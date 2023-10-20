‘This level of dysfunction and irresponsibility defies explanation.’ Advocates react to Green Line extension woes.

Eng said that before the project opened, when the ribbons were cut, and ever since the rails have been too narrow, a grave error that was known within the agency, but neither fixed nor shared with him until last month.

Even advocates inured to the MBTA’s dysfunction reacted with surprise Thursday to T general manager Phillip Eng’s announcement that workers will have to reposition the rails along much of the Green Line extension, which only fully opened less than a year ago.

“This level of dysfunction and irresponsibility defies explanation,” said Seth Gadbois, an attorney with the Conservation Law Foundation, the group that elicited the state’s promise to build the Green Line extension in 1990, and sued the state in 2005, accusing it of stalling the project.

“CLF sued to ensure that this extension was built, and this is now an opportunity for the [Maura] Healey administration to commit to public transit and repair public trust,” Gadbois said.

The scope of the problem is vast, Eng acknowledged. He said the construction consortium that built the extension will be held accountable for the fixes.

Eng also said he has installed new Green Line extension leadership. T spokesperson Joe Pesaturo said two people with senior roles on the Green Line extension project were no longer employed as of Thursday.

Jarred Johnson, executive director of the advocacy group TransitMatters, applauded the T putting in new leadership.

“We’ve got to make sure . . . there’s a culture where issues get reported,” he said. “Mistakes happen, issues happen, but it’s about how quickly are they addressed and that we aren’t hiding things from the public, and the agency is building trust at a critical time it needs to restore trust with riders.”

Governor Maura Healey, who took office in January and later appointed Eng to run the MBTA, pointed the finger at unnamed officials in a statement. She said “senior MBTA officials under the previous administration knew about issues with the Green Line Extension tracks years ago and did not disclose them to our administration or address them on their watch.”

Healey also lauded Eng for uncovering what happened and “taking swift action to hold people accountable and demand a work plan from the contractor to fix the narrow gauges on their own dime.”

Eng said he had “no indication” that there was a rush to open the project on behalf of former governor Charlie Baker.

Kate Dineen, president and CEO of A Better City, a business and transit advocacy group, called the revelations “extremely concerning.”

“We welcome General Manager Eng’s transparency and commitment to developing a permanent fix within the current project scope and cost,” she said in a statement. “We look forward to continuing to support the General Manager and his team as they work to catalyze a culture shift within the agency to ensure that both problems and solutions are swiftly identified.”





