2022 Providence police shooting at heavily armed man was justified, attorney general says

The neighbors in the closely packed surroundings huddled inside as bullets whizzed back and forth but, miraculously, didn’t strike any bystanders or the police officers. Later, the officers said that they’d never encountered anything like it before.

Scott MacLean, 61, ended up dying from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, his hand still clutching his 9mm Luger with one round left in the chamber. Investigators determined that he had used multiple firearms while shooting at police, a police robot, and an armored vehicle.

PROVIDENCE — An investigation by the attorney general’s office determined that Providence police officers were justified in shooting at a heavily armed man who fired more than 100 rounds at them during a stand-off in the Charles neighborhood in February 2022.

Although MacLean had been in treatment for mental health issues and on medication, he had access to a small arsenal in his home. The firearms belonged to his daughter, who later told investigators about MacLean’s struggles with alcohol and mental illness, and his intention to commit “suicide by cop” and “go out guns blazing.”

By the time someone called police about MacLean threatening relatives with guns at their home on 25 Denison St. on Feb. 10, MacLean had been drinking and become despondent. And the vast array of weapons — including handguns, automatic and high-powered semi-automatic rifles, a shotgun, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition — were at hand.

The police got MacLean’s family out of the building safely and evacuated the neighbors from nearby buildings. Then, they tried everything they could to settle MacLean without deadly force, from attempts at negotiations to the use of less-lethal weapons, such as tossing pepper-spray canisters into the apartment, Deputy Attorney General Adi Goldstein found.

But MacLean didn’t respond. Instead, he opened fire.

“The officers only used deadly force after MacLean fired at them, and then after it was clear that he had a weapon in his hands, was loading a weapon, or firing a weapon,” she wrote.

Eight members of the Providence police special response team fired back at MacLean: officers Eric Cuellar, Frank Moody, Andre Elie, Adam Chin, and Scott Keenan; detectives Matt Nadeau and Matt Greeley; and Sgt. Sean Comella.

Moody, the first to shoot back, told investigators later that he’d never come under such sustained fire from a suspect during his more than 40 years on the Police Department.

From live video coming back from a “throw bot” the police had tossed into the apartment, Sgt. Charles Vieira could see MacLean grabbing guns and magazines from the safe, loading up and firing at the police officers from one of the windows. Officer Shane Romano, the crisis negotiator who’d tried to talk MacLean down, could hear his bullets striking the state police armored vehicle.

When it was over, investigators found that MacLean had fired more than 100 rounds at the police. Bullets had drilled into nearby houses and hit the driveway, where the armored vehicle was parked.

“This was an extremely dangerous stand-off with an active shooter with a vast arsenal at his disposal. The police response by the Providence Police [special response] team was organized, deliberate, and targeted,” Goldstein wrote in a report finalized last month. “Once MacLean began firing at officers, they had little choice but to respond in kind in an effort to neutralize the threat.”

Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com.