt their reputations, their educations, and their future economic and career prospects.

The lawsuit claims that BC’s athletic department “universally sought to dismantle the BC Swimming and Diving Team in its entirety by engaging in a series of unprecedented and egregious actions,” culminating with the suspension.

The office of BC athletic director James Blake announced Sept. 20 that it was suspending the team after determining that “hazing had occurred with the program.” The university issued a statement later that day saying it would open an investigation into the allegations.

The next day, lawyers for 28 swimmers and divers accused BC of prematurely reaching the conclusion that hazing had occurred. In the lawsuit, the swimmers and divers said BC “falsely and recklessly” stated hazing had occurred. They said the suspension “brought their entire competition season to a screeching halt before any investigation was concluded.”

BC spokesman Jack Dunn said in a statement, “The investigation and University conduct process involving these credible and serious allegations of hazing is ongoing through the Office of the Dean of Students, and will continue undeterred by any threats of legal action.”

The hazing allegations stem from three team parties over Labor Day weekend. On Sept. 11, the suit states, BC associate athletic director Reggie Terry informed seven junior male members of the team who live in an off-campus residence in Brighton known as “Kirk” or the “Swim House” that they were indefinitely suspended “due to a statement someone made related to alleged alcohol consumption” there.

The juniors said Terry referred to a rape that allegedly occurred on campus, unrelated to the swim team. The reference caused “confusion amongst the seven swimmers who felt as though they were being compared to rapists.”

Nine days later, Blake told the entire team it was indefinitely suspended. During the meeting, the lawsuit claims, Blake acknowledged that the entire team might not have been involved yet “called the students ‘disgusting,’ while berating and humiliating them.”

Swimming and diving is a non-revenue sport at BC. The swimmers and divers assert in their lawsuit that the university would not indefinitely suspend a revenue sport such as football based on alleged underage drinking.

The 37 swimmers and divers who filed the suit, identified as John and Jane Does, include 18 males and 19 females. Among them are six freshmen, 10 sophomores, 12 juniors, and nine seniors. They allege they have suffered extreme emotional distress as they have been ostracized by their peers, harassed, ridiculed, embarrassed, and called “hazers.”

Several parents told the Globe last month that underage drinking occurred at the parties but no one was coerced to drink or consume vomit.

“This is a crime in search of a victim,” one parent said. “It has been totally blown out of proportion.”

The lawsuit specifically seeks damages for denial of basic fairness, defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and selective enforcement related to Title IX, which bars discrimination based on gender in education.

Bob Hohler can be reached at robert.hohler@globe.com.