Local bestsellers for the week ended Oct. 15

3. The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store James McBride Riverhead Books

4. Lessons in Chemistry Bonnie Garmus Doubleday

5. Roman Stories Jhumpa Lahiri, Todd Portnowitz (Transl.) Knopf

6. The Covenant of Water Abraham Verghese Grove Press

7. Demon Copperhead Barbara Kingsolver Harper

8. Fourth Wing Rebecca Yarros Entangled: Red Tower Books

9. The Iliad Homer, tr. by Emily Wilson W. W. Norton & Company

10. The Last Devil to Die Richard Osman Pamela Dorman Books

Advertisement

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. Democracy Awakening: Notes on the State of America Heather Cox Richardson Viking

2. Going Infinite: The Rise and Fall of a New Tycoon Michael Lewis W. W. Norton & Company

3. Enough Cassidy Hutchinson Simon & Schuster

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

4. The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder David Grann Doubleday

5. Be Useful: Seven Tools for Life Arnold Schwarzenegger Penguin Press

6. Astor: The Rise and Fall of an American Fortune Anderson Cooper, Katherine Howe Harper

7. Of Time and Turtles: Mending the World, Shell by Shattered Shell Sy Montgomery, Matt Patterson (Illus.) Mariner Books

8. Elon Musk Walter Isaacson Simon & Schuster

9. Making It So: A Memoir Patrick Stewart Gallery Books

10. The Creative Act: A Way of Being Rick Rubin Penguin Press

PAPERBACK FICTION

1. Trust Hernan Diaz Riverhead Books

2. Mad Honey Jodi Picoult, Jennifer Finney Boylan Ballantine

3. The Midnight Library Matt Haig Penguin

4. Lucy by the Sea Elizabeth Strout Random House

5. The Passenger Cormac McCarthy Vintage

Advertisement

6. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Taylor Jenkins Reid Washington Square Press

7. Babel R. F. Kuang Harper Voyager

8. The Thursday Murder Club Richard Osman Penguin

9. A Court of Thorns and Roses Sarah J. Maas Bloomsbury Publishing

10. The Silent Patient Alex Michaelides Celadon Books

PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI David Grann Vintage

2. The 2024 Old Farmer’s Almanac Old Farmer’s Almanac

3. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed Editions

4. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir Michelle Zauner Vintage

5. Where the Deer and the Antelope Play: The Pastoral Observations of One Ignorant American Who Likes to Walk Outside Nick Offerman Dutton

6. Happy-Go-Lucky David Sedaris Back Bay

7. American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer Kai Bird, Martin J. Sherwin Vintage

8. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma Bessel van der Kolk MD Penguin

9. An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us Ed Yong Random House

10. The Artist’s Way: 30th Anniversary Edition Julia Cameron TarcherPerigee

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.