Bruins at Sharks: Well-rested Bruins open four-game road trip in San Jose

It feels like forever since the last time the Bruins were on the ice.
The Bruins have been off since Saturday, when they beat the Predators, 3-2, for a second consecutive win that came down to the final minutes. San Jose, meanwhile, is still looking to crack the win column after the Hurricanes rallied for four third-period goals to overtake them in a 6-3 decision Tuesday.
In the five days that have passed since the last game, coach Jim Montgomery had plenty of time to tinker with the team’s line combinations. Most notably, rookie Matt Poitras centered Brad Marchand (left) and Morgan Geekie (right) in a top-six combination during Wednesday’s practice.
Linus Ullmark will start in goal for the Bruins, his second start of the season but first in eight days because of the quirky schedule.
Here’s your preview.
When: 10:30 p.m.
Where: SAP Center, San Jose, Calif.
TV, radio: NESN, WBZ-FM 98.5
Line: Boston -275
Over/under: 6.0
Bruins
Season record: 2-0-0. Vs. spread: 1-1. Over/under: 0-2
Last 10 games: 6-4-0. Vs. spread: 4-6. Over/under: 6-4
Sharks
Season record: 0-2-1. Vs. spread: 1-2. Over/under: 1-2
Last 10 games: 1-7-2. Vs. spread: 3-7. Over/under: 6-3, 1 push
Season to date
Goals scored: Boston 6, San Jose 5
Goals allowed: Boston 3, San Jose 11
Power-play percentage: Boston 25.0, San Jose: 16.7
Penalty minutes: Boston 27, San Jose 31
Penalty-kill percentage: Boston 100.0, San Jose 76.9
Faceoffs won percentage: Boston 51.7, San Jose 53.2
Stat of the day: In two games, the Bruins have scored just two five-on-five goals.
Notes: The Bruins scored two goals on the power play Saturday, both by James van Riemsdyk. Meanwhile, they killed all seven of the Predators’ power plays. ... David Pastrnak scored his third goal in two games on an impressive penalty-shot move against the Predators. ... Poitras, 19, recorded his first NHL point in the season-opening win over the Blackhawks. ... San Jose’s Tomas Hertl dished two assists in the loss to Carolina, while newcomer Mackenzie Blackwood made 36 saves in his second straight start in goal.
Practice lines: Pavel Zacha centering David Pastrnak (right) and Jake DeBrusk (left); Matt Poitras centering Brad Marchand (left) and Morgan Geekie (right); Johnny Beecher centering Milan Lucic (left) and Jakub Lauko (right).
Emma can be reached at emma.healy@globe.com or on X @_EmmaHealy_.