Patriots left tackle Trent Brown returns to practice

Brown improved, going from “did not practice” to “limited,” while Henry and Jones were officially listed as DNPs. Ultimately, the fact that all three were spotted at practice a day after sitting out can be seen as progress for a team that’s working through serious health issues.

FOXBOROUGH — The Patriots got some good news when it came to the injury report Thursday, as left tackle Trent Brown (chest), tight end Hunter Henry (ankle), and cornerback Jonathan Jones (knee) were spotted on the practice field at the start of the workout.

Trent Brown (77), who has been battling a chest injury, did not practice Wednesday but was back on the field Thursday.

Brown has struggled with injuries all season, including a concussion earlier in the year and a chest injury that landed him on the injury report in the days leading up to last week’s loss to the Raiders. His return could help shore up a line looking to slow the Bills’ pass rush on Sunday. Buffalo is tied for the league lead with 24 sacks, with Leonard Floyd leading the way with 6.5.

“They have great players at each spot,” quarterback Mac Jones said. “In some teams, there might be a really good edge rusher or a really good inside person. But they’ve got everybody. So, definitely a good group, and [it’s] going to be a big challenge for the offensive line.”

The Patriots had 20 players listed on Thursday’s injury report. In addition to Henry and Jonathan Jones, offensive lineman Riley Reiff (knee), linebacker Josh Uche (knee/ankle), and defensive lineman Keion White (concussion) did not practice.

Meanwhile, the group of players listed as “limited” was 15, including Brown. Running back Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) was removed from the report, but wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (hamstring) was added. He joined the following players: center David Andrews (ankle), defensive lineman Christian Barmore (knee), defensive back Cody Davis (knee), wide receiver Demario Douglas (concussion), safety Kyle Dugger (foot), defensive lineman Trey Flowers (foot), defensive lineman Davon Godchaux (ankle), cornerback Jack Jones (hamstring), offensive lineman Mike Onwenu (ankle), defensive back Jabrill Peppers (knee), wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion), offensive lineman Cole Strange (knee), and cornerback Shaun Wade (shoulder).

Peppers was asked if he had even seen an injury report that included 20 players.

“A couple of times. It just matters who makes it to the game Sunday,” he said. “I don’t really care about the injury report. Some guys are nicked up. Some guys have little things that they’re dealing with. But as long as you’re ready to go Sunday — or whenever the game is — that’s all that matters.

“Guys have been trying to get out there. The preparation doesn’t change,” he added. “We’re all itching to get this bad taste out of our mouths. We know what we have to do. It’s about going out there and doing it.”

Falling behind

The Patriots remain one of the worst first-quarter teams in football.

Through six games, the Patriots have scored 6 points in the first quarter. Only the Jets (5) have scored fewer first-quarter points this season. By way of comparison, the Lions have scored a league-leading 48 points in the first quarter.

New England’s last first-quarter touchdown came in last year’s regular-season finale against the Bills on a pass from Mac Jones to Jakobi Meyers.

The Patriots are also one of the worst teams in the league when it comes to first-quarter defense, having allowed 39 points, fifth-most in the league.

That minus-33 point differential is 30th in the league, with only the Giants (31st, minus-34) and Jets (32nd, minus-39) worse.

“We have to start these games better,” offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien said Tuesday.

Hits keeping coming

One of the defensive highlights of the Patriots’ first six games was the hit Peppers put on Raiders receiver Davante Adams last Sunday.

Peppers crushed Adams after an early reception, the ball popped in the air, and it was intercepted by linebacker Jahlani Tavai.

“They tried to look me off, but they went to him on a slant. I just came down and tried to make a good, solid tackle,” Peppers said. “I really didn’t feel like I hit him that hard. I wish I could have got a little more. But they told me the ball was out … that’s when I went crazy.”

Peppers, who was flagged for unnecessary roughness in Week 3 and hit with a $43,709 fine as a result, thinks he’s in the clear when it came last Sunday’s hit.

“I’m the poster boy for the way they keep throwing these fines at me,” he said with a smile. “Trying to navigate it.”

Speed released

The Patriots released defensive back Ameer Speed, sixth-round pick this past spring out of Michigan State who played in five of the first six games. He had two tackles on defense and one on special teams … For the Bills, running back Damien Harris (neck/concussion), tight end Quintin Morris (ankle), and defensive tackle Ed Oliver (toe) missed Thursday’s practice. Buffalo had two players (cornerback Kaiir Elam and defensive back Cam Lewis) limited, and classified seven players as having full participation, a group that included quarterback Josh Allen (right shoulder) … Baseball Hall of Famer manager Tony La Russa was a visitor to Patriots practice.

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him @cpriceglobe.