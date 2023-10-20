I returned home from a carefree summer traveling to learn my mom had cancer

I found my parents’ faces quickly. But I saw in them something pensive. Maybe a reflection of a new way they viewed me, a now accomplished traveler, who, with my more capable companions, had navigated a continent. I was shocked it was over, but I was back in their comforting presence. I ignored the unease I saw in their eyes.

Emerging into 1992 Logan Airport, I scanned the crowded gate for my parents. I’d been gone for six weeks with friends, railing through Europe with plenty of enthusiasm and not enough money. Getting a ride home seemed funny after all the independent trekking we’d just done.

Then, somewhere along Route 1, they filled me in on the reality they’d withheld during my trip. My mom, Francine Joy, nicknamed Frannie Joy by friends, had stage 4 cancer. I was returning to a whole other place than I’d left. As it turned out, sleeping on a train station floor would not be my most disorienting experience that summer — learning to be present and unselfish after all that freedom would be. I was ready to keep moving, but home wasn’t a stopover. My other plans would wait.

I went with Mom to her treatments, where she befriended the nurses and her fellow patients and charmed her surgeon. She made jokes about every bit of every indignity — all the incessant poking and prodding a terrible diagnosis instigates. She’d encourage “silly fits of laughing,” as her mother used to say. Sometimes she felt nauseous, occasionally she complained, and friends and family filled her days with care and companionship.

But I wished to be back on a Eurail platform, jumping to the next country. I willed the rest of the summer away, longing for her surgery, while also dreading the fall day it would come.

Mother-daughter politics often derailed me. My mother had sat by her mother’s cancer death bed a decade before, and referenced it daily. I thought she was comparing my efforts with hers, and I was coming up short. Her mother had done the same for her mother, she reminded me. I kept telling her it wasn’t the same. She would live, I insisted. She was too annoying not to, we’d agree.

And she did survive. She never mentioned the days I could’ve done better by her. I tried not to let it trouble me.

When dementia caught her decades later, I was grateful for our practice from that first time. She’d already shown me how to humorously navigate the terrible, and we resumed our comedic push-pull until we needed professional help. Again, even when she was not herself, she found ways to communicate to the turnstile of people who paraded through those grim days. As she finally left us, nurses sobbed alongside my family. She’d found her way into people’s hearts.

Now my children and I are stepping into a similar scenario. I am the patient; my daughters cast into my old role. I was a prequel, or we are a sequel, an endless story that rolls through families, generation after generation. They will pause their freedom and take leaves from work, at ages nearly identical to mine when my mother first needed me.

My benign brain meningioma is different from my mother’s invasive colorectal cancer. Mom and I would’ve made it a contest though, using some irreverent metric she’d win. She used to crack people up, offering to show them the radiation tattoos she got during treatment. After my surgeon compared my meningioma to the size of a clementine, that’s what I named it — Clementine. My mother showed me that if you’re busy joking, there’s less time for crying. Maybe you can even find a little joy.

I have Mom’s map committed to memory. And I will do my best to follow her route, trying to laugh the whole way.

Stacey Curran is a writer in Salem. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.








