Two juveniles charged with pouring acid down slides at Longmeadow playground, injuring four children

The names and ages of the two suspects were not released by Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni’s office due to their age. Prosecutors said each is charged with four counts of assault and battery on child with injury, four counts of assault and battery with dangerous weapon, and vandalism.

Two juveniles have been indicted for allegedly pouring acid down three slides at a Longmeadow playground in June, leaving four young children with chemical burns, officials said.

According to prosecutors and Longmeadow Fire Department, the muriatic acid was used for cleaning the town pools at Bliss Park and was stored in a locked building on the grounds. The building was broken into, and the chemicals stolen this summer, officials said.

“The pool chemicals had been stored properly in a secured area,” the fire department said in a statement in June. “A great deal of effort was employed to enter this space.”

“Two fences had been climbed and a cover to a ventilation shaft was torn off,” the statement said. “The perpetrators entered the room through the ventilation shaft.”

On June 11, the acid was poured down three slides in the park around 9:40 a.m., officials said. Firefighters responded to a home where two children had chemical burns, the department said in June.

In all, four young children suffered burns officials said.

The investigation that led to the charges was conducted by Longmeadow and State police and Gulluni’s juvenile unit, he said in a statement.

“Our collective effort to charge those we believe are responsible should make clear that protecting this community’s children is among our highest priorities,” Gulluni said. “Whether the threat and harm caused were intended as pranks or malicious acts, it will not be tolerated.”

