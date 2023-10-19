Carles Gil, Dave Romney receive first of this year’s Revolution team awards

As the MLS playoffs approach, the Revolution have begun doling out team awards, which are given to players determined by a variety of criteria.

Captain Carles Gil, a former MLS MVP, won the Revolution Team MVP and Players’ Player of the Year awards, while Dave Romney won Defender of the Year.

The Revolution Team MVP is voted on by the fans. It is Gil’s third time in five years winning the award. His three Team MVPs are tied for the most in club history with Joe-Max Moore and Taylor Twellman. It is also Gil’s third time winning the Players’ Player of the Year, as voted by his teammates. This season, Gil received his third MLS All-Star selection and scored a career-high 11 goals and tallied 14 assists, making him the first player in Revolution history to record multiple 10-goal, 10-assist seasons.