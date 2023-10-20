Trustees of Reservations seeks $14.4 million to buy Millborn Farm in Sherborn and Millis

The property, more than 180 acres across the towns of Sherborn and Millis, is owned by Isabel and Claire Constable. They are granddaughters of Charles Eliot, who founded the Trustees in 1891. A local farmer maintains hay fields on the land, and equestrians and hunters have access, too.

The Trustees of Reservations is trying to keep Millborn Farm in the family — well, kind of. And it’s asking for the public’s help .

The group is aiming to raise $14.4 million, including $10.2 million to buy the farm and protect it from development. (Yes, that means no housing, but the thorny question of land preservation’s role in the housing shortage is a topic for another time.) The rest is needed to cover long-term maintenance costs and improvements such as parking, trails, and signage. The nonprofit has already raised $9.6 million.

Besides the stonewall-lined hay fields, the farm has forestland and more than a mile of waterfront along the Charles River, Bogastow Brook, and South End Pond.

Millborn Farm could be connected through navigable water to other Trustees reservations: Cedariver in Millis, Shattuck Reservation in Medfield, Bridge Island Meadows, Rocky Narrows in Sherborn, Medfield Meadow Lots in Medfield, Peters Reservation in Dover, and Charles River Peninsula in Needham. Hiking trails from Shattuck Reservation connect to Noon Hill Reservation in Medfield and those from Peters Reservation connect to Chase Woodlands in Dover.

”Millborn Farm is a highly desirable property for many of its features, but also because it would provide us with the opportunity to help protect the Charles River and its watershed,” said Katie Theoharides, chief executive of the Trustees. “The Trustees has a long, rich history of land conservation in the Charles River Valley,” she said.

Larry Edelman can be reached at larry.edelman@globe.com. Follow him @GlobeNewsEd.