EMass girls’ volleyball: Newton South makes a point with statement win, surges to No. 8 in Globe Top 20

A five-set victory in Needham got the Newton South girls’ volleyball team back on track after being swept by Natick just two games prior. That win puts the Lions at No. 8 in this week’s Globe Top 20 poll, headlined by Newton North and Barnstable.

Though South has not been able to string together more than three consecutive wins since mid-September, the win proves that the team, led by sophomore hitter Giani Boerner, can hold up against the best.

Another team trending up and letting young players shine is Brookline, which enters the top 20 with five-set wins over Weston and Natick. The Warriors fell to both these teams in five sets earlier, starting 0-3 in such games. After working on their stamina, the team started converting those final frames into wins. Canton’s undefeated season continued, after the Bulldogs took down Attleboro and Bishop Feehan in back-to-back days. They are the undisputed champion of the Hockomock and the top Division 2 team in the Globe’s poll.