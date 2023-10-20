Author readings around Boston Oct. 22-28

All author appearances are in person and free unless otherwise noted.
SUNDAY OCT. 22
- Shan Liu and Kaili Liu Gormley (”Masked Hero: How Wu Lien-teh Invented the Mask That Ended an Epidemic”) will read their children’s book at 10:30 a.m. at Brookline Booksmith.
- Curtis Chin (”Everything I Learned, I Learned in a Chinese Restaurant”) is in conversation with Rani Neutill at 6 p.m. at Porter Square Books.
- Doug Salati (”Hot Dog”) will discuss his picture book at 3 p.m. at An Unlikely Story. (Tickets are $5.)
MONDAY OCT. 23
- Lindsay Turner (”The Upstate”) and Jennifer Nelson (”Harm Eden”) will read their work at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.
- Vincent Schiraldi (”Mass Supervision: Probation, Parole, and the Illusion of Safety and Freedom”) is in conversation with Sandra Susan Smith at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
- Nathan Thrall (“A Day in the Life of Abed Salama”) is in conversation with Kenneth Roth at 7 p.m. at Harvard Law School.
TUESDAY OCT. 24
- Alechia Dow (”Just a Pinch of Magic”) will read and sign her new children’s book at 4:30 p.m. at Beacon Hill Books & Cafe.
- Gary Braver (”Rumor of Evil”) is in conversation with B.A. Shapiro at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books.
- Curtis Chin (”Everything I Learned, I Learned in a Chinese Restaurant”) is in conversation with Amber Payne at 6 p.m. at the Boston Athenaeum. (Tickets are $10 for non-members.)
- Simon Schama (“Foreign Bodies: Pandemics, Vaccines and the Health of Nations”) is in conversation with Gabrielle Emanuel at 6:30 p.m. at WBUR CitySpace. (Tickets are $5 - $25.)
- Omkari Williams (”Micro Activism: How You Can Make a Difference in the World without a Bullhorn”) is in conversation with Precious Chika Musa at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
- Holly Black and Kaliis Smith (”Sir Morian: The Legend of a Knight of the Round Table”) will launch their children’s book at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story. (Tickets are $20.18 including a copy of the book.)
WEDNESDAY OCT. 25
- Shilpi Suneja (”House of Caravans”) is in conversation with Shubha Sunder at 6 p.m. at Beacon Hill Books & Cafe.
- Dr. Tanisha Ford (”Our Secret Society: Mollie Moon and the Glamour, Money, and Power Behind the Civil Rights Movement”) is in conversation with Kahlil Gibran Muhammad at 6 p.m. at Boston Athenaeum. (Tickets are $10 for non-members.)
- A.Y. Chao (“Shanghai Immortal”) is in conversation with Alexander Darwin at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.
- Nidia Hernandez (”The Invisible Borders of Time: Five Female Latin American Poets”) and Daisy Novoa Vásquez (”The Subtle Forms of Bodies”) will read their work at 7 p.m. at the Grolier Poetry Book Shop. (Tickets are $5 - $10.)
- Brooke Barbier (”King Hancock: The Radical Influence of a Moderate Founding Father”) at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
- Phoebe Sinclair (”Confessions of a Candy Snatcher”) is in conversation with Raúl The Third at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books.
THURSDAY OCT. 26
- Sara DiVello (”Broadway Butterfly”) is in conversation with Laura Zigman at 6 p.m. at the Central Library.
- Ashley Herring Blake (”Iris Kelly Doesn’t Date”) is in conversation with Tori Anne Martin at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
- Molly McGhee (”Jonathan Abernathy You Are Kind”) is in conversation with Paul Tremblay at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books.
- Ashley Winstead (”Midnight Is the Darkest Hour”) and Danielle Valentine (”Delicate Condition”) are in conversation with Vanessa Lillie at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story. (Tickets are $5)
FRIDAY OCT. 27
- Marie Brennan (”The Waking of Angantyr”) and Kate Heartfield (”The Valkyrie”) will discuss their books at 8 p.m. virtually via Brookline Booksmith.
- SJ Sindu (”The Goth House Experiment”) is in conversation with Varun Sathi at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
- Dale Arnold (”Tough Guys: Hockey’s Enforcers on Wild Brawls, High Stakes, and the Code that Binds Them”) will discuss his new book at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story. (Tickets are $5.)
SATURDAY OCT. 28
- Dean Calbreath (”The Sergeant: The Incredible Life of Nicholas Said”) will discuss his new book at 11:30 a.m. at the Hyde Park Branch of the Boston Public Library.
- Stephanie Schorow (”A Boston Harbor Islands Adventure: The Great Brewster Journal of 1891″) discusses her new book at 2 p.m. at the Jamaica Plain Branch of the Boston Public Library.
- Anthony M. Sammarco (”Mattapan Through Time (2023)”) discusses his new book at 2 p.m. at the Mattapan Branch of the Boston Public Library.
- Roxane Gay (”Opinions: A Decade of Arguments, Criticism, and Minding Other People’s Business”) will discuss her essay collection at 3 p.m. at the Cambridge Rindge & Latin School at an event hosted by Porter Square Books. (Tickets are $40 including a copy of the book.)