WNBA fines Liberty for breaking media access rules following championship loss

The WNBA fined the New York Liberty $25,000 after some of their players declined media interview following the team’s loss to the Las Vegas Aces in the clinching game of the league finals.

Liberty players Sabrina Ionescu, Jonquel Jones and Betnijah Laney also were fined $2,000 each by the WNBA for turning down media requests for interviews.

According to WNBA rules, each team’s coach and two players must attend the postgame news conference and additional players requested by the media are required to be available in a different location.