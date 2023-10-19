Even Torey Lovullo second-guessed taking out Brandon Pfaadt, but it paid off with an NLCS win for the Diamondbacks

Did we mention he had thrown only 70 pitches in a scoreless game against the Philadelphia Phillies?

“I was booing myself,” said the manager of the Arizona Diamondbacks, who took his starting pitcher, Brandon Pfaadt, out of Game 3 of the National League Championship Series on Thursday despite his ongoing two-hit shutout with nine strikeouts.

PHOENIX — Torey Lovullo knew what was coming as he hit the top step of the dugout with two outs in the top of the sixth inning.

The scoreboard instructed the sellout crowd of 47,075 to cheer before the game. No direction was needed to boo Lovullo.

“Am I an idiot if I take him out of the game with nine strikeouts at 5⅔ [innings]? Those are the things that I’m asking,” Lovullo said.

Lovullo did the right thing — and not because Arizona won the game, 2-1, on a Ketel Marte single off Craig Kimbrel in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Pfaadt is a rookie who had a 5.72 ERA during the season. The Phillies had Kyle Schwarber, Trea Turner, and Bryce Harper coming to the plate.

Predictive analytics compel managers to take their starters out of the game before they face the top of the order for the third time. Common sense would tell you not to take a chance with a rookie against that trio, not with your team already down 2-0 in the series.

A single and a homer and Lovullo is the idiot who didn’t go to his well-rested bullpen. Only one team has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit in a League Championship Series and these Diamondbacks are not the 2004 Red Sox.

Lovullo signaled his intentions on Wednesday, saying his goal for Pfaadt was 18 batters, give or take four. Pfaadt gave him 18.

“I’m guessing he had 15-18 more pitches, max,” Lovullo said. “Why run through that portion of the lineup?”

Pfaadt had faced 75 hitters a third time in one game this season. They were 27 of 68 (.397) with 14 extra-base hits.

Like every other team, the Diamondbacks have a team of analysts who supply the manager with data. Unlike other teams, Lovullo has Brent Strom, a 75-year-old pitching coach who may be the best at what he does.

He was on board with the move. So was bench coach Jeff Banister.

“I know it’s a very unpopular decision,” Lovullo said. “But we have great information and a road map that when there’s limited emotion and limited stimulus, what’s the best decision to move this thing forward and control a very, very potent offense.”

In other words, listen to your people in the dugout, not the ones in the stands.

Credit Lovullo with the courage of his convictions. Before this season he had managed four playoff games and lost three of them. He’s also working without a contract for next season, although that should be taken care of soon enough.

Pfaadt didn’t make a face or put his hands on his hips. He handed the ball to his manager and walked off to cheers.

Another rookie Arizona pitcher with double a’s, Andrew Saalfrank, came in and walked Schwarber before getting Turner to bounce into a force play.

Wonder if David Aardsma was watching?

Pfaadt said he wanted to face Schwarber. But pitchers have been trained to go as hard as they can for as long as they can.

“I’m a competitor. I want to keep going, everybody does,” Pfaadt said. “But at the end of the day you just have to trust his decision and move forward. Go to the bullpen, let them do their jobs.”

Saalfrank, Ryan Thompson, Kevin Ginkel, and Paul Sewald held the Phillies to one run on one hit. The run came on a wild pitch.

As effectively as Lovullo handled the pitching, Arizona’s base running was nearly fatal.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. doubled in the tying run in the seventh inning. He was on third with one out when the Phillies turned a double play and retreated back to third instead of breaking to the plate.

Gurriel was thrown out at the plate in the ninth inning trying to score. But Marte saved Arizona with a single to right field. It was Arizona’s first LCS victory since 2001.

Marte’s hit allowed his manager to laugh after the game.

“I’m sure I was the most unpopular guy in the city of Phoenix, in the downtown area, and maybe in the entire state of Arizona, right?” Lovullo said.

“I want everybody to know who is trying to think along with me that we have a strategy. I have a strategy for everything that’s done. Everything that’s done has been well talked about. It’s not just analytics. I know how quickly playoff baseball can change.”

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him @PeteAbe.