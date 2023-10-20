Five things to do around Boston, Oct. 23 - Oct. 29

Join the Amateur Telescope Makers of Boston for an evening of stargazing . The event, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., will be held at Margaret’s Meadow at Mass Audubon’s Boston Nature Center and Wildlife Sanctuary in Mattapan. Clouds/weather conditions may postpone the program, which is suitable for all ages, until November 21. Registration required at bpl.org .

Thursday

Day of the Dead

Take part in Día De Los Muertos festivities at the Harvard Peabody Museum of Archaeology & Ethnology. The celebration will include altars to commemorate the dead, folk dance, opportunities to learn about the natural history of Mexico, and, for a fee, a sugar-skull craft activity. Traditional snacks, hot chocolate, and cocktails will be available for purchase. 5 p.m. Free with registration at harvard.edu.

Thursday

Isabella’s Story

Learn about the life of Isabella Stewart Gardner at a panel discussion, from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., that delves into the molding of her public image. Held at the museum she created, the event dovetails with the Inventing Isabella exhibition, which is on view through January 15 and showcases the photos, fashions, and more that she used to shape her public persona. Find tickets for the discussion — $20 for adults, with discounts available — at gardnermuseum.org.

Friday to Sunday

Pages from the Past

Flip through first editions at the Boston International Antiquarian Book Fair. Held at the Hynes Convention Center, the event will feature antique books, manuscripts, and maps from around the world for sale, as well as panel discussions and guest talks. Friday tickets $25, free for students and children. Free admission for all Saturday and Sunday. Hours vary. abaa.org

Saturday

Bewitching Ball

Get into the season’s spirit at the ICA Halloween Ball: A Surreal Soiree. Hosted by drag artist SAINT, this 21-plus gala will feature a dance floor, a live projections show, performances by drag and visual artists, and a costume contest. 8 p.m. to midnight. Tickets are $30 in advance, $35 at door; free for ICA members. icaboston.org

