Two strong reasons to look forward to ‘MaryLand’ on ‘Masterpiece’

PBS’s “Masterpiece” has announced that it will import the British drama “MaryLand,” which features two of my favorite actors. The three-parter, which will premiere on April 7, stars Suranne Jones and Eve Best as sisters working on their estranged relationship after their mother dies.

Jones has impressed me over the years, in “Scott & Baily” and “Doctor Foster.” But she wowed me as Anne Lister in “Gentleman Jack,” the HBO series, based on a true story about a lesbian living relatively openly in 1830s England. She was a gale force wind in that two-season drama. In “MaryLand,” she plays the sister who married young and now has two teenage kids.