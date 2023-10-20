Letters to the editor of the Globe Magazine

A lot of people seem to have thought that the weed business was a sure thing, a license to print money ( “Is the Industry Heading for a Comedown?” August 27).... Now it’s a risky investment because there are way too many players in the market. This sort of shake-out happens in any industry where people rush in when it is new; then, it begins to get shaped in ways that only become apparent as the industry matures, which people didn’t anticipate at first. And of course, there’s always the risk of federal law enforcement.... Jeff Sessions tried to change DOJ policy; a more determined and skilled attorney general could in the future.

Advertisement

Emmanuel_Goldstein, posted on bostonglobe.com





I live in Allston, 500 yards from one dispensary, and less than a mile from another. As an older man, 62, I smoke less because it’s more powerful. A joint will last me a week if I don’t share. But there’s at least three bong stores [near me] that never seem to do any business. The market is flooded.

Get Globe Magazine An engaging blend of award-winning narrative journalism, opinion, lifestyle, travel, recipes, and advice. Enter Email Sign Up

Kevin Harrison, Allston





Why should licenses be constrained in order to favor a few owners that were lucky enough to get a license first? As long as all requirements are met, licenses need to be granted to as many requestors as [there are]. Capitalism and the consumer will dictate who survives, not who had the right connections to get a few licenses at first.

BostonIsReallyGreat, posted on bostonglobe.com

A major omission: the Berkshires. Having just stayed in Great Barrington for eight days, we were stunned by the prevalence of pot shops. Out of curiosity, we visited one. It was designed like Tiffany’s. According to the manager, the town now has seven pot shops, with an eighth poised to open. That is one pot shop for less than 1,000 residents, since Great Barrington has a population of around 7,000. Billboards for pot shops line Route 7, starting on the Connecticut border in Sheffield and going north toward Williamstown. It seems that supply is outstripping demand, unless far more people in the Berkshires are demanding it.

Advertisement

Sherry Alpert and Jay W. Foley, Canton





In the August 27 Globe Magazine, the large cover image spotlights the article about pot shops and the possibility of a crash in the industry due to falling prices. And then I see in very small type in the lower right corner a blurb about another feature story focusing on rising suicide rates among Latinos. I was disappointed to see that the Globe Magazine staff thought that featuring unexpected challenges in the pot market is more important than suicide within the Latino community.

Janice Levenson, Canton

Cultural Messaging

Thanks for the piece on the mental health crisis among Latinos/as (“Ysabel Garcia Has a Lifesaving Message,” August 27). The stories of Ysabel and Felix are so important in depicting both the reality and the possibility of our tender, complex world.

Joan Amaral, Beverly

Life Lessons

I loved Kathleen Hirsch’s Connections (“Mother Joy,” August 27). I went to a Catholic grammar school and we had nuns teaching us. I don’t remember names but I do remember some of the sentiments of life’s knowledge to this day.

Tony DeCesare, Trinity, Florida





The best teachers are those who apply their wisdom to their own life’s journey. Thank you, Mother Joy. And thank you, Kathleen Hirsch, for telling the story.

Advertisement

John Kjoller, Sandwich





As I am going through a major life change, retirement, this was good to read. I was more than ready, but sometimes it’s unsettling, knowing that things keep right on going after you’re gone. Don’t neglect your family, it’s all that matters in the end. Glad I knew that.

eddiedow, posted on bostonglobe.com





As I age, I realize that I am not the me I was. Where did that career-oriented, hard-working medical professional go? She left for good when I abruptly retired nine years ago, to be replaced by someone I’m STILL trying to figure out.

IAMRETIREDYAY, posted on bostonglobe.com

Service and Sacrifice

My father was in the 89th Infantry Division, and also had basic training in the South (Connections, September 10). He was laid over at Camp Myles Standish in fall 1944, then embarked from Boston that Christmas Eve and disembarked in Le Havre, France, on New Year’s Eve. Taunton and Le Harve are two of the first towns noted in his log book. He joined the Battle of the Bulge in the Ardennes, later crossed the Rhine with Patton’s 3rd Army, and eventually ended his “walk across Europe” in what is now the Czech Republic, in May 1945. Private First Class Goodman’s journey was so similar to PFC J. Kendall Atkinson; I could not help but be transported back by the sepia photo of troops at Camp Myles Standish. I wonder if my dad is in that picture somewhere...

Advertisement

Peter J. Atkinson, Salem





Wonderful story. A young man away from his family, having compassion and friendship surround him before leaving for war. So many stories like this for the Greatest Generation.

TravelerofNJ2, posted on bostonglobe.com

On the Right Track

I thoroughly enjoyed Patricia Harris and David Lyon’s “Foliage in Motion” (September 10), detailing the different scenic train rides across New England. My fellow “rail riders” and I would deeply appreciate a future article covering the scenic rail rides across the United States.

Peter Saradjian, Newbury





Berkshire Scenic Railway [Hoosac Valley Train Rides] is also a nice trip. They have themed rides depending on season — ice cream stops in the summer, cemetery tours in October, holiday themes in December.

northshore123, posted on bostonglobe.com





There’s also a trolley ride into the woods at the Seashore Trolley Museum in Kennebunkport, Maine. It’s a wonderful ride, and the museum itself is full of vintage trains, trolleys, and buses, a great (if depressing) reminder of the fantastic public transportation infrastructure that used to exist in this country.

ForeverInCollege, posted on bostonglobe.com

CONTACT US: Write to magazine@globe.com or The Boston Globe Magazine/Comments, 1 Exchange Place, Suite 201, Boston, MA 02109-2132. Comments are subject to editing.