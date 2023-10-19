History has lessons about the dangers of Bill Belichick’s concentrated power in Foxborough

But if you, like me, were fortunate enough to have the right history teacher — in this case a voluble Brit named A. Graham Down — you might be familiar with a declaration of Lord Acton’s that has resounded through the ages.

You may not be familiar with John Emerich Edward Dalberg-Acton (1834-1902), 1st Baron Acton, Marquess of Groppoli, known in historical circles simply as “Lord Acton.”

However heretical a thought this might have seemed not all that long ago, is it possible that quote might now be applied to someone we know? I mean, the Patriots are now unavoidably in the race to be declared The Worst Team In The NFL. You can’t get more absolutely corrupted than that.

Advertisement

The New England Patriots have been Bill Belichick’s domain since 2000. What he says goes. Oh sure, many subordinates have carried many titles, but don’t think any of their opinions, especially any involving personnel decisions, carried much weight. In the end, it was Emperor Bill with the thumbs up or thumbs down.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Yes, there was one obvious exception, that being the case of Jimmy Garoppolo. There is no way Bill Belichick wanted to trade Jimmy Garoppolo. He thought he had just found the successor to Tom Brady. But there was also no way Bob Kraft would part with a quarterback who was a surrogate brother to his own sons. Belichick accepted what was 50 cents on the dollar to send Garoppolo to the best home he could find and not some pigskin Siberia.

The interesting thing is that we New Englanders have lived through this once before. Rick Pitino was once granted equal dictatorial powers. It still grates to look at a vintage NBA Guide and see Rick Pitino listed as the Boston Celtics “president/head coach” while Red Auerbach is given the ceremonial title of “co-chairman of the board” with one Stephen Schram. (No offense, Mr. Schram.)

Advertisement

Emperor Rick had no direct overseer, so when he immediately set about dismantling the team, there was no one to warn him not to foolishly discard Rick Fox, a born Celtic who would win multiple rings with the Lakers, and David Wesley, who defended well and shot threes, and thus would have been an ideal Coach Pitino player.

Things never got better. Coach Pitino was continually undone by GM/president Pitino, whose eye for collegiate talent was never properly transferred to identify NBA talent. After three-plus dismal seasons, he walked out of here in January of 2001 with a 102-146 record.

After three-plus dismal seasons, Rick Pitino left the Celtics in January of 2001 with a 102-146 record. DAVIS, JIM GLOBE STAFF PHOTO

We also lived through L’Affaire Parcells, when The Tuna clashed with Patriots player personnel director Bobby Grier over who was going to “shop for the groceries,” as Bill Parcells colorfully put it. Perhaps Parcells had forgotten that during his glory days with the Giants, the team functioned smoothly with George Young selecting the groceries and Chef Parcells fixing two championship meals.

I also will submit the 1980s Lakers, who reached the NBA Finals eight times, winning five championships, with a clear delineation of roles. The owner (Dr. Jerry Buss) owned, the GM (Jerry West) GMed, and the coaches (Paul Westhead, Pat Riley) coached. And such luminaries as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Magic Johnson played quite well.

Advertisement

Let’s not forget that we also had another celebrated all-powerful sports figure. There was this Auerbach guy, remember? Or if you don’t remember, perhaps you’ve heard of him.

There was never a more powerful sports figure in this town than Red Auerbach was from 1950 till 1966. He was the coach and GM for an owner, Walter Brown, a hockey guy who admitted he knew nothing about basketball. No meddling problems there.

Red operated in an era when there were no assistant coaches, no player personnel directors, no traveling secretaries … just Red Auerbach. He was the Boston Celtics. In many ways, he was the direct predecessor to the guy in Foxborough.

Except …

Except that he downgraded willingly. Though he looked indeterminately middle-aged from his 30s till his death at age 89 in 2006, the astonishing fact is that he was just 48 when he coached his last game (a Game 7 championship winner, of course) on April 28, 1966. He no longer needed to have it ALL.

Red Auerbach is the lone exception to the idea that absolute power leads to absolute corruption. Paul J. Maguire/Globe Staff

Bill Belichick is 71, and it doesn’t appear he is going anywhere, at least not voluntarily.

Emperor Bill has a constituency of one, and we know who that is. Some people are suggesting that Bob Kraft is starting to sour on his Coach/GM/Whatever, but I have a hard time buying that. Bob Kraft owes some of his wealth, and all of his celebrity, to many people associated with the Patriots over the years, but most of all, to two men: Bill Belichick and Tom Brady.

Advertisement

There are millionaire and billionaire businessmen aplenty, but Bob Kraft isn’t going to red-carpet openings and glam cocktail parties in the Hamptons where he can hobnob with celebs if he weren’t the owner of the six-time Super Bowl champion New England Patriots. This, of course, is where Bill Belichick comes in.

Bill Belichick could make it easy for the man who has signed all those lucrative paychecks if he would channel his inner Auerbach and bow out gracefully, but who among us would like to bet on that?

By the way, Coach, we love the way you slammed that Microsoft tablet last week.

Fire Bill Belichick? Bob Ryan isn’t so sure Share WATCH: In Bill we bust? With the legendary Patriots coach’s job on the line, correspondent Bob Ryan weighs in.









Bob Ryan can be reached at robert.ryan@globe.com.