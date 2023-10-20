Massachusetts saw modest job losses in September

The state’s job market took a breather last month, with employers shedding 2,800 jobs, the first decline in a year, according to data released on Friday by the Healey administration.
The loss of 10,800 jobs in the government sector in September more than offset gains in education and health services, leisure and hospitality, and professional and business services.
Employers added 12,800 jobs in August, including 6,500 in government, and 62,000 since January.
The unemployment rate was unchanged at 2.6 percent, which is one tick above the all-time low of 2.5 percent recorded in July. The labor force — the number of people with a job or looking for one — dipped by 1,200.
State-level jobs data are prone to month-to-month swings and revisions, so it’s too soon to know whether employment in the state is cooling off. At the national level, employers added 336,000 jobs last month, blowing past even the rosiest forecasts. US unemployment was 3.8 percent.
