Celtics end preseason on a resounding note, dominating the Hornets

The Celtics open the regular season Wednesday against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Derrick White finished with 15 points, Kristaps Porzingis added 14 and Jayson Tatum and Jrue Holiday each scored 11. No Celtics starter played more than 23 minutes.

Boston won four of its five preseason games, the lone loss coming when they rested their first unit against the Knicks. Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 20 points, including four 3-pointers. Brown looked as comfortable as he has all preseason on the long-range shot, a good sign for the Celtics offense.

CHARLOTTE — The Celtics ended their preseason with another impressive performance with their starting lineup dominating their Charlotte counterparts in a 127-99 win Thursday at Spectrum Center. The Celtics led by as many as 40 points.

Observations:

▪ With Al Horford staying in Boston for rest, the Celtics used their smaller lineup — with Tatum at power forward and Porzingis at center — to overwhelm the Hornets. The ball was whipping around the floor for open shots, and the Celtics shot 48.6 percent and led by 26 points at the break.

▪ The Hornets looked completely frazzled and uninterested. They committed 24 turnovers, clanged countless shots and the played with little energy. In one sequence, after a missed defensive assignment allowed Payton Pritchard to hit an open 3-pointer, LaMelo Ball looked back at his coach Steve Clifford with a “hey, that wasn’t my man” expression. Ball led Charlotte with 16 points.

▪ Neemias Queta was the first big man off the bench as the Celtics continue to examine their backup center role. Queta finished with 12 points, 10 in the third quarter, with seven rebounds in 13 minutes. The two-way contract player is an intriguing prospect because of his toughness and ability to rebound.

▪ Coach Joe Mazzulla played most of the regulars as the club has five days off before their season opener. . And when Mazzulla makes an unsolicited point during a media session, it means something is burning on his mind. This time, he implored observers not to blow the starting lineup out of proportion.

The Celtics essentially have six starters for five spots — Tatum, Brown, White, Porzingis, Horford and Holiday. He has brought Holiday and Horford off the bench during the preseason and said he could alternate lineups depending on the matchup.

“They’re not our starters,” Mazzulla said. “They’re our first five guys to start the game from (minutes) 12 to 7. We can’t get into this narrative of Al sacrificing, Jrue sacrificing. I have to sacrifice, our assistants have to sacrifice. All 17, 18 players are going to be asked to do things they don’t want to do. If we want to win, we all have to lose at something. We’re all going to lose a little bit of ourselves and that is the goal.

“That’s the narrative. I think all of our guys are open minded to understand that if we want to win together, we have to lose individually at stuff. That’s the route we’re going to take.”

▪ Holiday was asked why he chose No. 4 as his jersey number. Every new Celtic comments that the organization is short on popular numbers so the selection is thin. But Holiday said he chose 4 because of him and his three siblings (4), his wife and two children (4) and as a tribute to Isaiah Thomas, who wore 4 for the Celtics and made two All-Star teams. Thomas offered his blessing on social media.

The two played against each other more than a decade ago in the then Pac-10/Pac-12, and Thomas played with Holiday’s brother Justin at the University of Washington.

“One, Isaiah Thomas, growing up and playing against him and what he did here (in Boston) is awesome,” Holiday said.

Thomas read Holiday’s comments on X (Twitter) and said he’s been close to the Holiday family for 15 years and responded “That’s my dawg. Go kill that (expletive) familyyyy.”

Forward Lamar Stevens said he chose No. 77 because of the limited numbers offered. The Celtics have 24 retired numbers.

