5 new museum acquisitions — and the stories they tell

It’s no secret that museums have scrambled to become more inclusive in recent years, seeking to entice more diverse audiences by uncovering artists and stories previously obscured by the sector’s Eurocentric focus.

One acquisition presents a Black fisherman from the Jim Crow South, another shows a South African pastor who works to advance queer rights, a third tells a story of Jewish immigration to Greater Boston.

One answer is acquisitions.

It’s a monumental task. Researchers at Williams College found in 2019 that 85 percent of artworks in major US museums were by white artists, while 87 percent of works were by male artists.

In recent years, museums have steadily sought to diversify their collections, pursuing works by artists who’ve traditionally been underrepresented in their collections.

The results, if incremental, are at times dazzling, as shown by these five artworks recently acquired by area museums.

Curator at large Lydia Peabody in front of Gio Swaby's "Pretty Pretty 10" (left), a work recently acquired by the Peabody Essex Museum. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe





“Pretty Pretty 10″ (2021), by Gio Swaby

Peabody Essex Museum

Confident. Self-possessed. Relaxed. Vulnerable?

These are just a few of the words one might use to describe “Pretty Pretty 10,” Gio Swaby’s full-length quilted portrait of her sister Melissa. Residing at the intersection of textiles, fashion, and portraiture, the work is made entirely of fabric and threads, a sewn likeness punctuated by colorful splashes of appliqué and dangling threads.

For curator at large Lydia Peabody, Swaby’s portrait was a natural fit for the Peabody Essex Museum, which acquired the work last year and is currently exhibiting it as part of “Gio Swaby: Fresh Up” (through Nov. 26).

“She’s really pushing the boundaries,” said Peabody. She said that Swaby, a Bahamian artist, isn’t as interested in blurring lines between art and craft as she is in self expression — both her own and that of her sitter.

Art versus craft “wasn’t even part of her discourse,” said Peabody, who has sought to acquire works by women and artists of color since arriving at PEM in 2017. She added that, as a daughter of a seamstress, “there was no question about whether what they were doing was worthy and beautiful. That’s a sort of question that maybe we have from a certain perspective in this country.”

Peabody said that Swaby’s work stands out for the collaborative way she works with her subjects, many of whom are family and friends.

“This is a portrait of a real person,” she said. “It’s very much a celebration of self expression.”

But for all the work’s exuberance, Swaby doesn’t simply present a polished portrait in thread and fabric. Rather, she flips the canvas over at a certain point, presenting viewers with the underside of the sewn image, loose threads and all.

“Gio talks a lot about the pressure, especially with being a Black woman, the pressure of being perfect all the time,” said Peabody. “By showing the messy back, she is saying it is OK that you are imperfect. It is OK that you are messy. You are a human, and you are beautiful and you are worthy.”





Anne Leonard, curator of prints, drawings, and photographs at the Clark Art Institute, discussed "Fisherman, South Carolina," one of three works by Doris Ulmann the museum recently acquired. Lane Turner/Globe Staff





“Fisherman, South Carolina” (c. 1925), by Doris Ulmann

Clark Art Institute

Over the past several decades, the Clark Art Institute has sought to expand its collection beyond the 19th-century European and American painters so beloved by the museum’s founders, Sterling and Francine Clark.

Recently, that has meant collecting photography from the early 20th century, including Doris Ulmann’s “Fisherman, South Carolina,” which the museum acquired along with two other images by the photographer earlier this year.

Far from a household name, Ulmann was raised in 19th-century New York City, where she began photographing prominent intellectuals in the arts and medicine. But she later became fascinated by traditional southern folkways, traveling through Appalachia and the South to photograph rural communities.

“I have been more deeply moved by some of my mountaineers than by any literary person,” Ulmann once told an interviewer. “A face that has the marks of having lived intensely, that expresses some phase of life, some dominant quality or intellectual power, constitutes for me an interesting face.”

Her resulting pictures are a far cry from the Clark’s portraits by Renoir or Sargent. In “Fisherman, South Carolina,” for instance, Ullman presents a Black fisherman seated on the edge of a rowboat. Looking off to his right, the angler holds a line of freshly caught fish in one hand, a large wicker basket in the other.

Where these pictures overlap, however, is in the respect Ulmann shows her sitters, said Anne Leonard, the museum’s curator of prints, drawings, and photographs.

“She’s not simply showing this man as a type — he’s not simply a fisherman or someone to be put in a category,” she said. “He’s someone who really seems to have a personal life story, character, a personal dignity that really speaks to us.”

It was this individuality that drew Leonard to Ulmann’s work, which she said she first encountered in New York while looking at works by a mid-19th century French photographer.

“They brought these out of storage, and I thought: ‘Oh, these open up new territory,’” said Leonard, who noted the museum has recently been acquiring images of Black Americans from the Civil War era.

“The Clark, like many other institutions, has a noticeable disproportion of male artists to female artists in the collection,” she added. “So this is one way to redress some of that.”

The work will go on view this December as part of “50 Years and Forward: Works on Paper Acquisitions,” a show that will feature acquisitions in the half century since the founding of the Manton Research Center.





Ruth Erickson, chief curator at the ICA, considers "Nokuthula Dhladhla, Berea, Johannesburg," one of nine artworks by Zanele Muholi recently acquired by the museum. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff





“Nokuthula Dhladhla, Berea, Johannesburg” (2007), from the series “Faces and Phases,” by Zanele Muholi

Institute of Contemporary Art

Not long after the Institute of Contemporary Art started its permanent collection in 2006, South African photographer Zanele Muholi began their “Faces and Phases” series, which seeks to document Black queer life in South Africa.

Today, the ICA’s collection boasts 387 artworks, nearly 40 percent of which are by people of color. Muholi, meanwhile, has created more than 300 portraits for the ongoing project, perhaps the artist’s best-known work to date.

