It shouldn’t matter to us if TV castmates are real-life pals, and yet . . .

I admit, it made me oddly happy to see them happy together, warm friends even years and miles beyond the set of the drama that remains among TV’s finest hours. It was comforting, almost, to think that maybe “Breaking Bad” was more than a job for them and that, a decade after the end of the series, they remain positive and active presences of each other’s lives. It casts a warm glow over the legacy of the show.

Last Sunday, “Breaking Bad” stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul stopped in Boston to promote their mezcal brand. The pair were caught gleefully hanging out together at local bars and markets, serving up drinks and goofing on each other in the press like the Cheech & Chong of agave spirits.

So yeah, two strangers whom I’ve never met are great friends, it seems, and somehow I’m delighted by it. Cranston is the godfather to Paul’s son! They got tattoos together! They co-starred in a playful Super Bowl ad! It’s all strangely satisfying — but why? Why is it such a kick to know that actors from a favorite show are friendly “behind the scenes,” the realm whose texting acronym is simply IRL?

Likewise, it has also been pleasing to listen to the relatively new “Will & Grace” podcast, called “Just Jack & Will,” which features series stars Sean Hayes and Eric McCormack talking about their groundbreaking 1998 sitcom, episode by episode. The two actors shower each other with affection as they rewatch, reminiscing over the good old days amid a flow of mutual compliments. The creators of the show, the writers, and performers including Debra Messing come on to talk, and they all love, love, love one another.

"Will & Grace" stars Sean Hayes (left) and Eric McCormack co-host the "Just Jack & Will" podcast. Manny Carabel/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

And Hayes and McCormack are only two of the former castmates who’ve taken their real-life friendships into the intimate domain of podcasting, among them Zach Braff and Donald Faison from “Scrubs,” Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey from “The Office,” Glenn Howerton, Charlie Day, and Rob McElhenney from “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” and Michael Imperioli and Steve Schirripa of “The Sopranos.” Listening to them is like falling into a rabbit hole of watching blooper reels on YouTube, as the actors themselves bubble up through their characters with uncontrollable giggles.

We all know that viewers form bonds with the characters on TV shows, the kind of parasocial relationships where these scripted, acted, choreographed creatures become our friends — famously, of course, with the show “Friends,” whose title defines one of TV’s great allures. We don’t know them — technically, they don’t really exist — and yet we somehow can feel a closeness to them, and a kind of identification with them, too. It’s more than fandom; it’s that these one-sided interactions are dependable, consistent, and unable to cause harm, in a way serving the same purpose as those imaginary friends some of us created as children.

From left: Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, and Matt LeBlanc in their 2021 HBO Max special, "Friends: The Reunion." Terence Patrick

But with these IRL stories — Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston really are besties! The cast cares deeply about Matthew Perry and his addiction issues! — we get closer to the realization that there are humans behind these characters. And I think there’s something titillating about that — that the actor playing that character could possibly be your friend, that there is some actuality behind all of the virtual connections in our lives. Look, Will and Jack are really friends, and so are J.D. and Turk. The parasocial attachments we form have some roots IRL.

The other side of the coin, of course, includes all the battles between cast members, that also provide the thrill of the real amid all the pretend. There is no shortage of on-set feuding, reaching back to Vivian Vance and William Frawley from “I Love Lucy” and Julianna Margulies and Archie Panjabi from “The Good Wife” to Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker on “Sex and the City.” They provide a charge, even if it’s a negative charge — evidenced by the enormous amount of press Cattrall got for doing a cameo on the latest season of the “Sex and the City” reboot “And Just Like That.” When our imaginary friends put a foot in the real world, it’s not always pretty.

