For former Red Sox coach Brian Butterfield, the NLCS coaching showdown between Rob Thomson and Torey Lovullo is must-see TV

“I told her and her husband that I loved both of the managers so much I just had to see the game,” said Butterfield, now retired from a career in baseball that started in 1979 when he was signed by the Yankees after playing at the University of Maine.

For some, following the game on the radio would have sufficed. But Butterfield wanted to soak in the moment and stopped at his sister’s home to watch on television.

PHOENIX — Brian Butterfield was driving across New Hampshire back to his home in Maine when Game 1 of the National League Championship Series started on Monday night.

Butterfield has known Phillies manager Rob Thomson since 1990 when they were minor league coaches with the Yankees. They were on the same coaching staff at Double A Albany in 1993, forging a friendship that has remained strong since.

Thomson goes back to 1987 with Torey Lovullo when they were briefly teammates at Single A Lakeland in the Detroit system. Thomson was nearing the end of his playing career, while Lovullo was at the beginning after being drafted out of UCLA.

Lovullo bounced to the Yankees organization in 1991. But he didn’t get to know Butterfield well until 2011 when they were coaches in Toronto under John Farrell.

“Two people who were really impactful in my life,” Butterfield said. “Outstanding baseball people but even better people. They mean a lot to me.”

Butterfield and Lovullo came to the Red Sox with Farrell in 2013. Lovullo was the bench coach and Butterfield the third base coach and infield coach. Thomson was third base coach of the Yankees at that point, his toils in the minor leagues having paid off with a job at the highest level.

Phillies manager Rob Thomson (left) shakes hands with Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo. They were teammates 36 years ago in the Detroit system. Norm Hall/Getty

“I actually got to know [Lovullo] a little bit better as we got into the big leagues,” Thomson said. “He is a really good baseball man. Really good man, very humble. He cares about his players. He cares about the game and respects the game.”

Lovullo left the Sox after the 2016 season to become Arizona’s manager. Thomson left the Yankees after the ‘17 season and joined the Phillies as Joe Girardi’s bench coach.

He became manager in June of 2022 when Girardi was fired and led Philadelphia to the World Series.

“When he got that position last year, I knew how hard he worked,” Lovullo said. “For everybody that gets to sit in that seat, there are challenges, and he’s accepted those challenges, and his team has been excelling ever since. I’m happy for him every single day.”

That leaves Butterfield in the middle.

“They’re both doing exactly what they should be doing,” he said. “It’s a long time coming as far as becoming managers. It should have happened long before this.

“I’m rooting for both of them. It just makes me happy to see them on this stage.”

The Diamondbacks got back in the series with a 2-1 victory Thursday. Ketel Marte delivered a walk-off single in the ninth inning off Craig Kimbrel. The Phillies now have a 2-1 series lead with Game 4 on Friday night.

Butterfield stayed with the Red Sox through the 2017 season before stints with the Cubs (2018-19) and Angels (2020-21). Now 66, he is retired.

Or maybe not. Lovullo, 58, tried to hire Butterfield as a spring training instructor this season to fill in for some coaches who were away for the World Baseball Classic.

“I thought we had him,” Lovullo said. “But he likes what he has going with his family in Maine. I understand that. Maybe it’ll happen eventually.”

Thomson feels the same way. He’d welcome having Butterfield around his team but appreciates his friend’s desire to stay in Maine.

“Butter is one of a kind,” Thomson said. “He loves the game. I can’t begin to tell you how much we talked about the game and trying to make players better.”

Butterfield is thrilled to see Lovullo succeeding in Arizona with general manager Mike Hazen, another Red Sox expatriate. He also sees Thomson working for the right executive in Dave Dombrowski.

“Torey did everything he had to do to prepare to become a manager,” Butterfield said. “I watched his teams in spring training and they were prepared. With Thoms, he’s the right person for that team with those players. It’s a great fit.”

Thomson, 60, gave some thought to retiring after the World Series last season. But after talking it over with his family, he agreed to a two-year contract. Will he have the same conversation this year? “No chance,” Thomson said. “I’m having too much fun right now.”

Butterfield will be watching. Even if that requires a detour.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com.