Jim Montgomery is looking for a little life from the Bruins as they begin West Coast swing

“I wasn’t happy with the energy,” he said. “I thought we were very lackadaisical.”

So, the Bruins coach lit a fire under his team for the second straight day, letting his charges know he wasn’t happy with the tempo at the morning skate prior to Thursday night’s game against the Sharks at the SAP Center.

The coach didn’t put a lot of stock in the team being a bit foggy because of the cross-country trip.

“I mean, yeah, but they’re all excuses, right?” Montgomery said. “We came out two days early so that we could get ready to give ourselves the best chance of success tonight and we got to be ready to go tonight.”

Despite the 2-0 start, Montgomery wants his club to generate more scoring chances, which is why he tinkered with his lines during the unusually long gap between games.

“I’m looking forward to our team playing better hockey for 60 minutes,” said the coach.

The Sharks (0-2-1) have struggled and Montgomery warned his team against being complacent or risk getting bitten at the Shark Tank.

“The [Sharks] play really fast in transition, so we got to be aware of that on our rush defense,” the coach said. “And I think as good as they are going one way, the other way, they’re young, so if we can hang on the pucks and make them defend, I think it’s going to allow us to get quality scoring chances, but you’ve got to be willing to hang on the pucks if it’s something that thought we did well at the second half of practice [Wednesday].”

Among the line changes is Jake DeBrusk shifting to left wing with Pavel Zacha at center and David Pastrnak on the right.

DeBrusk’s speed and net drive could help open things up for his Czech mates, allowing them time and space to create plays.

“I’m comfortable with both those guys and it’s exciting,” DeBrusk said. “Obviously, they’re a good rush line and I think I can help out with that.”

With just two practices and a morning skate under their belts, the trio will continue to work out the kinks and get a feel for each other during the three-games-in-four-nights California stretch.

While DeBrusk acknowledged the pressure to build chemistry quickly, he believes it’s something that must come naturally.

“I think it’s one of those things that it’s not going to be a painting in the first game by any means, but at the same time you try to take little wins, little things and pick up on guy’s tendencies,” said DeBrusk. “I think that that’s what it’s been pretty much for me for all of training camp. I feel like I had probably about five or six practices with [Charlie Coyle and Brad Marchand] before we played. And even still, I think every player wants more reps with whoever you’re playing with. And at the same time, that’s where it kind of comes more organically. But I’ve been in these positions for six or seven years now and I think that’s one of those things where I’m pretty good friends with both of them, so I just want to do whatever I can to help.”

Thursday marked the 57th anniversary of Bobby Orr’s first game with the Bruins. The wunderkind from Parry Sound, Ontario, collected an assist in a 6-2 win over the Red Wings at Boston Garden.

Montgomery, a noted hockey historian who got to play golf with Orr this past summer, recalled his favorite memory.

“I think the best one was when he was shorthanded and he took the puck and he went all the way down the ice and he brought it all the way back and picked up his own glove behind the net and went down to the other end,” said Montgomery. “It was like men against boys. That’s probably my favorite memory.”

Montgomery wasn’t aware of one aspect of Orr’s game until he started doing some research.

“I didn’t realize before seeing those documentaries how tough he was,” said the coach. “He’s not a guy you wanted to mess with. He’d come after you.”

Linus Ullmark is scheduled to get the start in net Thursday. Look for Jeremy Swayman to start against the Kings (Saturday) and Ullmark to be back between the pipes against the Ducks (Sunday) ... General manager Don Sweeney and team president Cam Neely are on the trip and watched the morning skate from the club seats ... Montgomery Street runs right behind the Shark Tank ... Pastrnak tried his hidden-puck trick breakaway on Swayman and the goalie denied him and was quite pleased with himself, doing a mini solo celebration ... Patrick Marleau’s No. 12 is the only retired number hanging from the Shark Tank rafters. Marleau is the franchise leader in a bunch of categories, including games (1,607), goals (522), and points (1,111). He’ll likely soon have company when Joe Thornton gets around to officially retiring. The Jumbo One is the franchise’s leader in assists (804) and plus/minus (plus-161) ... Former UMass standout Mario Ferraro is alternate captain for the Sharks.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him @globejimmcbride.