So it was a natural fit for the ICA to acquire pictures from Muholi’s series, said Ruth Erickson, the museum’s chief curator and director of curatorial affairs.

“We’re looking at how we can build out the collection in really intentional and smart ways,” she said. And we were “thinking about artists we could bring in who are in dialogue with the collection’s strength in photography and questions of self-representation, but somebody who is not represented in the collection.”

All told, the museum has acquired nine works by Muholi, including a picture from 2007 of Nokuthula Dhladhla, an outspoken pastor who has sought to increase queer acceptance within the Christian faith.

Muholi considers themselves a “visual activist,” who collaborates with the each person they photograph for the series, having the participant choose their dress, stance, and location, said Erickson. For Dhladhla’s 2007 portrait, that meant posing in a clerical collar in front of a plain white wall, looking frankly at the viewer.

“You feel very much like this is a person who, through their eyes, and through this representation and photography, is really kind of reaching out to make a connection,” said Erickson. “The whole series is very much thinking about the idea of self-representation through these powerful, positive images in order to rewrite Black queer history in South Africa.”

The work, which the museum acquired in 2020, is on view until Jan. 7 as part of “Taylor Davis Selects: Invisible Ground of Sympathy.”





Christine Storti (right), the MFA’s head of furniture and frame conservation, shows Simona Di Nepi, the museum's curator of Judaica, how the crown will sit atop a Torah ark by Samuel Katz that was recently acquired by the museum. Lane Turner/Globe Staff





“Torah Ark from Orange Street Shaare Zion Synagogue” (1913-20) by Samuel Katz

Museum of Fine Arts

Though it’s now majority Latino, Chelsea was once known as the “Jerusalem of America,” a vibrant enclave of Jewish immigrants that in the early 20th century had the state’s largest Jewish community outside of Boston.

The city, whose Jewish community of around 9,000 accounted for nearly half its population, had a Hebrew school, more than a dozen Jewish social organizations, and more than a dozen Orthodox synagogues.

It was also home to master woodcarver Samuel Katz, then considered the leading synagogue furniture maker in Massachusetts. Katz crafted an estimated 24 Torah arks for synagogues in Greater Boston. The ornate cabinets, also know as Holy arks, hold a congregation’s Torah, crown, and other sacred implements.

One such ark, which Katz built for the erstwhile Shaare Zion Synagogue in Chelsea, was recently acquired by the Museum of Fine Arts, where its central cabinet will anchor the museum’s new Judaica gallery set to open in December.

“It’s such a story of immigration,” said Simona Di Nepi, the museum’s curator of Judaica. She added that Katz, who hailed from an area that is now part of Ukraine, likely didn’t receive academic training, but rather would have learned his craft from his father and grandfather, contributing to the region’s wood synagogues, most of which were destroyed during the war.

“It’s a beautiful example of the transmission of an Eastern European Jewish artistic language from synagogues that no longer exist — that civilization is gone — into modern America,” said Di Nepi.

Standing at roughly 11 feet tall, the Shaare Zion Synagogue ark is less ornate than some of Katz’s other creations, said Di Nepi, who described some of its ornamentation, including the Ten Commandments, a pair of gilded lions, and a crown.

While many of Katz’s arks have been lost through the years, De Nepi said some are still in place. Perhaps most fascinating, she said, is the ark that once held the Torah at what was known as the Carpenters’ Synagogue in Chelsea.

In the region’s continuing story of immigration, she said, the ark remains in the building, but the house of worship has changed dramatically: It’s now known as the Spanish Church of God.

“It’s now a church of the Latino community,” said Di Nepi. “This Christian community prays with a backdrop of a Jewish Torah ark.”





PhD candidate Chassidy Winestock discusses "Zylo-Probe," an artwork by Mildred Thompson recently acquired by the Harvard Art Museums. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff





“Zylo-Probe” (c. 1975), by Mildred Thompson

Harvard Art Museums

While in New York in the early 1960s, artist Mildred Thompson began making abstract sculptures from found objects, such as wooden slats and repurposed vegetable crates. Not unlike the artist Louise Nevelson, Thompson’s constructions harnessed everyday objects from the urban landscape, transforming them into the cool language of abstraction, with its emphasis on line and form.

Thompson’s work “Zylo-Probe,” acquired two years ago by the Harvard Art Museums, came later in her career, when she returned to the subject. The relief, constructed from slats of found wood, some still bearing a lumber stamp, presents an orderly grid of intersecting lines and gaps that nearly tames the wood’s naturally unruly grain and knots.

But there, in the center, Thompson has carved a series of slightly arcing cuts through the structured pattern — a fly in the modernist ointment.

“That’s the part that is so incredibly engaging to me,” said Chassidy Winestock, a PhD student in Harvard’s history of art and architecture department. She working in the tradition of “modernist abstraction, but at the same time, there is that trace of the handmade, the trace of the body. It’s almost as if it’s telling us to not forget the body.”

For Winestock, whose dissertation involves Thompson’s work, the artist’s biography is key to understanding a piece like “Zylo-Probe.” As a rare Black woman artist working in abstraction, Thompson had struggled to establish a career in New York, Winestock said, later moving to Germany during the 1960s and ′70s to escape the discrimination she faced in the United States.

“Mildred is such a wonderful example, a paradigmatic example of an African American woman working in abstraction,” said Winestock. She was “keenly aware of historical precedents, so her effort to grapple with abstraction’s legacy, and to come up with ways to assert her own language within that tradition,” becomes clear.

Winestock added that the work, which is currently on view alongside pieces by Nevelson, Ellsworth Kelly, and others, helps broaden the story of mid-century abstraction.

“To have found Mildred Thompson’s work,” she said, “I was just floored.”

