These founders couldn’t find Boston nightlife for queer people of color — so they created their own

In 2016, new grad Lamb Rahming, 33, and lawyer Steve Hanton, 35, were bored with the city’s lack of nightlife options that celebrated their experiences as queer people of color. In response, they founded Men of Melanin Magic, a nightlife group that hosts events for like-minded Bostonians and their allies. With the mission of “making queer joy easier to find,” the group’s programming now spans Boston, New York, D.C., Atlanta, and Los Angeles, and includes the likes of Drag Tease shows , sessions for thought-provoking discourse called “The Tea,” and an annual five-day “Frolic Weekend” in Provincetown in June.

A recent divinity school graduate and an American law firm partner walk into a bar. What do they do? They take it over.

Attendees dance at a Frolic — formerly known as Men of Melanin Magic — event. The Boston nightlife group hosts vetted and curated events for queer people of color and their allies.

Advertisement

After eight years on the scene, the group rebranded as “Frolic” — after their signature summer event, and, per an August press release, for “a title that embodies liberation, joy and a carefree spirit.” The group also announced plans to secure a permanent venue and are in the process of raising funds to support their venture.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

In Boston, bars, nightclubs, and public spaces such as Faneuil Hall, Boston Common, Copley Square, and Downtown Crossing Plaza have hosted events with the group. Thiago Pego, 31, the group’s director of production, said one of the group’s biggest obstacles is the changing venues. According to Pego, they organize deals with venues through contracts or on an event-by-event basis, but securing a reliable, recurring schedule is difficult. This was the case most recently with their weekly drag show event at Game On! in Fenway. After six months at the sports bar location, the event is now on hiatus.

From left: Drag performers Yefri, Gia D’Witshes, Blacc Brandi, Zon Legacy Phoenix, and Chanel Thee Angel after the Drag Tease Beyoncé brunch July 30. Shauntony Cunningham

With a dwindling number of venues designated for the LGBTQ+ community, it’s difficult for groups to get their start and find consistency, said Pego. “The formal mechanics for gathering don’t exist [in Boston],” Hanton explained. “Folks don’t always know where to go. It’s very much word of mouth, and house parties.”

Advertisement

When approaching a venue to discuss hosting a Frolic event, Pego said the conversation isn’t a simple matter of: “‘Oh can I use your space?’ We really have to ask for permission,” he explained. “Spaces are not welcoming to people of color in general.” Being queer adds another layer of difficulty, said Pego.

When vetting a new venue, Pego said he asks, “‘Is your staff ready to accommodate all these femme men, all these masc women, all these trans women, these people that you don’t see every day?’” This especially rings true for an event like a brunch, which doesn’t fall into the nightlife category.

“We want to be gay during the day,” said Pego. “We’re not night workers. We have families. We have children.”

Frolic’s team has also walked away from venues when they’ve heard attendees were mistreated by venue staff. “Our public trusts us enough to come as they come, and it’s our mission to make sure that the venue can accommodate that,” said Pego. In July, Frolic hosted a Barbie-themed bar takeover in Seaport at SPIN Boston, a new venue for the group. “The Barbies came as Barbies,” said Pego.

The group is on the hunt for a permanent venue in Boston to host their events; one that’s “intentionally” for queer people of color, said Rahming. “Queer joy is hard to find if it doesn’t have a home,” said Rahming.

Advertisement

Director of Production Thiago Pego at the Barbie beach party at M Street Beach, before their Barbie night event at SPIN Boston July 29. Sophea Chea

When Frolic hosts an event at a new venue, Pego said, upon arrival, some attendees are nervous, “because it’s unsafe. There’s a lot of trauma, hurt, and violence towards queer people in general, and some are afraid of straight people — especially white, straight men.” The group stations staff at the door so guests feel comfortable when they arrive.

“Boston’s a funny place,” said Hanton, “because it’s not like you see [queer people] getting punched in the face or anything like that, but there’s an inherent possibility. The hostility is definitely felt.”

In 2022, researchers analyzed 2017-2019 data from the National Crime Victimization Survey, and found LGBT people were 11 times more likely to have experienced violent hate crimes than non-LGBT people. From 2021 to 2022, hate crimes — including those targeting other marginalized groups — increased by 30 percent in Massachusetts. In June, a Jamaica Plain church was vandalized with anti-LGBTQ+ messages. Earlier this year, a Harvard Law student was arrested for assaulting another pupil in a homophobic attack at the school.

Hanton said that having a critical mass of queer people of color at parties helps him feel comfortable. Hasahn Conway, 28, who lives in Fenway, said Frolic’s events allow him not to feel isolated as a person of color at a nightlife event.

“Boston’s club scene, it’s not necessarily very inclusive of people of color,” Conway said. "When I go into those spaces, it’s just me, or two or three other [Black people]. That in and of itself makes it uncomfortable. It’s just not the space for us.” Frolic events, Conway said, are “different because when I walk in there, I’m not gonna be alone.”

Advertisement

Travis Anctil, 24, said inclusivity is rare in Boston’s queer scene. “A lot of gay communities in Boston are not accepting. Some are cutthroat. They will look you up and down, and go on to the next conversation as if you don’t exist,” he said.

The Groton native volunteered at this year’s Frolic Weekend setting up events, and said members of Frolic “really celebrate each other. I’ve never been around a group that is so uplifting and kind and considerate. They really just care about making gay, Black men, and the entire LGBT community, safer. They want people to feel accepted.”

Boston Horror Story: A$$YLUM. Saturday, Oct. 28. 10 p.m.-1 a.m. Reunion BBQ. 439 Tremont St. $12.51-$23.18. 21+. wearefrolic.com

Creepin It Real — Queer Stand-up Comedy Show. Sunday, Oct. 29. 4-6 p.m. Nash Bar & Stage. 253 Tremont St. $15.18-$23.18. 18+. wearefrolic.com

From left: Resident DJ and Director of Community and Strategy Jess French, Director of Production Thiago Pego, Director of Operations Ronnie Smith, CFO Steve Hanton, and CEO Lamb Rahming after the Drag Tease Beyoncé brunch July 30. Kajsa Kedefors





Kajsa Kedefors can be reached at kajsa.kedefors@globe.com.