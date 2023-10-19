scorecardresearch Skip to main content
HS GIRLS' VOLLEYBALL: TOP 20

EMass girls’ volleyball: Newton South makes a point with statement win, surges to No. 8 in Globe Top 20

By AJ Traub Globe Correspondent,Updated October 19, 2023, 23 minutes ago

A five-set victory in Needham got the Newton South girls’ volleyball team back on track after being swept by Natick just two games prior. That win puts the Lions at No. 8 in this week’s Globe Top 20 poll, headlined by Newton North and Barnstable.

Though South has not been able to string together more than three consecutive wins since mid-September, the win proves that the team, led by sophomore hitter Giani Boerner, can hold up against the best.

Another team trending up and letting young players shine is Brookline, which enters the top 20 with five-set wins over Weston and Natick. The Warriors fell to both these teams in five sets earlier, starting 0-3 in such games. After working on their stamina, the team started converting those final frames into wins. Canton’s undefeated season continued, after the Bulldogs took down Attleboro and Bishop Feehan in back-to-back days. They are the undisputed champion of the Hockomock and the top Division 2 team in the Globe’s poll.

Records based on scores reported to the Globe.

The Globe’s Top 20 girls’ volleyball poll

The Globe poll as of Oct. 19, 2023. Teams were selected by the Globe sports staff.

No.TeamRecordPrevious
1.Newton North15-1-01
2.Barnstable14-2-03
3.Needham11-3-02
4.Canton16-0-05
5.Attleboro11-4-04
6.Bishop Feehan15-3-06
7.Andover14-2-07
8.Newton South11-3-014
9.Franklin11-2-08
10.Natick8-4-012
11.Ipswich14-0-09
12.Melrose14-1-011
13.Brookline10-6-0
14.Weston14-3-016
15.Oliver Ames11-3-010
16.Haverhill14-1-013
17.Dartmouth12-2-017
18.Boston Latin11-3-015
19.North Quincy10-3-019
20.Acton-Boxborough8-4-018

AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.

