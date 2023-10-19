Morenel Castro dazzles in Kipp Academy’s Commonwealth Small victory over Whittier

The senior wide receiver took a first quarter punt to the sideline and used a burst of speed for a 50-yard touchdown return for the Panthers (6-1 overall, 3-0 league).

Morenel Castro broke things open early for the Kipp Academy football team in a 36-16 Commonwealth Small victory Thursday night at Whittier.

At the end of the first half, senior quarterback Chanel Gutierrez (12-of-18 passing, 235 yards, 4 TDs) hit Andrew Gonzales (3 receptions, 90 yards, TD) on a 10-yard dig route before Gonzales flipped a lateral to a streaking Castro, who took it 64 yards for a touchdown.

Castro finished with 117 receiving yards, 26 rushing yards, and two touchdowns, as the Panthers sealed at least a share of the league title.

“When [Castro is] on, he’s the best athlete on the field,” said KIPP coach Jim Rabbitt. “It’s just a matter of getting him in the right places to get him the ball, and tonight he excelled.”

Ashland 21, Medfield 6 — Cam Antoniuk and Jason Crispin combined for over 350 yards rushing with the offensive line starring for the Clockers (4-3) in a Tri-Valley win.

Everett 56, Malden 0 — Carlos Rodrigues tossed touchdown passes of 36 (Jayden Prophete), 43 (Christian Zamor), 3 and 23 yards (Jaysaun Coggins) for the Crimson Tide (6-1) in the Greater Boston League win. Zamor also scored on a 46-yard rush.

Holliston 49, Hopkinton 7 — Connor Teague rushed for a 20-yard score, returned the opening kickoff of the second half for an 80-yard touchdown, and kicked seven extra points to lead the Panthers (4-3) in a Tri-Valley League win.

Mansfield 49, Oliver Ames 0 — Nolan Bordieri tallied two rushing touchdowns for the visiting Hornets (4-3) in the Hockomock League win that featured six different players finding the end zone. Andrew Burnham also hauled in a 45-yard receiving score from Connor Curtis.

Newton South 20, Waltham 19 — Junior quarterback Charlie Vyadro completed 22 of 31 passes for 288 yards and three touchdowns to Paxton Boyd, and Charles Carpenter-Simmons provided the sealing interception with 1:43 left in regulation to lift the Lions (4-3) in Dual County League action.

Stoughton 14, Sharon 13 — The Black Knights (3-4) closed a 93-play scoring drive with a 1-yard touchdown plunge from Liam Pearl to take a 14-7 fourth-quarter lead, and held on by denying a 2-point conversion pass attempt after Sharon senior Jacob McLoughlin caught a 52-yard touchdown pass with 4:31 remaining in the game.



