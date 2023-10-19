Bruins at Sharks: Well-rested Bruins open four-game road trip in San Jose

It feels like forever since the last time the Bruins were on the ice.

The Bruins have been off since Saturday, when they beat the Predators, 3-2, for a second consecutive win that came down to the final minutes. San Jose, meanwhile, is still looking to crack the win column after the Hurricanes rallied for four third-period goals to overtake them in a 6-3 decision Tuesday.

In the five days that have passed since the last game, coach Jim Montgomery had plenty of time to tinker with the team’s line combinations. Most notably, rookie Matt Poitras centered Brad Marchand (left) and Morgan Geekie (right) in a top-six combination during Wednesday’s practice.