On 10th anniversary of Danvers teacher’s killing, a plea for kindness

Sunday will mark 10 years since 24-year-old Ritzer was murdered by one of her math students at Danvers High School, where she was a second-year teacher. The Danvers School Committee is considering a proposal to rename the school library for Ritzer.

ANDOVER — Community members spread kindness in memory of Colleen Ritzer on Friday by donating blood to pediatric patients of Boston Children’s Hospital at St. Augustine Parish.

Danvers High School teacher Colleen Ritzer is seen in this undated photo provided by her family.

In 2013, Danvers High students created a memorial for Colleen Ritzer. Staff

The blood drive, held here in her hometown, is one of several memorial events to honor Ritzer’s life. On Sunday, Ritzer’s loved ones are asking people to perform random acts of kindness in her name.

Ritzer could “always find the good” in people, said Jennifer Berger, her best friend who started the Kindness for Colleen campaign in 2015.

On Friday, donors rolled up their sleeves at the Catholic parish where she worshiped with her parents, Tom and Peggie, and younger siblings, Dan and Laura.

For the second year in a row, Ritzer’s mother was the first to donate blood, alongside Andover and Danvers residents seeking to do good in Ritzer’s memory.

This included Ritzer’s preschool teacher, Laura Fogarty, a Georgia resident who traveled to Andover to take part in the blood drive. As Ritzer was the first toddler enrolled at the school, Fogarty said they “bonded right away.”

Even after Fogarty stopped teaching Ritzer, she stayed in touch with the family.

“She lit up the room, even at a young age,” Fogarty said.

As a teacher, she shared empathy and gratitude with her students, Fogarty said.

Ritzer’s memory is honored year-round through a memorial fund that holds a 5K race and other activities to raise money for scholarships for future teachers.

“She was just an incredible teacher and had such an amazing spirit,” said Sarah Roach, who had Ritzer as a geometry teacher.

Despite only being taught by Ritzer for a month and a half, Roach made a video called “Love, Colleen” during her senior year of high school to honor her.

“I wanted to find a way to remember her, help people know her in a way that is hard to do if you didn’t know her personally,” Roach said.

Since 2014, The Colleen E. Ritzer Memorial Fund has raised $513,000 for college scholarships for graduates of Andover and Danvers high schools who go on to major in education.

Katie Rex, a preschool teacher in Wakefield, received a scholarship from the fund throughout her four years attending the University of New Hampshire.

“The Ritzers are just an amazing family,” Rex said. “They’ve made being a part of this scholarship like nothing I could ever imagine.”

On average, scholarship recipients are awarded $7,500 over four years of college. A total of 100 students have received scholarships from the fund.

Most of the scholarship money is raised through the annual Step Up for Colleen 5K walk and run. The event was founded by Nina Caron, whose eldest daughter was friends with Ritzer.

The race has been held in downtown Andover every May since 2014, with a turnout of around 3,000 people most years, Caron said.

“It’s a way to celebrate her legacy, her life, what her messaging was all about,” Caron said.

The course is decorated with pink decorations, Ritzer’s favorite color, and positive quotes that Ritzer often shared.

And there is sure to be many people dressed in pink on Sunday when family and friends remember Ritzer for her kindness. People’s acts of kindness that day could range from gathering with loved ones to buying a stranger’s coffee, Berger said. People can share their acts of kindness on social media with the hashtag #Kindness4Colleen.

“I think kindness is a good way of describing who Colleen was as a person,” she said.

Berger plans to spend Sunday with loved ones, as she usually does on each anniversary of Ritzer’s death.

“It’s an emotional day,” Berger said, noting the heavy toll brought by 10 years of missing the best friend she met in kindergarten.

“Colleen was a special person,” Berger said. “.She continues to be special to those who knew her but also those who didn’t. I think her impact has been greater than she would ever know.”

Maeve Lawler can be reached at maeve.lawler@globe.com.