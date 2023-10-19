Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo won’t play on Sunday

Either 15-year veteran Brian Hoyer or rookie Aidan O’Connell will start for Las Vegas. Hoyer played the second half of last Sunday’s 21-17 victory over the Patriots after Garoppolo was injured. O’Connell, however, started and played the entire game when the Raiders lost, 24-17, at the Chargers on Oct. 1.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the Raiders have not announced Garoppolo’s playing status.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will not play Sunday because of a back injury when his team visits the Chicago Bears, a person with knowledge of the situation said Thursday.

Coach Josh McDaniels told reporters on Wednesday that the week of practice would determine the starter should Garoppolo not play.

“There are a few balls in the air right now that we’re going to have to sort through,” McDaniels said.

Garoppolo didn’t practice Wednesday, a strong sign he wouldn’t be ready to face the Bears. However, tests showed there was no internal damage, and McDaniels expressed optimism Monday that Garoppolo wouldn’t be out long term.

Garoppolo has completed 68 percentof his passes for 1,079 yards with seven touchdowns and a league-high eight interceptions.

Meanwhile, the Bears are working under the assumption rookie Tyson Bagent will start at quarterback with Justin Fields injured.

Fields dislocated the thumb on his throwing hand when he was sacked early in the third quarter in last Sunday’s loss to the Vikings.

Watson back at practice

Deshaun Watson was limited in practice Thursday. In this case, that was a positive development for the Browns.

Watson tested his injured right shoulder by throwing passes in his first practice in nearly three weeks, moving him closer to possibly starting this week against the Colts after missing two games.

Watson has been sidelined with a strained rotator cuff, an injury that has prevented him from throwing with much velocity.

The three-time Pro Bowl selection couldn’t put any timetable on his return Wednesday, but Watson was back on the field with his teammates for the first time since Sept. 29.

As coach Kevin Stefanski and offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt watched, Watson threw roughly two dozen passes during the portion of practice open to media members.

After making some short tosses to Cleveland’s running backs and tight ends, Watson grew more confident with each pass and finally threw the ball with more zip. However, he never seemed to fully cut it loose and several of Watson’s passes were underthrown.

The Browns listed him as “limited” on their injury report.

As long as there are no setbacks, Watson could start Sunday, and it’s possible Stefanski will announce his QB’s game status after Friday’s practice.

If Watson isn’t ready, veteran P.J. Walker will make his second straight start. Walker, who was on the practice squad at this point a week ago, helped the Browns upset the 49ers, 19-17, last Sunday.

Scary time for Hardman

Wide receiver Mecole Hardman, who was traded from the Jets back to the Chiefs this week, said that he spent part of last season in the hospital after an abdominal injury caused him to lose feeling in his legs. The injury occurred during a game against Tennessee in early November, Hardman said. He finished the game, and it was the following day that he began feeling cramps in his abdomen. The pain was getting worse by the hour, and after Hardman phoned Chiefs trainer Rick Burkholder, he was taken to the emergency room and admitted to the hospital. He lost feeling in his legs for “four or five days,” Hardman said, and was hospitalized two more days after getting it back, before he was finally discharged . . . The Jaguars are working to shorten the amount of time they would play outside Jacksonville during a potential $1.4 billion stadium renovation. Team president Mark Lamping has a proposal that would reduce the number of seasons the Jaguars are away from EverBank Stadium from two years to one. It’s a significant change that should help ease some external angst regarding a pending project that would tie the team to one of the NFL’s smallest markets for decades. “While it’s not final, we think there is the likelihood of a solution where we’d only have to be away for one season,” Lamping said. “That would answer a lot of questions because that becomes a little more normal. That’s what the Bears did. That’s what the Vikings did.