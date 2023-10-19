Jack Higgins, Owen Mordas make a winning connection for Bishop Feehan in a triple-overtime road win at Bishop Fenwick

On a second-and-10 call in the third overtime, the senior receiver made sure junior quarterback Owen Mordas also noticed what Higgins had seen all game — the Bishop Fenwick defense retreating to the line of scrimmage slowly.

PEABODY — Jack Higgins let out a scream louder than ever before in the defining moment of Bishop Feehan’s Catholic Central Large showdown against host Bishop Fenwick at Donaldson Stadium.

The Bishop Feehan football team celebrates its 29-26 victory over host Bishop Fenwick in triple-overtime at Donaldson Stadium in Peabody.

So Mordas took a quick snap, turned to his right, and lofted a ball 6 yards past the line of scrimmage to Higgins, who took it in the final 4 yards on his only touch of the game to help the 19th-ranked Shamrocks clinch the division title with a thrilling 29-26 victory.

“I thought they would get someone out there but they never did,” Higgins said. “It’s a blackout. I just remember waiting for the ball.”

Mordas (11-of-22 passing, 144 yards) said the only part of the final play that went as drawn up was it being a pass. Mordas rallied Feehan to the line of scrimmage quickly, got an immediate snap and saw a wide-open Higgins with room to spare near the opposing sideline.

“We came in pregame and knew that they weren’t going to get lined up as fast, so the whole last week of practice was just getting off the line quickly,” Mordas said.

Feehan (6-1), ranked sixth in the MIAA’s Division 2 Power Rankings, rallied from a 14-0 deficit. The Shamrocks struggled with Fenwick’s wildcat offense early, with the Crusaders (5-2) snapping to a trio of players — junior quarterback Brayden Clifford and senior running backs Luke Connolly and Anthony Nichols.

Bishop Feehan senior running back David Quinn (No. 23) carried 25 times for 86 yards and a pair of touchdowns on runs of 2 and 3 yards for the Shamrocks. laurie swope

Undeterred, Feehan got going behind powerful senior running back David Quinn (25 carries, 86 yards, 2 touchdowns), who capped a 14-play, 71-yard drive with a 2-yard touchdown and later added a 3-yard score following teammate Brett McCaffery’s interception on Fenwick’s next offensive snap. With the ball at the 15, Feehan went to Quinn four straight times and tied the game with 1:26 to play in the half after an Austin Clemente extra point.

Fenwick’s Aidan Silva connected on a 29-yarder to make it 17-14 on the first possession of the half. Clemente tied the game with 7:58 left in the fourth on a 37-yarder, the final points of regulation

In overtime, Silva and Clemente twice traded field goals before Higgins scampered into the end zone to win it.

Fenwick was determined to win the league title, the best possible scenario if the school’s Monday hearing at Lawrence District Court does not result in a reversal of the MIAA’s full-year, all-sports postseason ban.

“That was their Super Bowl and we knew we’d get their best shot,” said Feehan coach Bryan Pinabell. “That’s a proud program with an incredible coaching staff and we knew we’d be in for it.”



