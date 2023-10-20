Mitt Romney, man of many faces

Oprah Winfrey inquired about running as Mitt Romney’s vice president in a desperate 2020 effort to derail Trump. Romney thought about running for the White House again in 2024, perhaps with independent Senator Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, a former Democrat. He and Democratic Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia regularly discussed leaving their respective parties and then considered forming a third party together. He was surprised that Joe Biden didn’t seek him out as an ally on Capitol Hill — and then was astonished and pleased when the phone calls (“This is Joe”) started tumbling in.

Advertisement

Romney: “I feel the same way.”

Oprah Winfrey with Mitt Romney. In November 2019. According to the biography, Winfrey called the US senator with a proposition to keep Trump from another term. Courtesy of Mitt Romney

These are some of the revelations that emerge from the long-awaited “Romney: A Reckoning,” the product of McKay Coppins’s 45 interviews with the former Massachusetts governor and Utah senator. An advance excerpt published in the November 2023 issue of The Atlantic set out Romney’s contempt for his colleagues and the contempt those Republican colleagues privately hold for Trump, all widely reported in recent weeks.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

But there are more insights between these hard covers, some of which may elicit fresh respect for the 2012 Republican presidential nominee, and some of which will conjure scorn.

Here are six takeaways from a complex book about a complex man, one that provides an unusually revelatory look at a prominent political figure’s private views and inner conflicts.

1. He is a reflective man. He says he wants to live to age 120 (because “so much is going to happen!”). He worries that he is complicit in the divisions that prompted the insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021. (“Is any of it my fault too?”) When, as a missionary in France he was in an auto accident where a passenger died, he had an epiphany about life. (“Okay, this means something.”) He understands how others see him. (“I’m the authentic person who seems inauthentic.”) After he employed the phrase “death tax” — a favored but misleading locution for conservatives who opposed estate taxes — he knew he was being cynical. (“It was one of those things you say because you don’t know what you’re talking about when you’re first running for president.”)

Advertisement

2. He has blind spots. He disdained what Coppins describes as Senator Edward M. Kennedy’s “dynastic advantage” in the 1994 Massachusetts Senate race but, of course, he was part of a mini-dynasty himself. He pushed a health care plan in 2006 that was remarkably similar to Obamacare but managed to criticize it when it became his rival’s signature program. As the Republican presidential nominee, he portrayed himself as a “conservative Republican” when as the governor of Massachusetts he was anything but. He appealed to Donald Trump for a 2012 endorsement — ”one of the more humiliating chores of his political career,” in the characterization of Coppins — and then endured a mortifying interview to become secretary of state even while cringing at Trump’s hauteur.

3. He has the capacity to strain credulity, or rather to prompt cynics to wonder if any political figure could possibly be so pure. Did he really feel, after he won the 2012 presidential nomination, that if Governors Jeb Bush of Florida or Mitch Daniels of Indiana had a better chance of defeating Barack Obama, “I’d be inclined to let them have the job?” Is he truly the rare figure who thinks, as he put it, that “Reputation is what others think; what concerns me is what I think about how true I have been to myself.” The reader emerges from this book concluding that Romney actually possesses such an impulse, which made Democrats howl with derision during his gubernatorial years and as he ran for president but which has greater credibility now that Romney has become a singular figure in the Senate: the lone Republican to vote to impeach Trump twice.

Advertisement

4. He sometimes moves with a guile at odds with his public persona. He maneuvered quietly to deny Trump the 2016 GOP nomination, working behind the scenes to put together a ticket of Senators Ted Cruz of Texas and Marco Rubio of Florida to sink the Manhattan tycoon. He tried to nudge Governor John Kasich out of the nomination race. He privately worked to create a third-party candidacy, first with Senator Ben Sasse of Nebraska, then with Kasich, despite his disdain for the Ohio governor. After Governor Chris Christie of New Jersey endorsed Trump in 2016, Romney sent a blistering note to the man who now is the frontrunner’s most pugilistic rival, saying, “You must withdraw that support to preserve your integrity and character.”

5. He had a far more complicated early relationship with Trump than previously understood, one that put his formidable private ambitions in direct, agonizing conflict with his equally formidable public values. Though Nancy Reagan warned him to keep his distance from Trump, Romney actually found him amusing. “No veneer, the real deal,” he wrote in his journal. “Got to love him. Makes me laugh and makes me feel good, both. They just don’t make people like Donald Trump anymore.” At least the last sentence is incontrovertible. Romney would change his mind, to be sure, but he still yearned to be secretary of state and justified that lust by saying, publicly, that he had “increasing hope” that Trump “is the very man who can lead us to [a] better future.” Trump subsequently told Romney that he had to say “that I’m terrific.”

Advertisement

6. There Mitt Romney drew the line.

David Shribman, for a decade the Globe’s Washington bureau chief, is a nationally syndicated columnist.



