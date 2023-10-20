A parent’s guide to the special education mind-set

As the Globe reported earlier this month, the inquiry comes after parents, teachers, and advocacy groups alleged that Massachusetts isn’t fulfilling its supervisory role, in some cases allowing students to go years without necessary special education support and resources. Meanwhile, nearly half of all Massachusetts public school districts last year used a reading curriculum in their elementary schools that the state considers low quality, according to a new investigation by the Globe.

Right now, special education in Massachusetts is under scrutiny. The federal government has launched an inquiry into whether our education department is failing to uphold the rights of special education students by not adequately monitoring local school districts to ensure they’re complying with federal law regarding students with disabilities.

What’s an ordinary parent to do? I’m not qualified to analyze the data, but I can definitely talk about the mental load for parents of kids who are on the receiving end of this curriculum. I’m the mom of a kid with dyslexia who has been through years of advocacy, IEP meetings, tutoring searches. There’s a real emotional component to all this for parents like me — Is my kid getting what he needs? How do I even know? I majored in American Studies, for God’s sake! — and sometimes the uncertainty is crushing. (Not to mention expensive, if you have the means to obtain supplemental help through advocates and tutors, which is a whole other article.)

My seventh-grader is dyslexic. He’s a smart, resourceful kid with solid compensatory strategies. In the real world, I have no doubt that he’ll be just fine. Dude is funny enough to be on “SNL” and takes killer photographs. In a classroom that prizes five-paragraph essays and reading logs, though, sometimes I’m not so sure. And it’s a long way to graduation.

We’re often bombarded with data and terminology. Today, I’d like to address the emotional component and offer advice gleaned over the years — stuff you might not find in the fine print and legalese. If you’re a parent in the trenches like me, I want you to know that you’re not alone.

Find simple resources first. The terminology around special education is baffling. IEP? 504? 90210? Who knows?

Visit www.understood.org. It’s a user-friendly, civilian’s guide to special education, with clear definitions of terms and acronyms that will almost certainly be unfamiliar to you at first. Not understanding doesn’t make you clueless. Nobody knows the lingo initially — unless you’re an expert in the field. The Federation for Children with Special Needs also hosts free basic rights online workshops, and can help families requiring language assistance, at www.fcsn.org.

You’re in control (really). You might feel like you’re at an extreme disadvantage throughout this process because you’re just a measly parent and a school district has far more resources and staff at their disposal. But look: It’s still your child. You can request evaluation reports before a meeting so you’re prepared. You can choose to end a meeting if it’s going south, to reconvene later. You can ask if you can record a meeting. (Be sure to ask; no, you cannot secretly tape meetings.) You can reject all or portions of a proposed education plan. You do have rights, outlined at www.doe.mass.edu.

Don’t think in terms of us versus them. I get it. You feel like your kid is floundering, and the educators on the other side of the table — or the Zoom meeting — are the gatekeepers who hold all the cards. As much as possible, treat this as a collaborative effort. My Nana used to say: “You kill more flies with honey than with vinegar.” And it’s true. Go in fired up, and it sets a cantankerous tone. You may be justifiably nervous or frustrated. I get it. But you also have to be strategic. Stick to hard facts and leave emotions out of the discussion — because data is what drives an education plan, not your tears. Plus, these are humans, too. Really. Focus on building relationships and seeing your child’s team members as real people who are doing the best they can. It will serve you well, I promise. Rage-text a friend, go for a walk, veg out to the “Real Housewives” before or after. But keep composed when you’re in it.

Get on the same page as your partner before all meetings. If you’re in a two-parent household, chances are, one parent is the driver (ahem). Before going into a meeting, make sure you’re on the same page and present a united front, so you’re not digging your fingernails into your beloved’s knee beneath the conference table.

Get everything in writing, and keep it organized. Before meetings, write down your talking points so you don’t forget in the heat of the moment, and document everything afterward, too. This might seem obvious, but you’d be surprised how fast these conversations happen, especially if you’re under stress. Print everything out and store it in a binder, and keep a separate folder on your computer for easy access.

Network with other SPED parents. Word of mouth is priceless. In Massachusetts, every town should have a Special Education Parent Advisory Council (SEPAC). This group meets regularly to talk about concerns, district programming, and to provide support. Many of these groups also have a social media presence, where parents can exchange ideas, give advice on everything from legal rights to workshops, and, yes, vent. Find parents with similar kids. Ask about their accommodations. Don’t be afraid to be vulnerable. These communities are generous — and, honestly, networking is everything. Another good resource: www.adayinourshoes.com.

Bring an objective party to your meetings. Meeting with your child’s education team can feel incredibly high-stakes, and it goes by in a blur. Some parents hire an advocate to serve as an objective guide and note-taker who can advise on the process. This is really helpful, but it’s also expensive. Sometimes, it helps just to have a calming presence in the room who can document important points while you’re focusing on the conversation. Just as you might want to bring someone to a big doctor’s appointment, you can invite someone to this kind of meeting, too.

Obtain an outside evaluation. While your school can conduct assessments for your kid, an outside neuropsychological evaluation can also run different assessments and offer additional detail about your child’s learning profile and cognitive skills. Many times — but not always — it’s at least partially covered by insurance. (Ours was reimbursed in part.) Your school doesn’t have to heed all of the recommendations contained in the outside report. But more data is always better; often, a neuropsychologist can even attend a team meeting with you for additional support and insight.

Remember that your kid is genuinely awesome. Amid all the wrangling, advocacy, and diplomacy, your focus will logically be on your kid’s challenges. But, in meetings and at home, bear in mind that your kid is great — not a problem to be solved. You set the tone among your educational team: You see your kid as fantastic (not obnoxiously so!), despite any challenges. Any learning plan should address weaknesses but also focus on amplifying strengths.

It’s a big world out there. There’s more to life than school. When you’re deep in it — tracking down assignments in Google classroom, reminding your child about their science homework for the 100th time, sending a polite but firm email to someone-or-other — this drudgery might feel like your entire life. The thing about school, though, is that it ends. The fourth-grader who cannot spell might become a phenomenal musician. The tween sobbing over Spanish homework might grow up to be a brain surgeon. All of them, regardless of profession, will hopefully grow up to be happy.

And that’s just it: Is school important? Of course. But the lessons our kids learn in classrooms, the real lessons, aren’t measured by grades, assessments, and data. The memories that shape their success have to do with confidence. Agency. Resilience. Perseverance. And, ultimately, that needs to be the focus during any advocacy: retaining our kids’ sense of confidence and curiosity.

So keep your eye on that horizon. And remember: You’re doing a great job, even if Google classroom completely confuses you. (Guilty.)

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her @kcbaskin.