scorecardresearch Skip to main content
BOOKINGS

Author readings around Boston Oct. 22-28

Updated October 20, 2023, 36 minutes ago
Roxane Gay (”Opinions: A Decade of Arguments, Criticism, and Minding Other People’s Business”) will discuss her essay collection at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Cambridge Rindge & Latin School at an event hosted by Porter Square Books.Rob Kim/Getty

All author appearances are in person and free unless otherwise noted.

SUNDAY OCT. 22

MONDAY OCT. 23

TUESDAY OCT. 24

WEDNESDAY OCT. 25

THURSDAY OCT. 26

FRIDAY OCT. 27

SATURDAY OCT. 28

Boston Globe Today