For sale: Homes with rustic charm in Roslindale, Newton

CONDO FEE $125 a month

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 1

LAST SOLD FOR First time on the market

PROS A newly converted condominium, this three-level town house with refinished hardwood floors comprises the east side of an 1896 duplex. Left of the entry hall, the living room features bay windows and the airy elegance of two-toned painted walls. Past a sunny dining room with a distinctive pendant light fixture, the kitchen includes stone counters, a stainless farmhouse sink, exposed brick, and a rustic wood beam overhead. A nearby mudroom opens to the private backyard. On the second floor, find two bedrooms — one with a dramatic chevron accent wall and a walk-in closet with window — plus an updated bath. The top floor holds a third bedroom with built-in dresser. Laundry is in the private basement. CONS No off-street parking.

Advertisement

The kitchen includes stone counters, a stainless farmhouse sink, exposed brick, and a wood beam overhead. Handout

Laura Gargalowitz, Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty, 508-733-6577, laurag@gibsonsir.com

$1,525,000

178 CONCORD STREET / NEWTON

178 CONCORD STREET / NEWTON Handout

SQUARE FEET 3,085

LOT SIZE 0.26 acre

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 2

LAST SOLD FOR Unknown

PROS This 1880 Lower Falls Victorian farmhouse has a living room with fireplace and bay windows, a dining room with a built-in hutch, and a kitchen with pressed-tin backsplash and center island, plus a sunroom overlooking the yard. But the 2004 addition in back, which evokes a Vermont ski lodge, is the showstopper. The rustic two-story post-and-beam great room has a fieldstone fireplace, skylights, wood beams, nearby bath, and a loft-style primary bedroom with iron railing. The remodeled bath with step-in shower, walk-in closet, and soaking tub connects to two more upstairs bedrooms in the original house. The basement has laundry and a family room. CONS Five-figure tax bill in 2023.

The two-story, post-and-beam great room has a fieldstone fireplace and skylights. Handout

Ned Mahoney, EXP Realty, 617-799-0566, mytownma@gmail.com

Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.