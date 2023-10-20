Bird rescued after getting caught on kite string

We’ve heard of cats and kittens getting stuck up in trees, but what about a bird? It’s definitely possible, because that’s exactly what happened last month. The Wareham Department of Natural Resources and Onset Fire Department were dispatched to the area of South Boulevard for a report of a bird that was stuck in a tree because it was wrapped up in kite string. The fire department sent a ladder truck, which animal control officer Devin Cloutier used to get up into the air high enough to reach the bird and free it from the string. After looking closely, officials determined the bird had suffered a minor skin abrasion and some damage to its flight feather during its ordeal in the tree, so it was taken to Cape Wildlife Center for treatment. The Wareham Department of Natural Resources shared photos and video of the rescue on Facebook on Sept. 21 and wrote: “Thank you to all of the concerned bystanders for calling this in and to our friends at Onset Fire for another successful rescue!”

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our communities.

CASE OF THE DEAD RACCOON

Police in Tewksbury are investigating an incident in which someone put a dead raccoon on top of a woman’s car. It happened on Marshall Street, and police were notified at approximately 4:09 a.m. on Oct. 11, after the woman made the disturbing discovery, finding the dead animal on the windshield of her car. Police removed the raccoon, which appeared to have been run over, and properly disposed of it. Police also obtained surveillance camera footage that showed an individual walking onto the property around 12:30 a.m. with a black plastic bag. The suspect then proceeded to open the bag and dump the body onto the windshield before running away. The person was described as wearing light blue jeans and a black watch cap with two strings that hang down on the sides. Police are asking anyone with information that could help the investigation to call the Tewksbury Police Department at 978-640-4385.

Footage from a Ring camera shows the suspect putting a dead raccoon on the windshield of this red Kia. Tewksbury Police Department

SOUND SLEEPER

At 10:23 p.m. Oct. 11, several Arlington police officers responded to the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Pleasant Street to check a report that someone had fallen asleep in a vehicle in the middle of the roadway. When they arrived, they found a man asleep in the driver’s seat with the engine still running. The gear shift was in drive and the man’s foot was pressed on the brake. According to the police report, the officers tried to wake the driver up by “shaking the vehicle vigorously and yelling,” and when that didn’t work, an officer used a police cruiser air horn. That did the trick and the driver woke up, conscious and alert, and put the vehicle in park. When asked why he had been snoozing behind the wheel of a running vehicle, he said that he had been working earlier that day, was tired, and fell asleep by accident. He also mentioned that he consumed three beers before driving. He was ultimately placed under arrest and charged with operating under the influence (second offense) and operating a vehicle with a suspended registration.

TABLE THEFT

Police are trying to identify the thief (or thieves) who stole three aluminum tables from the Holy Family Coptic Orthodox Church at 208 South Main St. — which is on Route 152 — in Attleboro. Police said the tables were stolen from the rear of the building at approximately 9 p.m. on Sept. 26, and the suspect vehicle appeared to be a Ford pickup truck with a U-Haul trailer attached to it. The tables were reported to be worth approximately $3,000, police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Michael Antunes at 508-222-1212 and reference incident number 23-83900.





















