Carles Gil, Dave Romney receive first of this year’s Revolution team awards

As the MLS playoffs approach, the Revolution have begun doling out team awards, which are given to players determined by a variety of criteria.
Captain Carles Gil, a former MLS MVP, won the Revolution Team MVP and Players’ Player of the Year awards, while Dave Romney won Defender of the Year.
The Revolution Team MVP is voted on by the fans. It is Gil’s third time in five years winning the award. His three Team MVPs are tied for the most in club history with Joe-Max Moore and Taylor Twellman. It is also Gil’s third time winning the Players’ Player of the Year, as voted by his teammates. This season, Gil received his third MLS All-Star selection and scored a career-high 11 goals and tallied 14 assists, making him the first player in Revolution history to record multiple 10-goal, 10-assist seasons.
The Defender of the Year award is determined by local media, and Romney was the obvious choice. The center back, who was acquired from Nashville SC prior to the season, has played every minute of the MLS season. If he plays a full game Saturday, he will be the only outfield player in MLS to play every minute this season. Romney leads the league in clearances (154) and blocks (31), and is second among defenders in aerial duels won with 110.
The remaining awards will be announced later in the week. Humanitarian of the Year is determined by the Revolution community relations team, Academy Player of the Year is determined by the Revolution technical staff, and the Golden Boot will be given to the player with the most goals in the regular season.
The awards will be given out prior to the regular-season finale Saturday at Gillette Stadium against the Philadelphia Union at 6 p.m.
