With his Patriots 1-5, doesn’t Bill Belichick owe the fans more of an explanation?

By that ensuing Wednesday, Belichick repeatedly responded, “We’re on to Cincinnati” to anyone attempting to look back on the historic loss, comfortable he had said all he needed to immediately after the Monday night game. During a late-night back and forth with reporters that went for more than nine minutes, Belichick was typically sparse in specifics about what had gone wrong.

Before this season’s back-to-back debacles against the Cowboys and Saints, a September 2014 loss to the Chiefs was remembered as the most lopsided in Bill Belichick’s Patriots reign. That 41-13 pasting is even better remembered for the midweek press conference refrain it spawned, still the most enduring example of Belichick’s unique ability to stonewall his way through interview sessions.

After promising his team would play better, he was pressed on “how you do that,” retorting simply, “We’re gonna work at it.”

If it all sounds familiar, that’s because it is. Belichick has made a career answering questions with varying degrees of vagueness to obfuscation.

But what used to be brushed off as the acceptable brusqueness of a perennial playoff coach doesn’t fly the way it used to. It’s one thing to be “on to Cincinnati” when your season is headed toward another Super Bowl, which those 2014 Patriots won the following January, notching Belichick’s fourth of six championships as Patriots coach.

It’s another to be repeating the same old phrases when you’re in year 24 of your tenure, coaching a team that is 1-5 and in last place in the division, overseeing an offense that is second to last in the entire NFL in scoring at 12 points per game.

Bill Belichick, shown here during the Patriots' infamous loss to the Chiefs in 2014, can no longer rely on vague remarks such as his "on to Cincinnati" line that came out of the defeat. The Boston Globe/Boston Globe

It’s another to be trying the same old tactics when your team’s last two playoff appearances were wild-card losses, one a non-competitive blowout in Buffalo with Mac Jones at quarterback and the other an uninspired home loss to the Titans with Tom Brady in his final game under center. When your roster is clearly overmatched on the field and you are also the one who built that roster, questions of how to fix things deserve to be asked.

But Belichick doesn’t think they need to be answered, as evidenced by his ongoing postgame conversations. Beyond the silly microphone abuse he has elected to perform before talking — when asked by NBC Sports Boston’s Tom Curran Monday why he keeps moving the mics off their stands, Belichick smirkingly said he just wants to see the reporters better — the coach still relies on his standard playbook. And that’s a shame. Not for reporters who can write stories and columns regardless of what Belichick says, but for fans, for those who have supported the Patriots for decades and who turn to interviews with the coach for reassurance things will get better.

Like it or not, reporters remain the best conduit to that fan base. But Belichick keeps clogging the pipes.

From the Week 1 loss to the defending NFC champion Eagles, before things got really bad around here, to last Sunday’s loss to the Raiders, Belichick said the same thing. Week 1, it was “we’ve got to coach better, got to play better.” Week 6, it was “we need to be able to coach it better, play better, and execute a little bit better.”

Somewhere in between the team hit rock bottom (at least so far), a 34-0 home loss to the Saints after which Belichick said it was time to “start over.” Two follow-up questions meant to illuminate how he would actually do that elicited nothing helpful. Asked what he would prioritize in starting over, he said, “Just what I said, start over.” Pressed about what that would entail, he would only repeat, “Starting over.”

On it went. A remedy for the turnovers that hurt the team again? “Can’t keep doing it.” Potential personnel changes? “Do what we think is best.”

Feel more informed, fans?

A week later, Belichick did make one pretty significant change, promoting Malik Cunningham to the active roster and making him the No. 2 quarterback. Belichick’s only explanation, however, was to say, “A lot of people were hurt.”

The Patriots have indeed been beset by injuries — did you see Wednesday’s ridiculously long report? — and to Belichick’s credit he never uses that as an excuse. But the team’s lack of quality depth is just another roster management issue that falls on his GM shoulders, explaining why even when he did pull Jones late in blowouts to the Cowboys and Saints, there’s been no outcry to make Bailey Zappe a permanent replacement.

But even when Belichick does make notable personnel decisions, he doesn’t feel the need to explain them. In Jones’s case, Belichick saw “no point” in leaving him on the field against Dallas, the same sentiment behind his pointing out the score when he benched Jones against New Orleans. But even in Week 2, in a relatively competitive loss to the Dolphins, after Belichick essentially benched rookie receiver Demario Douglas after a costly fumble, he wouldn’t even concede that’s what he’d done.

Bill Belichick has rarely given the public any insight into the thought processes behind his coaching and personnel decisions this season. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Pressed by multiple reporters (including the Globe’s Nicole Yang) who accurately noted Douglas had no more offensive snaps after the miscue, Belichick’s final answer was, “Yeah, OK.”

After losses to the Dolphins and Cowboys, Belichick uttered nearly the exact same words, first, “Not really much to say,” and second, “There’s really not much to say.” Like he’d said against the Eagles in defense of an early fourth-and-short field goal try, “The best decision for the team,” it was the same regarding potential personnel changes after the Saints game, “Do what we think is best.”

After last Sunday’s 4-point loss in Las Vegas, Belichick seemed somewhat buoyed by a more competitive game. But the echoes of his old self were there. He made sure to insist he’s going “week by week” and shut down a question about Cunningham’s future status by talking about “just this game.”

By Wednesday, the script was complete. Responding to a final question if the team’s unfamiliar circumstances and dismal record has altered the way he addresses them, Belichick all but quoted his 2014 self: “We’re just focused on Buffalo.”

